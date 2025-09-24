What comes to mind when thinking about trendy, fresh fruits that work for quick-service restaurants? Lychee? Passionfruit? Guava? What about watermelon? The nostalgia-fueled fruit is shifting in the minds of consumers as nutrition and the once-exclusive summer melon expand across seasons on the menu. According to Menu Matters’ 2025 consumer research, more than half of consumers surveyed have ordered an item from a restaurant featuring watermelon. Operators have an opportunity to wow customers with a fruit that delights a broad range of diners.

Many consumers are familiar with the feta, basil, and watermelon salad, which has become a popular appetizer, side dish, and shareable plate. Now, with the help of international influence and younger generations, watermelon is appearing in more innovative ways. “Quick-service restaurants can showcase watermelon’s freshness,” says Maeve Webster, president and founder of Menu Matters. “Imagine slabs or batons of watermelon dusted with spices, salts, or served with a sauce—beautiful, multisensory, and customizable.”

Simple yet unexpected flavor pairings and dressings are an easy entry point for quick-service restaurants to highlight watermelon and attract consumers. Fresh watermelon-based beverages are also ripe with opportunity, with the bright red color and strong association with hydration making them a natural fit for quick service—and a compelling selling point for guests. This is reflected in the recent Menu Matters data, with 37 percent of items featuring watermelon beverages.

Creamy beverage offerings like a watermelon collagen creamsicle build on the fruit’s nutritional benefits while providing consumers with the refreshing and nutritious options they increasingly demand from restaurants. “Social listening shows consumers tying watermelon to multiple health-forward benefits,” Webster says. “Some of that connects back to hydration, but it also highlights how the nutrients in watermelon, like vitamin C (25 percent), can contribute to good health.”

Discussion around functional wellness and benefits is growing, meaning consumer spending will increasingly reflect an interest in whole, simple ingredients they trust and associate with nutritional optimization. Still, flavor remains king. Operators must innovate with ingredients consumers already love and recognize for their health benefits. Watermelon fits the bill, and diners are ready for inventive takes on the fruit—whether in beverages, all-day snacks, or even entrees.

“Simple enhancements—like seasoning watermelon with Tajín or compound salts—offer low-lift innovation,” Webster says. “Quick-service restaurants can elevate the fruit without complicating operations.” Options like these also allow brands to explore international flavors while staying true to their core identity. As with any fresh produce, operators may worry about shelf life, availability, and versatility, but with fresh watermelon now in demand outside of summer, these obstacles are being overcome.

Charred watermelon, watermelon gazpacho, and watermelon poke all show promise on menus, priming customers for even more innovative formats. Watermelon’s evolution shows how quickly consumer perceptions can change when innovation meets familiarity. No longer confined to picnic tables and seasonal salads, the fruit is proving itself as a canvas for global flavors, functional wellness, and quick-service efficiency.

“There’s strong appetite—literally and figuratively—for more watermelon innovation,” Webster says. For operators, leaning into beverages, shareable snacks, and simple but surprising applications could make watermelon one of the most profitable and versatile fruits on the menu.

Visit watermelon.org to learn more about how restaurants are menuing watermelon.

By Ya’el McLoud