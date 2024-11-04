Sponsored by Launch Entertainment

Consumers are increasingly drawn to dining experiences that offer more than just food. They crave entertainment and engagement, seeking out destinations where they can enjoy family time and have fun. A quarter of Americans want more venues that offer both an activity and food and drink, and 21 percent said they are willing to pay more at an entertainment venue versus a traditional nighttime venue, according to a SevenRooms survey by Restaurant Dive. This shift in consumer behavior presents a golden opportunity for businesses, particularly quick-service restaurants, to capitalize on by pairing dining with entertainment spaces.

Additionally, the entertainment market has considerable white space allowing brands to carve out new niches and expand their presence. Unique entertainment elements, such as trampolines, come with no direct costs to restaurant operations providing a creative business edge that sets these hybrid experiences apart while offering an attractive and engaging destination for consumers.

Launch Entertainment is a prime example of how the quick-service restaurant industry can successfully merge with the entertainment space to create a dynamic business model that attracts multiple demographics. “We’ve developed a full family entertainment system that has evolved far beyond our original concept of a simple trampoline park,” says Craig Erlich, CEO and president of Launch Family Entertainment. The park caters to a wide variety of events from birthday parties to corporate events. It’s also an attractive destination for young adults looking to hang out with friends.

Launch Entertainment features a large arcade, a booming industry that generated $18.64 billion in revenue in 2023, according to Statista. Beyond the arcade, the park offers a variety of attractions including trampolines, air tracks, basketball courts, bowling alleys, and ninja courses, all complemented by a restaurant and bar. Krave, the on-site restaurant, delivers a complete dining experience with quality pizza, appetizers, drinks, and desserts. “This setup enhances the guest experience and drives sales, offering a highly effective model with diverse revenue streams for our franchisees,” Erlich says.

In a typical restaurant business model, the goal is often to turn tables quickly, but at Launch Entertainment, the longer guests stay, the more they spend. “Families tend to spend extended periods of time with us, having great food options adds another dynamic element to their visit,” Erlich says. “On weekends, we’ll have college football or basketball games on, allowing families to relax, and enjoy great food and drinks. It’s an experience that keeps them engaged and entertained for longer.”

Another unique perk of Launch Entertainment is while it maintains a core set of attractions across locations, it also gives each community and franchisee the freedom to add a personalized local flair. “The variety of customizable attractions allows operators to cater to different demographics and markets,” Erlich says. “We provide strong corporate support to ensure franchisees succeed.”

The family entertainment space is incredibly strong and has significant growth potential, especially when paired with the quick-service restaurant industry. “Overall, the industry is thriving,” Erlich says. “By meeting the specific demand of each community, Launch Entertainment is maximizing growth opportunities and increasing its reach across multiple communities.”

To learn more about Launch Entertainment visit its website.