Today’s consumers aren’t eating the way they used to, and that’s rewriting the rules for operators. Gen Z and millennials are driving the rise of “snackification,” where traditional meals give way to smaller, more frequent bites that blend indulgence, nostalgia, and better-for-you benefits.

From social media influence to post-pandemic routines, a mix of cultural and lifestyle shifts have fueled demand for foods that feel special, satisfy cravings, and fit flexible schedules. This new wave has proved more than a passing trend. According to Euromonitor International, one in six American adults replaced a traditional meal with snacks in 2024.That shift presents both an opportunity and a challenge for operators. Menus now need versatile ingredients that can flex across dayparts, deliver on taste and health, streamline kitchen workflows, and help you innovate quickly. One surprising ingredient checks all those boxes: pudding.

Pudding gives chefs freedom to create everything from protein-packed snacks to nostalgic sweets with minimal labor and maximum payoff. Advanced Food Products (AFP) leads this space with an expansive pudding portfolio built for today’s menu demands. Think classic flavors like chocolate fudge, butterscotch, lemon, and banana—plus plant-based and fat-free options that help meet every dietary preference. With AFP’s chef-led, data-driven approach, operators get ingredients designed for real-world versatility and profitability.

“Pudding is the perfect snackable dessert,” says Greg Gable, corporate chef for AFP. “It’s familiar, comforting, and endlessly versatile. Unlike elaborate dessert boards, pudding offers a low-labor, high-margin solution that’s easy to portion, customize, and serve across dayparts.”

As health-focused eating continues to evolve, the conversation is shifting toward balance and functionality. With the rise of GLP-1 use and growing attention to satiety and nutrient density, consumers are looking for snacks and desserts that satisfy cravings while supporting wellness goals. Operators can lead with ‘smart indulgence,’ where creaminess, nostalgia, and flavor are backed by functional benefits.

Inspired menu options like Chocolate Protein Bites, made with Real Fresh® Chocolate Pudding and PB2 powder, are a way to meet those functional needs consumers want through a handheld treat that nods to a classic peanut butter-chocolate combo with added protein, texture, and staying power.

In today’s kitchens, success depends on ingredients that can go the distance. AFP’s puddings are shelf-stable, flavor-packed, and multiuse, making them easy to cross-utilize while keeping costs low and margins high. Think Stuffed Pancakes at breakfast, globally inspired Chocolate Con Canela Empanadas, or a simple Lazy Pumpkin Pie to end the day—all using the same vanilla or chocolate pudding base. For busy kitchens, that kind of flexibility means less prep, fewer ingredients to manage, and more time to focus on flavor and presentation.

Desserts have evolved far beyond the traditional end-of-meal indulgence. In foodservice today, they are strategic menu drivers that capture consumer attention, boost check averages, and bring creativity to every plate. “Desserts aren’t just the final course,” Gable says. “They’re a dynamic part of the menu that reflects evolving consumer tastes, lifestyles, and values. From snackable formats and health-conscious choices to social-media-driven trends and operational efficiency, today’s desserts offer operators powerful opportunities to innovate, differentiate, and delight across dayparts.”

By embracing trend-forward consumer interests like snackification and leveraging flexible ingredients like AFP’s puddings, operators can innovate faster, maximize back-of-house efficiency, and delight customers across every daypart.

