Sponsored by UPM Raflatac

Linerless labels have enhanced the quick-service sector by eliminating the need for traditional label backing, thus reducing waste and enhancing sustainability. UPM Raflatac’s OptiCut linerless now gives operators additional benefits, including improved label performance and verified sustainability impact.

Over the last few years, suppliers have had time to innovate and address initial problems with liner-free solutions. Today, operations have options for linerless label material, and the choice is critical because it affects the clarity and readability of the printed label, impacting order accuracy and customer experience. It also ensures the label adheres to various surfaces, especially more sustainable packaging options. Finally, it impacts printer performance and the frequency of label jams encountered by your staff.

UPM Raflatac developed OptiCut linerless labels using an innovative adhesive formulation that prevents sticking to the cutting blade and leaves little to no residue in the printer. For operators, this means fewer label jams in printers, which is the last thing restaurants need during a lunch rush. As well, UPM Raflatac has worked with OEMs such as Epson to ensure OptiCut is qualified in common liner-free printers, giving restaurant leaders additional confidence that their labeling system functions seamlessly.

In addition, OptiCut gives the flexibility operators need in a restaurant environment. It allows the labels to be stuck, peeled, and re-applied on different surface types. If a restaurant is moving to more sustainable takeout containers or using a variety of packaging in your restaurant, OptiCut technology ensures the label remains in place until the product reaches the customer. And these labels are BPA-free and Total Phenol-free, ensuring a compliant solution for food packaging.

When it comes to sustainability, UPM Raflatac OptiCut Linerless material originates from well-managed FSC™ certified forests and other controlled sources. And it uses approximately 40 percent less paper than similar lined label materials.

But going liner-free with OptiCut does more than reducing material and eliminating liner waste. UPM Raflatac linerless range is certified as a CarbonNeutral® product for the entire life cycle, meaning that the printed labels can be promoted as carbon neutral. UPM Raflatac partners with Climate Impact Partners to ensure that the CarbonNeutral product offering adheres meticulously to its publicly available framework for carbon neutrality, The CarbonNeutral Protocol.

If a restaurant’s current liner-free media is creating business inefficiencies or frustrations, OptiCut may transform its experience, as well as improve its customers’ experience. With the OptiCut solution, operators can ensure their labeling system enhances operational efficiency and maintains clear, accurate labeling, while boosting sustainability.

Author: Marko Tiainen is a manager of new and emerging technologies at UPM Raflatac, a global supplier that offers high-quality self-adhesive paper and film products including label materials, graphics solutions and removable self-adhesive products.Learn more at upmraflatac.com.