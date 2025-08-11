Restaurants are more competitive and digitally driven than ever before, and operators are turning to innovative technology to stay ahead. Eighty-three percent say adopting technology gives their business a clear competitive advantage, and 69 percent report improved efficiency and productivity as a result, according to the 2025 State of the Restaurant Industry Report.

Square is at the forefront of this shift, equipping restaurants with powerful solutions like the Square Kiosk to streamline ordering and enhance the guest experience. One brand that fully embraced this transformation is Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar—a family-oriented poke store, rooted in the spirit of Ohana—whose partnership with Square has fueled its growth and operational success.

“Operational efficiency and scalability were key for Uncle Sharkii’s franchise model, which ultimately led us to Square,” says Allyson Huynh, director of operations for Uncle Sharkii. “When evaluating our previous systems and other available platforms, Square stood out for its all-in-one capabilities and seamless integration between POS and kiosks. Adopting Square Kiosks across our locations helped reduce overhead, enhance the customer experience, and enable our franchisees to scale quickly with minimal friction.”

Previous to implementing Square, Uncle Sharkii’s old system lacked flexibility and centralization. “We had to rely on multiple fragmented tools for data tracking, loyalty programs, and third-party integrations, which created inconsistencies across our locations,” Huynh says. “On top of that, franchisees had to manually submit sales reports, which made it hard to ensure accuracy. With Square, we now have a unified platform that gives both corporate and franchisees the tools and visibility they need to make smarter, more consistent decisions.”

Square Kiosks have significantly reduced front-of-house labor costs, which helps Uncle Sharkiis manage staffing while allowing them to serve more guests during peak hours without long wait times. “Customers enjoy being able to customize their bowls and drinks at their own pace without feeling rushed, which makes the experience much smoother and more enjoyable,” Huynh says. “Kiosks also encourage customers to explore the full menu, which often leads to larger orders. Add-ons and upsells that might be missed during traditional ordering are more visible. Plus, since customers enter their order directly, accuracy has improved—that’s reduced waste, remakes, and helped our margins.”

Square’s loyalty program and real-time sales dashboard have also been game changers for Uncle Sharkii’s. “Customers can easily sign up and track rewards, which has increased engagement and allowed us to run more targeted promotions,” Huynh says. “The sales dashboard gives us immediate insight into sales performance, menu item performance, and labor costs across all locations. For long-term planning, we use Square’s trend reports and customer analytics to inform decisions on menu development, staffing, and marketing.”

Kiosks and automation are continuing to influence the future of the quick-service restaurant industry. “As guests demand faster service, greater personalization, and seamless convenience, technology is becoming the key differentiator for leading brands,” Huynh says. “At Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, we’re staying ahead of the curve by embracing tools that elevate the guest experience and optimize our operations.”

By Abby Winterburn