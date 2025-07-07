As AI becomes more integrated into restaurants and hospitality, quick-service restaurants are beginning to see the real impact of tools like voice AI. According to Intouch Insight’s 2025 Emerging Experiences study, voice AI is already surpassing human performance in key areas like speed of service, friendliness, and accuracy. One area where it’s making a powerful impact is phone management.

Rush hour calls combined with busy in-store traffic often stretch employees thin, leading to missed calls, lost revenue, and a decline in the in-person guest experience. Some estimates reveal up to 42 percent of calls go unanswered, translating to a significant loss in revenue. Multiplied across dozens or hundreds of locations, the impact on the bottom line becomes substantial.

Donatos Pizza—operating 460 locations across 29 states—recognized the cost of missed calls and poor phone interactions. To close those gaps, leadership made the strategic decision to implement DoorDash Voice. However, Donatos wanted to find the best system on the market and began looking around to ensure they had the optimal solution.

“We [Revmo AI] set up an initial discussion, gave a high-level overview, and even built a custom demo agent to show how our system differed from what they were using,” says Mike Gonzalez, team lead of restaurants at Revmo AI. Pizza has proven to be one of the most complex ordering items, and is in part why Donatos was so impressed with Revmo AI’s ability to address modification flawlessly, where many other voice AI systems falter.

While Revmo AI partners with many major brands like Din Tai Fung and Benihana, CEO Ryan Louis shares he was most proud when the system proved it could handle the thousands of modifications present in the pizza world. “Donatos selected Revmo after evaluating the top voice AI providers in the space, and we’re proud to deliver a robust solution to all 174 locations that’s not only exceptional, but timely and flexible enough to meet the demands of a multi-location brand,” he says.

When choosing a voice AI, operators must question how the software suits their needs. Does it integrate with their tech stack, does it learn, is the support agile, and above all else, does it enhance the customer experience?

“AI enhances every tool you’ve already invested in,” Gonzalez says. “Your POS, your loyalty system—all of it works better when paired with an intelligent, fast voice AI.”

To truly understand customers, Revmo identifies tone and adjusts accordingly. It can also identify more than 100 languages, removing language barriers that plague the industry. “The AI doesn’t just hear words—it truly understands each customer, delivering 95 percent–plus order accuracy even on the wild modifiers pizza fans love,” Louis says. “Revmo AI agents regularly handle 80-plus percent of inbound calls end-to-end, while most systems stall out closer to 60 percent.”

Operators can train the Revmo AI agent in minutes, from a customized voice and menu items to LTOs and how many attempts the agent should make before transferring to an employee.

In a high-stakes, fast-moving restaurant environment, missed calls and divided attention can undercut both customer satisfaction and operational performance. Voice AI addresses these challenges not simply through automation, but through intelligent, adaptable service that enhances every customer touchpoint. From seamless POS and CRM integration to multilingual support and self-optimizing behavior, platforms like Revmo AI are redefining what restaurants can expect from technology.

Crucially, the system isn’t just filling in for human labor—it’s functioning like an elite team member that never misses a beat, learns continuously, and helps businesses scale smarter. As operators seek solutions that support efficiency without sacrificing personalization, voice AI is emerging as a central player in modern hospitality.

“It behaves like your top team member—seamlessly checking inventory, applying coupons, and expertly upselling—capabilities most AI solutions simply can’t match,” Louis says. “Every call then feeds our market-leading data flywheel, so tomorrow’s accuracy is even better than today’s.”

