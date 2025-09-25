Frozen beverages consistently rank among the most popular and profitable menu categories in quick-service restaurants, yet many operators avoid them entirely due to executional risk factors. Traditional shake and smoothie builds require scooping, pouring, measuring, training, and cleanup—tasks that strain labor, slow service, and clutter limited counter space.
According to Datassential, 66 percent of operators worry that even one food safety mistake could damage their reputation permanently. The need for simplified, closed-cup beverage prep with minimal contact and sanitation needs has never been more prevalent.
“Operators often cite labor intensity, training complexity, and equipment footprint as major hurdles,” says Alyssa Barrett, senior marketing manager at Rich Products. “We designed the B7 system to eliminate every one of those barriers.”
Ready in just 40 seconds, with no measuring, scooping, or prep required, the f’real B7 system is designed for fast-paced kitchens. The blender plugs into a standard 120V outlet and occupies just 9 inches of counter space. There is no need for a drain or waterline. Storage is equally flexible with countertop or undercounter freezers that hold 50 to 95 prefilled cups. “The entire system is designed to launch without disrupting existing workflows,” says Barrett. “You plug it in, load the freezer, and you are ready to go.”
According to Datassential, 71 percent of operators cite labor shortages as a top operational issue. For quick-service restaurant teams navigating tight staffing and high turnover, training-intensive programs are often a nonstarter. The B7 system addresses the challenge with a low-touch, intuitive process that requires no prior experience, reducing the need for hands-on prep, cleanup, and employee training.
“The system is low-touch by design,” says Janice Larson, marketing manager at Rich Products. “It significantly reduces onboarding time and keeps service flowing during peak periods.” Employees simply select a cup from the freezer, remove the lid, place it in the blender, press one button, and serve. Cleanup is limited to rinsing the spindle between blends.
“Sensory experiences” and “cross-over creations” are major beverage trends according to Datassential. Guests want color, texture, and mashups like shake-cocktails and dessert-inspired drinks. f’real’s made-to-order bases allow operators to create LTOs like freakshakes, smoothie bowls, or cocktail-style frappés without added complexity. “You get menu creativity without the usual prep or cleanup,” Larson says. “We have seen operators do everything from smoothie bowls to boozy frappés—all using the same base.”
Customization is no longer optional. Guests want drinks that reflect seasonal trends, flavor preferences, and even dietary needs. f’real’s Made-to-Order shake and smoothie bases give operators a way to deliver creativity without compromising speed, as staff can easily mix in syrups, fruit purées, alcohol, candy inclusions, cold foam, or whipped toppings to create signature builds or LTOs.
Premium ingredients and indulgent flavor profiles are only part of the appeal. According to Datassential, 86 percent of consumers are very or somewhat interested in whimsical, colorful food and beverage experiences for celebrations or special occasions. “Operators have told us the visual appeal alone helps drive repeat visits and social sharing,” says Barrett.
Each cup is pre-portioned for consistency and blended to the same texture every time, ensuring brand standards are upheld across locations and shifts. f’real’s frozen beverages offer a strong visual presentation that resonates with guests on social media and digital menu boards. f’real’s Instagram-ready shakes—especially with On Top® whipped toppings and soft whip—fit perfectly into this guest expectation for visual delight and shareability. Fan-favorite options like the Oreo Shake, Mango Smoothie, and Coffee Frappé deliver color, texture, and richness that translate well across dine-in and delivery platforms.
With strong margins and no additional labor required, the B7 system is a simple profit center. The average margin per f’real beverage ranges from $2.50–$3.50, and locations selling just 12 cups per day typically achieve a full return on investment in four to four-and-a-half months. That translates to approximately $14,000 in annual profit. “Operators are shocked by how quickly the program becomes a revenue driver,” Larson says. “And they are doing it without adding any labor.”
Quick-service restaurants looking to enhance their beverage lineup without overhauling operations will find a low-risk, high-reward solution in the f’real B7 program. It is compact, customizable, fast, and built to fit seamlessly into existing back-of-house workflows. “If there is one message we want quick-service leaders to take away,” Larson says, “it is that the B7 program delivers premium frozen beverages with minimal labor, fast ROI, and endless flexibility. It is the simplest way to elevate your menu and grow your margins.”
