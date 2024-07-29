Driven by on-the-go lifestyles, flexible working schedules, and the lack of set mealtimes, today’s consumers, especially younger generations, are increasingly replacing traditional meals with snacks. “With these shifting consumer habits, snacking has become its own menu part,” says Alyssa Barrett, senior customer marketing manager at Rich Products.
According to Datassential, 66 percent of consumers believe anything can be a snack, and 97 percent are willing to try new snacks under the right conditions. To capitalize on the rise of grab-and-go culture, operators must offer versatile, convenient, and indulgent snacks that capture and retain the attention of our fast-moving society.
Bites enjoyed at any time of day that make a lasting impact on consumers are crucial for success. Datassential reports that 56 percent of consumers’ last desserts were snacks, and with the growing appeal of snackable treats in mind, Rich’s Donut Holes are the perfect solution for hungry on-the-go consumers, offering a delightful and convenient option that meets the demand for satisfying sweet snacks.
Donut holes have a predicted market growth of 34 percent in the next four years, according to Datassential, and with Gen Z’s number 1 snack motivator being indulgence, Rich’s Donut Holes are the perfect option for a consistently decadent and dependable snack for operators and consumers alike.
Rich’s offers a diverse donut bite portfolio, featuring classic and trendy flavors. The selection includes filled and unfilled options in cake and yeast varieties, as well as whole grain choices. “We have three different versions of filled donut bites: French Toast, Birthday Cake, and Double Chocolate,” Barrett says. “These play well in the morning, afternoon, and late-night dayparts.”
From donut pops to parfaits, and breakfast skewers – the possibilities for new donut bite creations are endless, and snackers will swoon for fan-favorite flavors. Serve as-is, or get creative with sweet coatings and decorative toppings. Add colorful sprinkles for Birthday Cake Donut Holes, maple walnuts for French Toast Cake Donut Holes, or cinnamon sugar to Plain Cake Donut Holes for an extra touch of delight.
A significant 86 percent of consumers love or like donuts, according to Datassential, and this interest in these sweet rings of joy can extend beyond the morning commute. Rich’s versatile, bite-size Donut Hole snacks provide poppable donut perfection any time of day.
Whether served as-is or dressed up, Donut Bites are simple to execute and ideal for expanding any foodservice or grab-and-go operation. Rich’s Churro Bites add global flair to any sweets menu, and Whole Grain Rich Cornbread Poppers leave room for creative sweet or savory applications. Donut Bites are available in ready-to-finish or fully finished options for ultimate ease and convenience when snack time hits.
Low labor and low hassle, the ready-to-finish Donut Bite varieties require just a quick heat and glaze. “Depending on the labor available, operators can customize Donut Bites by adding a quick glaze or icing, coating them in powdered or cinnamon sugar, or serving them with various flavored dipping sauces,” Barrett says.
The fully finished options are simply thaw-and-serve. The filled Donut Bites offer indulgence without the need for additional preparation or decoration. With both options, operators can save valuable time and labor without sacrificing quality or taste.
Taste buds change with the seasons, and consumers are always looking for new, exciting flavors and menu items to try. According to Datassential, 81 percent of consumers are more likely to visit an establishment during an LTO period. Offering unique, temporary menu items can create buzz and drive traffic, and Rich’s Donut Bites delivers on LTO expectations.
“In some recent research that we’ve dug into, we’ve seen that the average LTO can boost sales by up to 20 percent,” Barrett says. “What’s great about our Donut Bite portfolio is that because we have a wide range of options available, different flavors can be swapped in and out throughout different seasons and time periods.”
According to Datassential, donuts with unique twists were the top-performing pastry/bakery items last year. Offering Rich’s Churro Bites with maple syrup is a great way to capitalize on this trend. With Datassential reporting that 70 percent of Gen Z loves churros, operators get the best of both worlds by creating a unique LTO that meets the demand of younger consumers.
Portable individual desserts suited for snacking saw the greatest sale increase on menus in the past year, according to Datassential. Rich’s Donut Bites are not only delicious but also cost-effective. “What’s really great about Donut Bites is that they are very cost-effective to introduce,” Barrett says. “You can plate them in many different ways and offer value to the consumer.”
Ideal for bundling with beverages or meals, these bites offer great value with serving sizes of 4-5 Donut Bites per order. Offering the craveable indulgence of a donut in snack-size bites with Rich’s portfolio will enhance any menu with versatile, easy-to-serve snacks that cater to the growing snacking trend.
