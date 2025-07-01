How much waste is there in a restaurant? While so many restaurateurs are focused on getting more people in the door with loyalty programs and taking more orders faster with point of sale upgrades, all that new money coming in the front door is flying out the back door. Once the waste starts affecting diners’ experience, no amount of streamlined POS can save a brand from the bad reviews.

It turns out, waste is hidden across all areas of the restaurant.

The wasted time spent prepping food that won’t end up being used. The wasted resources, training new employees, when a chaotic kitchen creates high turnover. The wasted money sunk into paper tickets. The wasted opportunities when staff is bogged down and can’t function efficiently. And, the wasted potential guests getting the wrong orders, suffering long wait times, and ultimately leaving bad reviews about their experiences, never to return.

So, how do back-of-house solutions keep guests coming back? ConnectSmart® Kitchen is the company’s flagship software, used in 21 of the top 25 casual-dining chains around the world. This system automates operations, helping cut down on food waste from day one.

Delayed routing lets orders queue in the most efficient ways, so guests get the optimal food experience with the least wait. Additionally, customizable routing, pacing, and prep stations cleanup workflow, and reduce ticket times. And it integrates with over 80 point-of-sale systems, so there’s no need for a massive tech overhaul to see results.

ConnectSmart Host is software created specifically for full-service restaurants. Now, key information can be digitally communicated from the kitchen to the front-of-house and vice versa. This way, everyone can better manage rushes, seating, and more. Plus, this system ensures guests get more accurate wait times based on actual kitchen data, providing them with real-time updates on their status.

ConnectSmart Go helps restaurants supercharge their off-premises program. Mark guests or delivery drivers as “arrived”, which automatically notifies back-of-house staff. Release orders from the to-go stand, reducing incorrect items and orders. And get a better picture of how the restaurant’s off-premise strategy is working with insights as Go and Kitchen work together in the background.

Finally, ConnectSmart RecipesPlus digitizes the brand’s recipe book. It’s searchable and keeps orders consistent across locations. New recipes can be quickly added across the entire system from one centralized location. And this software even makes training employees easy, translating recipes automatically so a diverse staff can understand.

When planning the restaurant’s strategy, don’t forget to balance improvements to marketing, POS, and back of house so the restaurant can grow successfully without potential setbacks.

To learn more, visit qsrautomations.com.