Food costs are unpredictable, labor is unreliable, and in 2025, margin pressure shows no sign of slowing down. Quick-service restaurants are still expected to deliver speed, consistency, and value, but with fewer resources and tighter budgets. According to Datassential, 88 percent of operators reported higher labor costs in the past year, and 80 percent expect those costs to keep rising. What operators need now are back-of-house solutions that do more with less.

“Labor is a constant challenge, especially with high turnover and limited training time,” says Alison Jarvest, senior corporate chef at FGF BrandsTM. “Prep complexity, inconsistent execution, and wasted hours on dough handling only add to the strain. Freezer space is another real constraint in quick-service kitchens.”

Stonefire®’s lineup of fully baked, thaw-and-serve naan, flatbread, and pizza crusts eliminates prep headaches and reduces labor with no proofing or baking required. Operators can cut waste by only thawing what is needed, plus compact case sizes won’t overwhelm limited storage. These are not raw doughs or par-baked products that require skill or supervision. They’re ready when you are.

“Margins have never been tighter,” says Sabrina Tessier, vice president of sales operations and marketing at FGF Brands. “Today, value is about convenience, speed, customization, and quality operators can count on. For quick-service restaurants, that means profitability now hinges on back-of-house efficiency and smart, flexible menu design.”

Consider Stonefire’s pizza crusts: using frozen dough balls means managing a four-hour thaw, avoiding over proofing, and stretching each ball by hand—something that can take up to a minute per pizza, even for a trained employee.

“With Stonefire, you skip all of that,” Tessier says. “Our par-baked pizza crusts are ready to use straight from thaw—or even straight from frozen—eliminating hours of prep and the margin for error. That means more throughput, less training, and fewer hands needed on the line. Most importantly, it frees up staff to handle peak periods and reallocate time toward providing a great guest experience.”

Beyond labor savings, Stonefire helps operators cut waste and stretch ingredients further. “Everything is pre-portioned and consistent, so you’re not over- or under-prepping, and you don’t have to rely on a skilled hand to get it right every time,” Jarvest says. “Stonefire items are clean label and have a 5–7 day shelf life once thawed, so even if you pull a few too many, they won’t go to waste.”

That flexibility extends across dayparts. Stonefire’s Mini Naan, for example, can carry a breakfast taco in the morning, a hot chicken sandwich in the afternoon, and a grilled cheese at night. “You can take the same SKU and apply it across multiple dayparts,” Tessier says. “That’s where operators really start to see the margin gains—less spoilage, fewer SKUs, and better control over food costs.”

As operators look to expand menus or execute limited-time offers without new labor or equipment, Stonefire makes it simple. “Operators can plug us into their kitchens within a day or two,” Tessier says. “Our items work well in all ovens, from conventional convection to impingers to Turbo Chefs. We’ve helped independent quick-service operators launch new menu items in under 30 days using their existing teams and tools.”

In a market where margins matter more than ever, Stonefire delivers a back-of-house-friendly solution designed for modern operations. “Flatbreads are one of the easiest, lowest-risk ways to expand your menu,” Tessier says. “Start with a taste—you’ll immediately notice the difference. And so will your bottom line.”

Discover how Stonefire simplifies your back-of-house by visiting their website.

By Drew Filipski