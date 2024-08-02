Sponsored by Bord Bia

The U.S. grass-fed meat market has seen a promising increase in sales both from retail and foodservices, especially in the beef category. Fortune Business Insights notes that grass-fed meat is dominating the global marketplace driven by rising consumer awareness of the health and environmental benefits of grass-fed products.

“There’s a growing demand for authenticity and quality,” says Adam Hannon, vice president of Bord Bia – The Irish Food Board North America Office. “Consumers are prioritizing health and sustainable practices more than ever.”

Bord Bia, an Irish government agency, supports Irish food producers and exporters in achieving growth and competitiveness on the world stage. Because of the United States’ high demand for quality food items, it presents a significant opportunity for Irish food products.

“My primary objective is to increase the availability of Irish products in America, especially in the foodservice sector,” Hannon says. “Irish producers are renowned for producing the highest quality and most sustainable products globally. We aim to educate consumers on the benefits of choosing Irish, solidifying their presence in the U.S. market, and making Irish products a staple in the American dining experience.”

The grass-fed beef market is estimated to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5 percent from 2024 to 2030, according to USD Analytics. With the market growing, Hannon plans to spearhead initiatives targeting the foodservice sector. “We will focus on strategic partnerships with key distributors and foodservice partners to ensure Irish products are accessible and prominently featured on menus,” Hannon says.

Bord Bia ensures the quality and sustainability of Irish food products through several key mechanisms: the Origin Green Program, which promotes sustainable food production practices, and various Quality Assurance Schemes that ensure high standards of food safety and animal welfare, providing full traceability from farm to fork. “Origin Green is the only national sustainability program in the world,” Hannon says. “Over 90% of Irish food and drink exports are verified members of the program, allowing foodservice customers to make claims around sustainability because they know Irish products meet these standards.”

Hannon gained firsthand experience in the intricacies of retail and online grocery sectors working for the commercial departments at Lidl and Ocado. This role provided him with valuable insights into the priorities and decision-making processes of buyers. “I have learned not only what buyers look for in potential products and partnerships but also the common pitfalls and red flags that can deter them,” Hannon says.

One of the biggest challenges Irish food producers face in the North American market is the fierce competition. It’s a vast and lucrative market with many players, each competing for a piece of the pie. Distribution and logistics are also complex, although not insurmountable. That’s where Bord Bia can provide valuable expertise and advice.

“In March, we took Irish suppliers to the Boston Seafood Expo, connecting them with international buyers and industry experts,” Hannon says. “We launched a U.S. foodservice market entry guide and are developing a market entry program to help Irish clients build business strategies for the U.S. We’re also planning chef table events in the U.S. to showcase Irish products with leading Irish chefs.”

Bord Bia’s comprehensive approach of combining strategic partnerships, targeted marketing, and consumer education will ensure that Irish products thrive in the U.S. market. “The future of Irish food in America is bright,” Hannon says. “We’re excited to bring a taste of Ireland to American tables.”

Explore the quality and sustainability of Irish foods at bordbia.ie

By Olivia Schuster