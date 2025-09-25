Frozen beverages consistently rank among the most popular and profitable menu categories in quick-service restaurants, yet many operators avoid them entirely due to executional risk factors. Traditional shake and smoothie builds require scooping, pouring, measuring, training, and cleanup—tasks that strain labor, slow service, and clutter limited counter space.

According to Datassential, 66 percent of operators worry that even one food safety mistake could damage their reputation permanently. The need for simplified, closed-cup beverage prep with minimal contact and sanitation needs has never been more prevalent.

“Operators often cite labor intensity, training complexity, and equipment footprint as major hurdles,” says Alyssa Barrett, senior marketing manager at Rich Products. “We designed the B7 system to eliminate every one of those barriers.”