Ask any operator and they’ll tell you that hospitality, and what it means to consumers, is evolving faster than ever. Hospitality now translates to convenience and a flawless experience that meets customers where they are; this means providing digital and technological experiences when and where it makes sense. A recent survey from Intouch Insight found customer satisfaction was 5 percent higher at locations putting tech innovations first compared to traditional locations, and customer time waiting in the drive-thru was reduced by more than two minutes.

Whataburger recently opened its first digital kitchen, an example of how hospitality has changed. The digital kitchen has no sit-down dining, onsite ordering, or payment. Now fully digital, customers can control their experience from start to finish without damaging the digital chain of custody. “The shift to digital kitchens allows them to dial in on optimizing speed and efficiency, catering to customer preferences for fast, easy service,” says Ashley McNamara vice president of global marketing for Apex Order Pickup Solutions. “The focus is on getting orders out the door quicker and more efficiently using digital channels.”

One of the most inconsistent moments for employees and customers is the handoff of takeout orders, which can vary greatly between visits and locations. “Hospitality means offering the same type of brand experience every time you visit,” McNamara says. Outdated pickup procedures require employees to constantly verify order pickups and search through multiple orders, leaving little time for customer interaction. With modern, automated pickup solutions, employees can focus on the core of hospitality—engaging with customers through small talk and personal attention, boosting the customer experience.

In the quick-service industry, hospitality revolves around timely operations and clear communication, whether through signage, digital automated communication, or staff. Reducing touchpoints for takeout orders is necessary to streamline operations in front and back of house and to enhance customer experiences. “Operators can’t achieve the same level of tracking with a shelf or a team member handing over the order,” McNamara says. “The process needs to be more transparent.”

Making sure employees get orders to customers on time is a key aspect of hospitality today, but employees and operators must ensure the correct tools are in place to meet consumers’ expectations. Apex works with operators of any size to install smart locker solutions to limit unnecessary handling an order may receive on its way to being picked up. Customers can then access their orders independently, clearing up confusion and lengthy wait times.

“It becomes a simple, repeatable process for employees: prepare the order, place it in the compartment, and move on,” McNamara says “The system handles the rest.” By doing this customers have more control over their order, leading to less confusion and frustration for employees and customers alike. “When the process is clear and repeatable, it increases both employee satisfaction and consumer confidence. Less confusion means better service,” McNamara says.

Apex automated pickup solutions also provide operators with key pickup data and insights surrounding their pickup process, allowing them to identify any gaps or issues and address them immediately. “Hospitality is constantly changing, and today it’s far more digital than it used to be,” McNamara says. Apex’s solutions enable restaurants to operate more efficiently while enhancing the customer experience.

“The second an order is put on the shelf, operators lose track of it,” McNamara says. “They don’t know how long it’s been there, how many people touched it, or when it was picked up. With our solution, you can track every step of the order process. There are timestamps for when it’s placed, when it’s ready, and when it’s picked up.”

As customer expectations evolve, quick-service restaurants must evolve right along with them, leveraging technology to enhance operations. Today’s hospitality means making every interaction—from order placement to pick up—quick, transparent, and easy. Customers want to feel in control of their experience, and operators must provide the right tools to deliver that. Solutions like smart pickup lockers streamline the process, allowing consumers to retrieve their orders independently without delays or confusion, reducing unnecessary touches and the risk of mistakes.

By Ya’el McLoud