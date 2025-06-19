As technology reshapes customer behavior and operational standards, quick-service restaurants are under growing pressure to adapt. According to the National Restaurant Association’s 2025 State of the Restaurant Industry report, 83 percent of restaurant operators say technology provides a competitive advantage, while 69 percent credit it with improving efficiency and productivity.

Consumers are driving this shift. According to the 2025 State of the Restaurant Industry report, three out of four customers say tech-enabled features like mobile ordering and contactless payment are important to them, and younger diners increasingly demand digital solutions across every dining occasion. For quick-service restaurants, meeting these expectations means delivering seamless, tech-forward experiences that align with how customers want to order, pay, and interact.

One franchise that has exemplified this shift with remarkable success is Jeff’s Bagel Run. Known for its cult following and craveable bagels, the brand has seamlessly integrated technology into its operations without losing the warmth and charm and its in-store experience. Jeff’s Bagel Run demonstrates how embracing tech doesn’t dilute brand identity; it amplifies it.

“From the beginning, we’ve been tech-foward,” says Aaron LeClair, vice president of technology at Jeff’s Bagel Run. “We were intentional from day one about integrating tech into our foundation. We launched our in-store systems at just two stores, rolled out our mobile app when we had three, and our loyalty program was up and running at 12. So, we’ve really prioritized technology as a core part of our growth strategy.”

What sets Jeff’s Bagel Run apart is their use of custom-built systems tailored specifically to their operations. Off-the-shelf platforms tend to be broad and generalized, designed to serve multiple brands and service models. “Our software is tailor made—everything is optimized for how we operate, so there’s no wasted features or processes that don’t apply to us,” LeClair says. “That lets us focus on what matters most to our customers, employees, and franchisees. When we need something specific, we build it directly into the system.”

Jeff’s Bagel Run’s brand is built around the fresh-from-the-oven bagel experience—which is incredibly hard to pull off, especially at scale and in a franchise model. “Most bakeries bake once or twice in the morning, which means freshness is hit or miss,” LeClair says. “We’ve built tech to support all-day baking and our systems help us deliver that hot, fresh bagel promise every hour we’re open.”

One of Jeff’s Bagel Run’s core tools is its predictive engine that uses machine learning to forecast bagel demand throughout the day. This tool ensures that Jeff’s always has enough product without overbaking, and it works across all stores—accounting for regional and operational differences. “That’s what allows us to maintain consistency at scale,” LeClair says.

Software’s like Jeff’s Bagel Run’s predictive engine are beneficial to both individual employees and franchises as a whole. “Besides the usual operational KPIs—like baking, packing, and order tracking—we focus heavily on making the software easy and helpful for employees,” LeClair says. “The more tasks we can offload to the system, the more time employees have to engage with guests and deliver a great experience. This ultimately boosts morale, shortens training time, and reinforces our community-first culture.”

For franchises, this technology makes things simpler and more effective. “We offer a unified system where franchisees can manage everything—mobile order, store operations, and data insights—all in one place,” LeClair says. “Franchisees don’t have to juggle multiple vendors or tools. We also work directly with franchisees and incorporate their feedback into the platform—that level of integration and responsiveness is a huge value-add for potential partners.”

One key lesson that Jeff’s Bagel Run focuses on is that proprietary software is a powerful tool for maintaining consistency. “The system is so central to our operation,” LeClair says. “We now see fewer opportunities for human error, a more streamlined operation for franchisees, and a more consistent brand experience across the board.”

By Abby Winterburn