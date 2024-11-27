When it comes to installing security cameras, the old adage “location, location, location” rings especially true. For quick-service restaurants, where every second and every cent matter, strategic camera placement can go beyond monitoring and increasingly enhance safety, reduce theft, and improve operational efficiency.

“The key is to understand what the operator wants to achieve,” says Tad Johnson, director of solution delivery at Envysion, a Motorola Solutions Company. “Are they looking to improve loss prevention, enhance safety, or streamline operations? Every restaurant’s needs are unique, and so are our designs.”

One of the most critical areas for camera placement is at entry and exit points. These locations ensure operators can monitor foot traffic and deter unauthorized access. “You want eyes on every door,” Johnson says. Envysion integrates these cameras with access control systems, offering features like tracking entry using mobile credentials or access cards. This bolsters security and provides a clear record of who comes and goes.

Cash registers and safes are common targets for theft, making coverage essential. “We typically position a dome camera directly above the register, angled to capture the cash drawer and employee interactions,” Johnson says. Envysion’s software links POS data with video footage, enabling operators to quickly verify discrepancies. “Being able to see the video alongside transaction data tells a complete story,” Johnson says.

In kitchens and storage areas, cameras help ensure both safety and compliance. “Prep areas, coolers, and freezers are critical spots,” Johnson says. “We’ve even introduced a panic button and camera system for coolers, so employees can signal for help if needed.” These cameras also track food handling practices to maintain high standards of hygiene and safety.

Wide-angle or fisheye cameras work well in dining rooms, providing expansive views with minimal equipment. “It’s a great way to monitor customer interactions and ensure the space remains inviting and secure,” Johnson says. For drive-thrus, Johnson suggests cameras that capture license plates and track vehicles as they circle the building, providing crucial evidence in case of disputes or incidents.

Envysion’s approach includes creating a coverage map for each restaurant. “We design our camera systems with overlapping coverage to eliminate blind spots,” Johnson says. This eliminates blind spots and ensures comprehensive monitoring. Design considerations also play a role, as ceiling type, lighting, and even the color of cables matter. For fine-dining establishments, Envysion uses discreet black cameras and hidden wiring to maintain an elevated aesthetic.

Security cameras can also offer more than just surveillance. Envysion’s systems integrate advanced features like AI-driven analytics to improve day-to-day operations. Occupancy and dwell-time tracking, for example, helps operators optimize staffing and identify bottlenecks in service. “Some clients use these insights to adjust schedules and improve speed of service,” Johnson says. “It’s all about using data to make informed decisions.”

To ensure cameras remain effective, regular maintenance is crucial, and a simple lens cleaning can make a big difference. Envysion also offers advanced features like automatic alerts when a camera is moved or obstructed, so issues can be addressed proactively.

For Envysion, the relationship between a restaurant and its security provider is what’s most important. “Our goal is to build trust,” Johnson says. “When something goes wrong, our clients know we’ll solve the problem quickly and without interrupting operations.”

Whether it’s protecting assets, enhancing safety, or improving efficiency, a well-planned camera system can transform a restaurant’s entire operation. “At the end of the day, you get what you plan for,” Johnson says. “A well-thought-out system can make a world of difference.”

By Drew Filipsk