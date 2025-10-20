The quick-service landscape is shifting at record speed. Inflation, labor shortages, and evolving consumer habits are forcing even the biggest brands to rethink what “fast” really means.
The 2025 QSR 50 Report, created in partnership with Klaviyo, goes beyond the rankings to unpack how America’s top restaurant chains are adapting, growing, and staying relevant in 2025. This data-driven look at the industry’s most powerful players reveals who’s scaling smart—and who’s reinventing the playbook entirely.
Data Highlights From the Report:
- Learn who holds the No. 1 spot in U.S. systemwide sales.
- Why one brand’s bold North America expansion target is set at 7,000 units.
- What the average percentage digital sales mix is across leading quick-service restaurants.
Download now to explore how the nation’s biggest brands are redefining the business of fast food in 2025.
