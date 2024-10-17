In today’s quick-service restaurant landscape, consumer demand for customization and unique flavors is on the rise. According to Innova’s 2022 Flavor Survey, 39 percent of consumers are most likely to experiment with flavors through sauces, seasonings, and toppings. This growing demand highlights the importance of offering diverse options to cater to evolving tastes, particularly with low-risk snack items like dips and spreads that allow operators to introduce bold flavors without overwhelming customers.

One in three global consumers are intrigued by new and unique flavors, especially when it comes to familiar formats like dips. These options enable diners to enjoy exciting tastes alongside their favorite dishes. “A range of sauces and spreads can elevate a basic sandwich or appetizer into a custom creation that reflects individual preferences,” says Chef Greg Gable, corporate chef for AFP advanced products llc. “This keeps the dining experience exciting and interactive and encourages customers to try different combinations and flavors.”

AFP’s line of dips and spreads is perfect for limited-time offers. Research indicates that 52 percent of consumers seek out LTOs when choosing where to dine, and these offers can boost average check sizes by 29 percent. Rather than developing an entirely new menu item, adding a new spread for an LTO will excite customers without putting extra pressure on chefs.

As consumer demand for customization and unique flavors continues to rise, operators have a valuable opportunity to enhance their menus by incorporating dips and spreads. “A simple dish can be transformed by adding layers of flavor, texture, and complexity,” Gable says. “A few examples that tested well with quick-service consumers include a French Onion Dip Burger that integrated the dip directly into the burger patty and as a spread on the bun, delivering a rich, savory flavor that quickly became a customer favorite. Similarly, a Thick and Rich Pub-Style Cheese spread created an indulgent chicken sandwich, elevating it with a creamy, luxurious taste that enhanced its appeal.”

Building on the success of these innovative menu items, operators must also consider the rising dining costs, as consumers increasingly seek meals that deliver both satisfaction and value. By adding specialty dips, operators can enhance the perceived value of a dish, giving customers the feeling of a premium experience without increasing costs. For example, pairing crispy fries or onion rings with rich, flavorful dips like a rich truffle-infused spread or zesty poblano lime crema. These small additions can make a big impact.

However, the appeal of house-made dips and spreads often comes with challenges, as they can be time-consuming to prepare and have a short shelf life, leading to increased back-of-house labor and inconsistencies. To address these challenges, AFP’s line of dips and spreads are ready-to-use and shelf-stable, these options are perfect for busy kitchens, delivering convenience without sacrificing flavor.

AFP’s versatile range encourages operators to think creatively and tap into trends, with products like jalapeño, guacamole, and southwest black bean dip offering bold flavors that enhance menu items and encourage repeat business. Additionally, AFP’s robust culinary and research and development team is ready to partner on customized flavor profiles and textures to best support their customers’ visions. By leveraging AFP’s ready-to-use, shelf-stable options, operators can streamline back-of-house operations while delivering exciting flavors. This approach not only meets evolving consumer preferences but also positions restaurants for greater success in a competitive landscape.



