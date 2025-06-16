Running a restaurant in 2025 takes more than a good location and a strong work ethic. Today’s top franchisees are analyzing data, managing digital orders and supply chain shifts, making real estate plays, leveraging innovative technology, and, of course, delivering an outstanding guest experience.

Across its portfolio of six powerhouse brands—Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, and SONIC —Inspire Brands is helping franchisees think bigger and operate smarter in today’s complex restaurant environment. From data-backed site selection to resource-saving technology, the company is leaning into a new era of flexibility and support that wasn’t possible just a few years ago.

“This is a great time for franchising,” says Jason Maceda, Inspire’s chief development officer. “With digital innovation, smaller formats, and multi-brand potential, anything is possible with Inspire.”

That sense of possibility runs deep. With more than 33,000 locations, Inspire offers franchisees something unique: Blending the power and scale of a global portfolio with the agile ability and relationships of a small company. For some operators, that translates into multi-brand units that maximize real estate and staffing. For others, it’s about scaling into new dayparts or tapping into powerful insights through cross-brand expansion.

“Multi-brand and co-location options are increasing flexibility for our franchisees,” says Inspire co-founder and CEO Paul Brown. “Because our brands are highly complementary, many fit quite well together and unlock significant growth potential.”

Franchisee Jay Page has grown from one Jimmy John’s unit in 2012 to 22 in Kentucky and Indiana, and recently signed on to open multiple Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations.

“Inspire has been instrumental in helping us adapt swiftly to changing consumer expectations,” Page says. “The digital tools, menu innovation, and marketing support are a big reason why we’ve been able to grow within our market.”

For Greg Darby and Cory Beasley, who together own 29 freestanding and C-store Arby’s, BWW GO, and Dunkin’ locations in West Virginia, Inspire’s scale and support has been a game-changer.

“We’ve developed a strong relationship with Inspire’s teams, who are best in class,” Darby says. “The training resources allow us to support our own team members’ success and instill the confidence they need to perform at their best.”

Even long-established operators are finding new ways to grow. Mandy Ristic, a second-generation Baskin-Robbins franchisee, has expanded to include 85 Dunkin’ locations and a growing number of Jimmy John’s units in Michigan and Ohio.

“Inspire truly invests in helping franchisees grow,” she says. “There’s a real culture of shared success, whether it’s through training, innovation, or operational tools.”

That culture is no accident. From the Inspire Brands Innovation Center—where back-of-house systems are replicated and tested across brands—to robust analytics platforms, Inspire’s integrated model is designed to drive long-term value. Franchisees benefit from collective media buying, integrated supply chains, and a tech-forward approach to everything from scheduling to digital ordering.

“Inspire helps franchisees anticipate what is ahead,” says Suhel Ahmed, who owns several Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins locations in New York City. “This forward-thinking mindset has allowed us to stay ahead of evolving guest expectations, operational challenges, and broader economic shifts.”

Whether a first-time franchisee or seasoned multi-unit operator, the profile of a franchisee in 2025 is evolving. Passion still matters—but so does the ability to move quickly, adapt intelligently, and harness a system built to scale.

“Inspire has the infrastructure and vision to support sustained growth, but success requires hustle and alignment,” Ahmed says. “The system works if you work it.”

By Davina van Buren