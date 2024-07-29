Embrace the Snacking Trend

Driven by on-the-go lifestyles, flexible working schedules, and the lack of set mealtimes, today’s consumers, especially younger generations, are increasingly replacing traditional meals with snacks. “With these shifting consumer habits, snacking has become its own menu part,” says Alyssa Barrett, senior customer marketing manager at Rich Products.

According to Datassential, 66 percent of consumers believe anything can be a snack, and 97 percent are willing to try new snacks under the right conditions. To capitalize on the rise of grab-and-go culture, operators must offer versatile, convenient, and indulgent snacks that capture and retain the attention of our fast-moving society.

Bites enjoyed at any time of day that make a lasting impact on consumers are crucial for success. Datassential reports that 56 percent of consumers’ last desserts were snacks, and with the growing appeal of snackable treats in mind, Rich’s Donut Holes are the perfect solution for hungry on-the-go consumers, offering a delightful and convenient option that meets the demand for satisfying sweet snacks.