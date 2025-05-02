Real eggs remain irreplaceable on menus as operators and consumers navigate the challenges of bird flu (pathogenic avian flu). The American Egg Board (AEB) is a key resource for operators seeking guidance. Nate Hedtke, vice president of Innovation and Customer Engagement at AEB, shares what operators need to know about Bird Flu’s impact and how to maintain a reliable egg supply.

What should operators know about bird flu’s impact on egg safety and supply?

America’s egg farmers are battling bird flu, which has caused the loss of over 130 million egg-laying hens—including more than 30 million just this year. This disease is putting a strain on our nation’s egg production system, impacting the national supply and the price of eggs.

The USDA and FDA confirm there is no evidence that bird flu can be transmitted to humans through properly cooked food. The likelihood that eggs from infected poultry are in the retail market is low, due to safeguards in place, which include testing of flocks and federal inspection programs.

What are common misconceptions about bird flu and egg safety, and how can operators reassure customers?

The risk of infected eggs entering the market is low, and proper cooking and handling eliminates any potential concerns. Operators can reassure customers by reinforcing federal safety regulations and explaining the multiple layers of testing, inspection, and on-farm biosecurity ensuring only safe, high-quality eggs reach their kitchens. Keeping open communication with guests and educating staff on these safety measures can help operators alleviate concerns and build confidence in menu offerings.

How can operators mitigate supply chain disruptions from bird flu?

Strategies depend on each operator’s menu, service model, and reliance on eggs. However, there are steps to minimize impact. Diversifying sourcing methods, like incorporating shell eggs, liquid eggs, and pre-cooked egg products, allows operators to manage fluctuations in supply without compromising consistency. Optimizing portion control through blended egg dishes or creative applications can help balance costs. Operators should also take a long-term approach to planning as it will take a sustained period with no additional HPAI detections on egg farms to stabilize supply. Proactive discussions with suppliers and distributors will be essential in maintaining stability as the industry works toward recovery.

How does the American Egg Board help ensure a steady, safe egg supply during market volatility?

AEB plays a crucial role in supporting operators with up-to-date insights, resources, and industry coordination. In addition to working closely with the USDA, FDA, and United Egg Producers on research and response strategies, AEB also provides support to operators. We share real-time supply updates, host one-on-one consultations, and offer insights through dedicated web portals. When major announcements are made—whether about vaccine developments, policy changes, or supply updates—we communicate these developments in clear, actionable ways to help operators understand what it means for their business. Our goal is to be a trusted resource for operators, offering data-driven guidance and practical solutions to keep real eggs on the menu with confidence.

