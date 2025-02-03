Hawaiian Bros is more than just a restaurant; it’s a movement dedicated to spreading positivity through the Aloha Spirit. At the heart of its success lies a commitment to ‘ohana, or family, which permeates every aspect of the business. Founded on principles of honor, inclusion, and gratitude, Hawaiian Bros treats every team member and guest with dignity and respect, celebrating diversity while embracing common ground.

Hawaiian Bros’ menu is simple yet craveable, featuring generous portions of fresh, quality ingredients, all prepared without freezers, fryers, or microwaves—all served in 30 seconds or less. The island-inspired plate lunch concept offers a variety of juicy chicken glazed with sweet, savory, or spicy sauces or slow-roasted pork, macaroni salad, a bed of steamed white rice or vegetables, and for something sweet, the smooth and delicious tropical Dole Soft Serve®.



Since opening its first location in 2018, Hawaiian Bros has rapidly expanded to more than 60 company and franchised locations across nine states. This growth is a testament to the brand’s dedication to quality and community. Whenever a new restaurant opens, Hawaiian Bros honors local first responders, medical personnel, academic staff, students, and business employees with a free plate lunch, reflecting its commitment to giving back.

Blending the speed of traditional quick-service restaurants with the quality of fast-casual dining, Hawaiian Bros’ leverages technology, including drive-thru handheld tablets and dining room kiosks to enhance the customer ordering experience with a heightened focus on speed and accuracy. An in-person tour guide welcomes guests at a kiosk for menu introductions and ordering. With a 4.7-star rating from more than 330,000 customer reviews, it’s clear Hawaiian Bros’ vibe and island-inspired plates are winning with guests.

Operational efficiencies allow us to deliver incredibly fast speed of service. Value-engineered restaurant prototype innovations include a dedicated drive-thru window for third-party delivery drivers. Franchisees may also develop restaurants in diverse trade areas using multiple restaurant formats, including drive-thru, in-line, and endcap.

The brand’s success has not gone unnoticed. Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since its opening in 2018, including a number one spot on Ingram’s Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies, the number seven spot on QSR Magazine’s 40/40 List of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, inclusion in Nation’s Restaurant News 100 Under 100 Emerging Restaurant Chains, a spot on Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers’ list, plus many more.

Hawaiian Bros’ strategic expansion focuses on selecting seasoned multi-unit franchisees who share its vision and values. Since March 2023, the brand has signed agreements with nine multi-unit franchisees to develop over 170 restaurants across 32 markets in 10 states. This robust expansion plan underscores Hawaiian Bros’ commitment to sustainable growth and community impact.

For more information on franchising opportunities and how to join Hawaiian Bros’ ‘ohana, visit hawaiianbros.com/franchise.