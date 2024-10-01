Investing in consumer relationships is vital to remaining competitive within the industry. The rise of loyalty programs is one of the best indicators of a successful relationship with consumers, ensuring repeat visits. Overwhelmingly, consumers agree loyalty programs are a good way to save money at their favorite restaurants. In fact, 96 percent of consumers who participate in loyalty programs said they are a good way to get more “bang for your buck,” according to the National Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Technology Landscape Report 2024.

Bb.q Chicken, an up-and-coming franchise featuring authentic, high-quality, Korean fried chicken launched its loyalty program in April at select markets with a full nationwide rollout occurring July 10th. The program was an immediate success with 75,000 users downloading the app and subscribing to the bb.q Chicken rewards program within a few months.

“​​Consumers have responded with great feedback to the bb.q Rewards program and mobile app, which have incentivized loyal customers to visit more frequently while offering the convenience of ordering with just a few taps,” says Andrew Lee senior manager of marketing at bb.q Chicken U.S.

Robust loyalty programs remain advantageous for consumers while supporting franchisees in building and marketing community relationships. “Franchisees have expressed strong support for the rewards pro/gram, recognizing its crucial role in personalized marketing and data collection in today’s market,” Lee says. “The program not only drives customer engagement but also enhances loyalty and retention, which are vital for sustained business growth.” This is of special interest to bb.q Chicken as it is 99 percent franchisee owned.

Future franchisees can expect perks when building consumer loyalty, especially with Gen Z, who are interested in both global flavors and loyalty programs. According to the National Restaurant Association, Gen Z leads in participation of loyalty programs, belonging to an average of 4.4 loyalty programs.

It is vital to consider when restaurants can bring in the most business and perform the most outreach within their communities. For bb.q Chicken, National Wing Day ensured a boost in profits for franchisees around the country, along with an increase in orders through the app and loyalty program sign-ups. “We saw a great impact during our National Wing Day promotion which included 20 percent off orders exclusive to the app,” Lee says. “The number of app sign-ups increased by 48 percent compared to the previous week.”

As bb.q Chicken continues to expand its footprint, the success of its loyalty program underscores the importance of cultivating strong consumer relationships. With the overwhelming support from consumers and franchisees, the program has proven to be a powerful tool in driving engagement, retention, and growth.

As the brand looks to the future, leveraging the preferences of key demographics like Gen Z and capitalizing on strategic promotions will be crucial. By consistently prioritizing customer experience and community outreach, bb.q Chicken is well-positioned to build lasting loyalty and sustain its competitive edge in the market.

For more information on partnering with bb.q Chicken visit franchise.bbqchicken.com.

By Ya’el McLoud