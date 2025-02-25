Founded in 2003 in Ontario, Osmow’s Shawarma has grown from a handful of local locations to 194 across Canada and six in the U.S., with ambitious plans for continued expansion. By putting a modern, approachable spin on classic Middle Eastern street food, Osmow’s Shawarma has transformed a traditionally mom-and-pop dining experience into a scalable, globally minded franchise.

“Our leadership team—including owners Ben, Bernadette, and Sam Osmow—has spent years working behind the counter,” says Dylan Gannon, vice president of operations at Osmow’s Shawarma. “That hands-on experience means we deeply value perfect execution. Many restaurant brands lose that connection as they grow, but we’ve kept it at the heart of everything we do.”

Beyond training, another key factor in Osmow’s Shawarma rapid expansion has been its commitment to consistency and operational excellence, which became even more critical as the brand grew across Canada and into the U.S. “We invest in tools and processes that reinforce our standards, and we continuously refine our training materials to ensure they stay engaging and effective,” Gannon says.

To maintain these high standards across its expanding network, Osmow’s Shawarma integrated MeazureUp, a digital auditing and checklist platform that streamlines operations and ensures quality control at every location.

“When I first came on board, I met with the MeazureUp team early on, and was immediately impressed,” Gannon says. “They weren’t just selling a product—they wanted to collaborate, understand our challenges, and adapt their platform to fit our needs.”

There are several ways in which Osmow’s Shawarma implements MeazureUp to overcome operational challenges. “Standardization is a major challenge when managing nearly 200 locations, but MeazureUp has been instrumental in maintaining a clear vision of Osmow’s brand standards,” Gannon says. “The platform goes beyond quality assurance—it also plays a crucial role in business development by helping franchisees analyze operations and plan for growth. Its daily check feature has been a game changer for multi-unit franchisees, providing better oversight and allowing them to monitor operations proactively.”

Another important feature is MeazureUp’s self-audit system. “Franchisees can perform their own audits using the same criteria as regular operational audits,” Gannon says. “This allows them to measure their performance in real-time rather than waiting for corporate visits.”

Now, every time Osmow’s Shawarma introduces a new product, process, or training update, they integrate it into MeazureUp’s system. This ensures that changes are effectively communicated consistently across all locations.

“Since MeazureUp is so flexible, we can continuously refine our approach, whether it’s updating training materials or adding new compliance checkpoints,” Gannon says. “Ultimately, the platform has helped us maintain high standards, support franchisees, and ensure the same great experience at every Osmow’s location.”

Abby Winterburn