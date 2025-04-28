In the fast-paced restaurant industry, maintaining operational consistency remains one of the greatest challenges, especially with high turnover rates and a workforce that skews younger. For multi-concept operators, this challenge multiplies across brands, locations, and diverse employee populations.

Craveworthy Brands, a growing restaurant group with more than 170 locations across 16 brands, has been using Opus’s training platform since 2023 and has recently expanded into the company’s task management capabilities. This long-term partnership has turned operational challenges into opportunities by seamlessly integrating training into employees’ daily workflow.

“Opus provides a way to bridge the paper world, but also allows you to have training tied into the task,” says Gregg Majewski, CEO and founder of Craveworthy Brands.

For Majewski, who previously served as Jimmy John’s CEO, operational excellence through systems and procedures has always been a cornerstone philosophy. At Craveworthy Brands, he’s continued this approach while modernizing it for today’s workforce.

“This allows you to connect with the younger generation and how they learn and educate themselves and respond to information,” Majewski says. “They did not like the fact that they had to go back and look at a paper.”

Opus’s task management is built on its training foundation, creating a unified platform where employees naturally access both learning and operational tools. This holistic approach drives measurable changes in employee behavior and accountability.

“Instead of having separate task management and training software that never talked to each other, now everything lives in one system, which allows you to do a lot more,” says Majewski.

The results have been impressive. Craveworthy Brands has achieved an 80 percent training completion rate, even as the number of employees using the platform grew 20x year-over-year.

What makes this approach particularly effective is how it enables proactive learning. “I see them excited about the stuff, the LTOs before they come… They get the alerts before they come to work… they start asking questions a couple of weeks out because they’ve been assigned that module, which obviously we never had before,” Majewski notes.

This integration also enhances accountability throughout the organization. “When you assign tasks and stuff like that in the checklist, those people are responsible for that, which is really, really nice. Before you can just have your manager fake it… This is preventing some of that from happening,” says Majewski.

Perhaps most valuable for multi-unit operators is the real-time visibility into operations. “I’m able to look and see instantaneously where a store is throughout the day, where before I had to wait until someone came into the restaurant to find out if the checklists were being done,” Majewski explains.

The system also facilitates better communication between stores and regional leadership. “At 10:30 am, we’ll get alerts of who’s not done and not open… So the regional director will be able to know which stores didn’t complete the checklist instantly, where that was never possible before.”

For restaurant operators looking to scale while maintaining consistency, Majewski believes the right technology investments must come early. “Don’t wait till it gets too late because then you can never catch up,” he advises. “If you want to grow, spend that now instead of later.”

By weaving training directly into daily operations through accessible technology that resonates with a diverse workforce, Craveworthy Brands has created an environment where learning happens continuously, naturally, and effectively throughout the employee experience.

