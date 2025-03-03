Consumer interest in spicy foods has been on the rise, with 70 percent of individuals now expressing a love for spicy flavors—a significant increase from previous years, according to the Supply Side Food & Beverage Journal. This growing appetite for heat is evident across various demographics, including younger generations who are increasingly seeking out bold and adventurous taste experiences. The trend has also given rise to innovative flavor combinations, such as the “swicy” blend of sweet and spicy, which has gained popularity in both the food and beverage sectors. As consumers continue to explore and embrace spicier options, the demand for products like hot honey is expected to remain strong, solidifying its position as a versatile and enduring condiment in the culinary world.

“Datassential predicts hot honey’s menu growth to outperform 100 percent of all foods over the next four years,” says Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “We’ve been named the flavor of the year and what’s hot by the industry press year after year; the growth of hot honey on menus backs it up. This trend is not slowing down.” Hot honey, a trend with staying power, has fueled the rise of “swicy” flavors, enhancing pizza, wings, sandwiches, and salads. Mike began drizzling his signature hot honey on pizzas at a Brooklyn pizzeria, where customers soon asked to buy bottles to take home.

“Much of the growth continues to be through word-of-mouth from fans and tastemakers,” Kurtz says. “Someone new to discovering Mike’s Hot Honey may have the impression that it’s a new, trendy condiment that just appeared in response to the popularity of hot honey/swicy flavors, but actually the opposite is true. Mike’s Hot Honey started the hot honey trend, which is the driving force behind the growing interest in swicy flavors.”

The flavor packed and viral ingredient is not the only thing that sets Mike’s Hot Honey apart from other suppliers. Mike’s Hot Honey strives constantly to listen and understand operators’ struggles and adapt its product to meet operator’s needs. “We are constantly listening to feedback from operators and partners to make sure that Mike’s Hot Honey is ahead of the curve when it comes to challenges operators are facing every day,” Kurtz says. “We know the success of our product in foodservice is dependent on the success of the operators using it, so when we see an opportunity to improve, we do our best to implement it.”

It is no secret that the restaurant world post-pandemic is strained, operators across all sectors are looking to find ways to cut costs and increase revenue in 2025. TouchBistro’s 2025 State of Restaurants Report revealed the top ways operators are looking to cut costs and drive revenue. Thirty-eight percent of operators are looking to reduce food waste, and on the flip side, 34 percent are hoping to invest more in marketing efforts to increase revenue. These tactics can often fall short if an operator doesn’t have one eye on the trends swaying consumers, even harder is knowing which trends will have the staying power to be worth investing in.

Mike’s Hot Honey was aware of these issues and in response rolled out the Drizzle-Ready Cap based on requests from leading chains to decrease food waste, increase efficiency, and ease of use. The Drizzle-Ready Cap is made with the widely used and popular FIFO Innovations™ bottom-dispensing cap. Mike’s Hot Honey is proudly the first brand to introduce FIFO Innovations™ dispensing cap technology on their standard foodservice packaging. This design allows for a 25 percent reduction in waste and is 2–3 times faster.

Simply decreasing waste is no longer enough to compete in 2025, which is why marketing efforts are so vital to success. “Mike’s Hot Honey offers marketing support through menu branding and promotion collaboration, as well as resources like signage and displays to help restaurants drive sales,” Kurtz says. “Customers are excited to try Mike’s Hot Honey menu items due to our large buzz on social media and the growing trend of hot honey.”

Moving into 2025 Mike’s Hot Honey is expected to grow into less traditional dayparts like breakfast and dessert. “Mike’s Hot Honey is best known as a pizza topping, having been founded in a Brooklyn pizzeria in 2010,” Kurtz says. “Pizza and chicken, like fried chicken and wings, have traditionally been the two top pairings. In 2025, we expect to see more applications in beverages like coffee drinks and cocktails as well as desserts and sandwiches.”

As consumer interest in bold flavors continues to rise, hot honey has solidified its place as more than just a passing trend—it’s a staple that operators can leverage for both flavor innovation and business growth. With the “swicy” movement gaining momentum and operators looking for smart ways to increase efficiency and drive revenue, products like Mike’s Hot Honey are proving their long-term value. By listening to operators’ needs and introducing solutions like the Drizzle-Ready Cap, the brand is setting a new standard for how condiments can enhance both the customer experience and back-of-house operations. As 2025 begins, restaurants that embrace enduring trends and invest in smart marketing strategies will be best positioned for success.

“Thousands of restaurants around the country are using Mike’s Hot Honey through incredible collaborations with iconic brands like Dunkin’ Donuts, California Pizza Kitchen, and First Watch,” Kurtz says. “Our new innovative Drizzle-Ready Cap is a game-changer for the food service industry, making it easier and more efficient than ever to drizzle our hot honey on everything from pizza and wings to breakfast sandwiches and desserts.”

For more information on partnering with Mike’s Hot Honey visit mikeshothoney.com/pages/foodservice.

By Ya’el McLoud