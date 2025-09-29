What’s the smartest way to do more with less in 2025? Stop pigeonholing ingredients into a single daypart. That’s the thesis of an upcoming October Premium Report titled “Breaking Out of Breakfast”, a deep dive on how operators can deliver value, versatility, and creativity across dayparts, streamline SKUs, and unlock new revenue using one hero ingredient: eggs.

Why eggs? Because they deliver where it counts: function, flexibility, and guest appeal. “A true hero ingredient is versatile, cost-effective, consistent, and inspires creativity,” says Chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri, director of innovation at the American Egg Board (AEB). “Eggs check all those boxes. They can be the star—or quietly hold a dish together.”

That flexibility is on display throughout the report. Operators will find ideas for handhelds that cross into lunch and late-night, globally inspired bowls that tap into consumer demand for customization, and snack-sized builds that fit with the growing small-meal movement. “Even when they’re not the star, eggs are working overtime,” says Mike Hostetler, vice president of consumer insights at American Egg Board. “Binding, leavening, emulsifying—there’s still no true replacement for what a real egg can do.”

The report takes a close look at how operators can use eggs to do more with less. Expect insights on:



How hybrid work schedules and shifting routines are reshaping breakfast traffic and opening new windows for midmorning, afternoon, and late-night occasions.

The rise of snackification and smaller meals, fueled in part by GLP-1 use, and the menu strategies that fit those needs.

Consumer preferences for health-forward, protein-packed items alongside nostalgia and indulgence.

The growing role of global flavors—from Korean gochujang to Mediterranean za’atar—and how eggs can be the bridge.

Featuring an interview with Mark Crowell, founder and CEO of CuliNEX. Crowell shares how operators can design menus as systems rather than collections of one-off items, stressing the importance of building around core components that can flex across dayparts. “Create a hero sauce or modular grain, then mix and match to maximize inventory,” Crowell says. His perspective connects culinary creativity with operational practicality, offering a roadmap for operators to maximize limited labor and inventory.

Throughout the report, operators will find practical examples of how to put these insights into action. Deviled egg flights are re-emerging as shareable appetizers with global twists. Spanish tortilla bites are proving to be a natural fit for fast casual and bar menus. Custard foams are giving cold brew a premium edge, while globally inspired bowls and handhelds are helping restaurants stretch SKUs without sacrificing creativity.

The report also digs into operational realities, with strategies for SKU rationalization, storage efficiency, and kitchen design that allow operators to cross-utilize ingredients and keep menus profitable. Operators will learn how to streamline without losing flexibility, and how to align menu decisions with consumer demand.

“Breaking Out of Breakfast” is designed as a complete playbook, combining data, operator insights, and menu inspiration. For foodservice teams looking to adapt quickly and creatively, the report shows how eggs can become the backbone of an all-day menu strategy.

Download the free Premium Report in October and explore more all-day applications at incredibleegg.org.

By Drew Filipski