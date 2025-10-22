Customization is an expectation in quick-service restaurants. According to a 2024 report by Tillster, 58 percent of consumers are more likely to recommend a restaurant where they had a positive custom-ordering experience. On the flip side, one in three customers has skipped a restaurant because it lacked customization.

However, as all operators know, while customers demand customization, they also demand accuracy and speed. This means operators must seek solutions that streamline back-of-house processes to enhance speed of service, customization, and accuracy.

Furthermore, industry demands are compounded by high turnover rates, inconsistent training, and rising labor costs. “Meeting expectations without sacrificing speed requires processes that can deliver customization at scale—something traditional kitchen tools were never designed for,” says Kris Falkner, Server Products’ CEO and chairwoman of the board.

Server Products has been working to enhance food processes for more than 75 years. The three generations of family leadership have consistently innovated to meet the mounting pressures operators face. Their newest innovation, the IXD™ Series, is meant to do just that. “The IXD Series is designed to take pressure off the frontline employee and give operators confidence,” Falkner says.

The IXD Series addresses everyday key operational challenges like inconsistent serving sizes, condiment and syrup waste, and speed of service during peak hours. With five different dispensers, the IXD Series provides a clear and easy solution for operators who have issues with syrup dispensing, portion control with condiments, or distributing sauce evenly.

This system was developed with operator feedback at the forefront, so real, everyday operators could test and see how dispensers scaled. Feedback was integrated and continues to be integrated throughout the process so operators can rest assured that dispensers are an investment that will continue evolving with their demands. “Early feedback led us to make the system even better—like slowing the dispense speed to prevent splatter and enlarging bins so operators could refill more efficiently,” Falkner says.

Falkner also notes that early testing showed an improvement in cleaning times, as well as a higher percentage of product use, ensuring every product is utilized to the fullest extent possible, thereby reducing waste and increasing savings. “The clean-in-place system cuts cleaning time by about 20 percent, freeing up staff to focus on customers instead of maintenance,” Falkner says. Furthermore, she reports that IXD Series evacuates between 90 and 98 percent depending on the product being dispensed.

Small improvements can lead to major improvements across the board, and that is the goal of launching the IXD Series. The smart system can also alert managers when products are low, avoiding bottlenecks in peak hours.

Ultimately, Server Products’ goal with the IXD Series is to help operators run smoother, smarter, and more confidently in a fast-changing environment. The system was built around what Falkner calls the company’s “Core Four”: speed of service, ease of use, consistency and accuracy in portioning, and operational efficiency. Together, these principles ensure that every piece of technology Server Products develops directly improves daily operations for the people behind the counter.

By automating repetitive tasks, reducing waste, and freeing up staff time, the IXD Series enables operators to meet rising customer expectations without sacrificing quality or speed. As Falkner puts it, “At its core, the IXD Series transforms complexity into confidence. It’s not just another piece of equipment—it’s a new way forward for foodservice.”

By Ya’el McLoud