Staying ahead of challenges and delivering a great customer experience takes more than just a good menu—it needs a well-trained team. When employees feel supported and confident in their roles, they stay longer and provide better service. Consistent training helps build that confidence and competence, which leads to both employee growth and a better guest experience.

“When team members are confident in their roles, it’s easier for them to focus on what really matters—serving our guests and creating a positive atmosphere,” says Becky Randall, director of training at Noodles & Company. At Noodles & Company, digital training platforms like Wisetail and PlayerLync play a pivotal role in ensuring employees have the tools and knowledge needed to excel.



Wisetail and PlayerLync recenly merged together to provide a unique combination of learning management systems and mobile content management, tailored to frontline workers. Wisetail’s platform is designed to revolutionize training experiences, offering seamless access to learning resources anytime, anywhere. PlayerLync excelled in delivering rich, visual learning content directly to employees in real time, now allowing Wisetail to quickly access essential information at the point of need.

Overseeing over 470 locations across 31 states, Noodles & Company recently rolled out digital menuboards as part of a major menu evolution focused on fresh ingredients and value. This shift required more than just installing new displays—it demanded that employees be equipped to handle the operational changes that accompany new menu items and processes.

“We’re elevating our menu to offer the best for our guests, and technology like Wisetail and PlayerLync ensures our teams can confidently execute those changes,” Randall says. “Before using Wisetail and PlayerLync, we relied heavily on shoulder-to-shoulder training, which led to inconsistencies,” says Faith Whitney, training design manager at Noodles & Company. “Now, team members have access to digital training modules that give them a clear path for development.”

This streamlined training approach has directly contributed to Noodles & Company’s success in retaining employees and promoting from within. According to Randall, 74 percent of general manager positions are now filled internally—a significant increase from just 55 percent in 2021.

As Noodles & Company introduces new dishes, it’s essential that employees feel confident in their ability to do their jobs well. “The platforms provide everything our team members need—from recipes and prep procedures to videos on guest service expectations,” Whitney says. By building competence through accessible training, employees gain confidence in their roles, leading to better retention and improved customer experiences. This support ensures they are prepared and engaged, which makes all the difference for guests.

“Consistency is key,” Randall says. “By laying the groundwork with these digital tools, our trainers can focus on reinforcing those skills in real-life scenarios, making sure our teams are ready and prepared to have fun during these transitions.”

Noodles & Company continues to enhance its employee experience while maintaining its brand promise of delivering fresh, high-quality meals in a welcoming environment. “When our team members know they have the resources to do their job well, they stick around longer,” Randall says. “They’re more engaged and more likely to develop within the company.”

As the industry evolves, innovative training and operational tools like those offered by Wisetail have become essential. The combined strength not only enhances training but also cultivates a culture of competence that boosts employee retention. By investing in platforms focused on skill development and engagement, brands like Noodles & Company are setting their teams up for success—one confident employee at a time.

By Drew Filipski