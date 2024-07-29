Word of mouth has long been the mark of a great reputation and thus guest loyalty. Now more than ever consumers are incredibly research savvy and hyper-aware of cleanliness standards. A restaurant’s cleanliness is directly correlated with how much it cares about its staff, customers, and the food it serves. Avoiding loss of business due to safety and cleanliness challenges is especially important.

According to Jolt, Restaurant Cleanliness Statistics, 66 percent of customers won’t revisit a restaurant with bad food hygiene, and 75 percent of people won’t go back to an establishment implicated in a food poisoning or hygiene-related incident unless it has changed ownership. Furthermore, according to a recent study, 70 percent of Gen Z consider TikTok the most valuable source of food recommendations, followed by Instagram at 65 percent and YouTube at 41 percent. This makes sense of the Bloom Intelligence report that revealed one in three guests would never eat at a restaurant with less than four stars.

The bottom line is modern-day consumers rarely go out without “pre-gaming” the menu, location, and reviews. The Ecolab Science CertifiedTM program (ESC) is a comprehensive, science-based program that helps businesses, including restaurants, advance cleaner, safer practices. Leveraging Ecolab’s 100+ years of industry experience, the ESC program helps protect reputations by delivering key outcomes including clean spaces, optimized operations, and the necessary solutions to meet high consumer expectations.

“Our team of 1,200 scientists works closely with our customers to tailor products and practices to address factors such as changing environments, human error, and budget constraints, ensuring they remain practical and effective in diverse settings,” says Gretchen King, vice president of global quick-service restaurants RD&E at Ecolab. “Through Ecolab’s world-class innovation in products, information, and service, we advance clean to protect our customers’ brand and profitability.”

The program entails comprehensive training and periodic checks so front and back of house can implement high standards of cleanliness, such as using multi-surface disinfectant cleaners, no-rinse alkaline floor cleaners, and non-corrosive, alkaline-free ware-washing detergent.

The ESC program has even helped improve restaurant partners’ Yelp scores by 4 percent. “We compared customers six months before and after they joined ESC and found once they joined the program, they experienced a 24 percent reduction in negative cleanliness mentions in reviews online,” King says. “Additionally, customers experienced a 20 percent reduction in Health Department Intelligence critical violations. These inspections are based on local regulations and can create costly fines, closures, and damage your brand reputation.”

The program’s benefits also help address labor turnover: 72 percent of employees report a restaurant’s participation in the ESC program would help them stay.

Becoming Ecolab Science Certified requires committing to lab-tested products, comprehensive practices, and a focus on in-depth training and compliance. After meeting program criteria, businesses can earn the ESC seal, joining more than 22,000 seals across North America.

“The need for operational efficiency has never been more critical, especially amid ongoing labor challenges,” King added. “By harnessing the power of innovation, an AI-driven future, and streamlined procedures, the Ecolab Science Certified program helps restaurants offer a higher level of cleanliness, overcome labor obstacles, and increase the bottom line—ultimately driving sustainable, long-term growth.”

Discover how to earn the Ecolab Science Certified seal and Count on a Scientific CleanTM here.