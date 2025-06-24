Standardization is an efficiency that multi-unit quick-service restaurant operators need, especially as they scale. According to Datassential, a staggering 83 percent of quick-service restaurant operators are struggling to fill open positions. As restaurants grapple with persistent staffing shortages and increased operational pressure, the ability to replicate consistent procedures across multiple units becomes a critical lifeline.

Standardization alleviates the burden on overextended teams by simplifying training and workflows. It also ensures that every guest receives the same high-quality experience, regardless of location. In an industry where speed, reliability, and brand consistency define success, streamlined operations are the key to surviving and thriving.

Restaurant365 has solidified its position as a leading platform for standardizing multi-unit restaurant operations. This leadership was on full display during a recent webinar, “Why Multi-Unit Operators Are Standardizing on R365.” The company, alongside industry experts, delved into the challenges operators face when managing inventory across various locations with differing vendors, procedures, and requirements.

“The biggest issue is disconnection in data, processes, and communication,” says Kristen Peters, solutions engineer at Restaurant365 and leader of the webinar. “Even when businesses have standard practices in theory, they often fall apart in execution. Without a centralized system, there’s too much human variability. That’s what Restaurant365 solves, it unifies operations and eliminates inconsistencies.”

Restaurant365 is built for multi-unit operators who can no longer rely on scattered, inconsistent data. “Quick-service restaurant operators need platforms that don’t just work, but actively help manage, improve, and scale their business,” Peters says. “It means getting everyone—from chefs and general managers to accountants and owners—on the same page. That means accessing the same data, at the same time, from the same place.”

When all employees within a multi-unit operation view consistent reports and can clearly see where performance varies, it becomes easier to enforce best practices. “Standadization comes from our integrations—whether it’s with your POS system or vendor portals,” Peters says. “With POS integrations, we generate daily sales summaries and journal entries automatically for every location. Each POS button is mapped to the general ledger, which removes the need for manual entries and drastically reduces time and human error.”

Additionally, inventory tracking through Restaurant365’s mobile app is a game changer. “Instead of juggling printed sheets and scribbled notes, general managers can count inventory directly in the app, using multiple units of measure—pounds, cases, bags, etc.,” Peters says. “It saves time and reduces errors.”

Operators implementing Restaurant365’s standardization tools typically see results surprisingly fast. “Benefits like time savings are almost immediate,” Peters says. “In my own experience, I reduced the time I spent on daily bank reconciliations for 65 locations from four hours a day to just 30 minutes within a couple of weeks. That freed up hours for me and my team to focus on more strategic work.”

When it comes to operations improvements in multi-unit restaurants, two of the most impactful areas are food cost and labor cost. Restaurant365 frequently hears from clients who report achieving savings of up to 5 percent in these categories after standardizing their systems. “The key to success is to start by identifying your biggest pain point—whether it’s waste, inaccurate inventory, or contract compliance—and tackle that first,” Peters says.

Peters offers additional guidance for operators: “Implementation is never easy—it’s a process—but your mindset makes all the difference,” she says. “If you go into it focused on the benefits and ready to embrace change, the transformation will be worth it. Those who lean into Restaurant365’s tools and stay positive have a much better experience and quicker wins.”

By Abby Winterburn