In 2000, four cousins—two sets of brothers—embarked on a mission to bring exceptional coffee and a positive customer experience to New England. Even then, they had a passion for positivity—and the Aroma Joe’s brand was born.

Aroma Joe’s is one of the nation’s leading handcrafted beverage franchises offering coffee and espresso drinks, signature flavor infusions, all-day food options, and signature AJ’s RUSH® Energy Drinks that have resonated with a new generation seeking their daily energy in new and unique libations.

Aroma Joe’s goal remains to serve each customer a great product with care and enthusiasm and positively impact each community. With 115 stores now open, the brand is expanding throughout existing and new markets with multi-unit franchise opportunities. Advantages include a low initial franchise fee compared to other coffee business opportunities, varying build-out options, proven community engagement tactics, and an ethos based on positively impacting people. Aroma Joe’s provides a cost-effective franchise opportunity with an estimated initial investment that starts at under $600,000, including the $25,000 franchise fee.

“Our current focus is existing market growth—given the strong demand—with additional expansion efforts in new markets,” says Dave Tucci, president and chief operating officer. “Aroma Joe’s success is due largely to our franchisees’ passion for positively impacting their customers and their communities. All we bring is a simple, proven, scalable model, a powerhouse support team, and the playbook for operational excellence, product innovation, strategic marketing expertise, purchasing power, ongoing training, and a few other benefits as well. Our small footprint and uncomplicated operational model also make Aroma Joe’s a great option for current restaurant owners or franchisees in the food and beverage space looking to diversify or expand their existing portfolio.”

Why coffee? The U.S. coffee shop market is projected for steady growth, exceeding 41,300 outlets by year’s end. This trend is expected to continue, reaching an estimated 45,200 coffee shops by September 2028. Aroma Joe’s focuses on the U.S. consumer’s desire for specialty coffee. With a projected market size exceeding $52.4 billion in the next 12 months according to World Coffee Portal and Toast POS, Aroma Joe’s positions franchisees to capitalize on this trend. And cold brew continues its reign, with a reported 8 percent increase in daily consumption by U.S. coffee shop patrons. Aroma Joe’s offers a variety of delicious cold brew and energy drink options that have gained a cult-like reputation.

Due to the ongoing and heightened brand interest, franchise development leader Erica Tarnowski was hired in 2023 to help take Aroma Joe’s into its next phase of strategic growth. “Joining a brand with such strong momentum built by a passionate, caring team of people driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence has been incredible. I’m excited about the opportunity to capitalize on this momentum while continuing promote sustainable growth with the right franchisees, in the right markets, at the right time.”

