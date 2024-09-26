Sponsored by SAMBAZON

As demand for healthy, innovative menu items grows, açaí is becoming a standout menu ingredient in U.S. restaurants. The small, dark purple berry native to the Amazon rainforest has gained traction for its unique flavor and numerous health benefits. For operators looking to capitalize on this trend, açaí can serve as a versatile, profitable addition to their menu.

Açaí offers a host of nutritional benefits—like a high concentration of antioxidants and omega fatty acids and no naturally occurring sugar—that make it an appealing choice for today’s health-conscious consumers. The combination of nutrients and its distinct flavor profile gives açaí a unique edge over other fruits.

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON exports 50 percent of the açaí outside Brazil. Its enviable, vertically integrated supply chain ensures the highest quality açaí reaches operators.

“We know exactly where our berries come from, from the palm tree to the palm of your hand,” says Robert Spinelli, senior vice president of foodservice at SAMBAZON. “Our commitment to working with family farmers and operating our processing facilities in the Brazilian rainforest allows for complete traceability and consistent quality.”

One of the main challenges operators have faced with açaí is the time and effort required to prepare bowls from scratch.

“Seven years ago, 90 percent of our foodservice business involved frozen packs that required four to five minutes to prepare,” Spinelli says. Long turnaround times don’t fly in the quick-service industry, so SAMBAZON developed a scoopable açaí product that significantly reduces prep time and improves consistency.

“This has changed the game,” says Spinelli. “Operators can now simply scoop, top, and serve, allowing for faster service and less waste.”

Adding açaí to menus has proven to be a profitable decision for many operators. According to Spinelli, açaí bowls drive new customer engagement without cannibalizing existing sales. In fact, many operators report increased same-store sales and a fresh customer base after introducing açaí-based offerings. As more people learn about açai, both large chains and independent operators are more open to serving it.

“We’ve tripled our foodservice business in the last three years, expanding to 14,000 locations,” Spinelli says. “Açaí bowls and smoothies have become key menu items for many of our partners.”

In addition to operational benefits, SAMBAZON’s strong commitment to sustainability appeals to both operators and consumers. With organic and Fair Trade certifications, the company’s focus on people, planet, and prosperity resonates, especially with Millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize eco-friendly choices.

SAMBAZON continuously explores new products and packaging options to meet the needs of its foodservice partners. One of its latest innovations is a smaller package custom-designed to fit in a standard third pan, making it easier for operators to serve açaí without specialized equipment.

“When I go to conferences with our customer partners, they say acai bowls are one of the most successful new menu items,” Spinelli says. “Watching açaí become one of the top three menu items in many locations is incredibly exciting. We get to see our sales grow and our partners get to see the success in their stores—win-win.”

Attract more customers with açaí and visit the SAMBAZON website today.