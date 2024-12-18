Finding the right franchisor—a partner who shares values, supports goals, and provides the tools for success—is essential. This relationship is the foundation for long-term growth, and when aligned correctly it empowers franchisees to turn ambition into reality while driving mutual success.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stands out as a franchisor with a rich legacy rooted in the vibrant culture of Hawaii. Known for its premium, authentic Hawaiian coffee and a strong commitment to quality, Bad Ass Coffee offers more than just a franchise opportunity—it provides a lifestyle for passionate franchisees.

Acquired by Royal Aloha Coffee Company in 2019, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has entered an exciting new chapter of growth and opportunity. Under the fresh guidance of Royal Aloha, the brand is expanding its reach, bringing the authentic Bad Ass Coffee experience to more customers nationwide. For those seeking a franchisor that combines world-class products with an adventurous brand atmosphere, Bad Ass Coffee is the ideal partner.

Dave Wagner has been a dedicated franchisee of Bad Ass Coffee since 2009, operating his store in Rancho Cucamonga, California. His journey with the brand began nearly a decade earlier during a visit to a Bad Ass Coffee store in Maui, where he was captivated by the concept, the exceptional coffee, and the Hawaiian vibe.

“The Hawaiian heritage is central to everything we do,” Wagner says. “We aim to create a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere—saying ‘Aloha’ when customers come in and ‘Maholo’ when they leave.” Dave focuses on hiring staff who are personable and who embrace the laid-back Hawaiian spirit. “It’s about making our customers feel like they’re experiencing a little slice of Hawaii, even on the mainland.”

Dave’s store is deeply connected to the Rancho Cucamonga community, actively supporting local events and fostering connections that bring people together. “We recently worked with a special-needs class to conduct mock job interviews to help them prepare for future employment,” Wagner says. “We also support events like Rancho Remembers, a program at the local high school that brings veterans to speak with students. It’s all about showing that we’re not just another corporate chain—we’re a local business invested in our community.”

Bad Ass Coffee has been an exceptional franchisor for Dave Wagner and fellow franchisees Aaron and Lisa Rutter, providing unwavering support and a collaborative network that empowers their success and growth.

Aaron and Lisa Rutter are passionate franchisees who joined the Bad Ass Coffee family in January 2022, opening their first location in Downtown Phoenix. “Our love for coffee and deep connection to Hawaiian culture made Bad Ass Coffee the perfect fit,” Lisa Rutter says.

The Rutters have experienced the extraordinary support offered by Bad Ass Coffee—from equipment procurement and layout design to efficient workflows and staff training. “Their support ensures that franchisees are equipped to hit the ground running,” Lisa says. The franchisor has also been instrumental in supporting the Rutter’s commitment to local connections.

“We participate in local toy drives, support high school sports, and connect with local police and fire departments,” Lisa says. “The franchisor also allows for limited menu customization to cater to local tastes. For example, we’ve added breakfast burritos, which resonate with our Southwest community. This balance between corporate consistency and local flexibility helps us feel authentically local.”

At Bad Ass Coffee, growth is always the goal, but never at the expense of the brand’s authentic identity. “Our location plans to continue our double-digit growth while rolling out new products and staying connected to our Hawaiian roots,” Lisa says. “Evolution, not revolutions, is the key to long-term success.”

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Bad Ass Coffee, visit its website.

Abby Winterburn