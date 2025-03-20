Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a standard in the restaurant industry, with nearly 70 percent of food service operators now at least somewhat familiar with its applications, according to Datassential. Quick-service and fast-casual segments are leading AI adoption, using technology to streamline kitchen and front-of-house processes.

PreciTaste’s Prep Assistant is an AI-driven automation tool designed to optimize bulk ingredient prep, eliminating manual estimates and streamlining task management. By leveraging real-time data and predictive analytics, the solution enhances labor efficiency, ensures accuracy in prep amounts, and reduces overprepping, resulting in less food waste.

So, what does this look like in the kitchen? The Prep Assistant’s technology ensures the right prep at the right time, assigns, tracks, and optimizes prep so every task is done efficiently, and provides data-driven decisions to refine prep operations—leading to up to 4 hours saved daily (per store) and up to 50 percent less food waste. Major brands have adopted PreciTaste to tackle labor challenges and drive operational efficiencies, making AI an integral part of modern restaurant management.

Sprout & Co, a Dublin-based restaurant chain known for its commitment to fresh, healthy, and locally sourced cuisine, integrated PreciTaste into its daily operations to ensure freshness and consistency. “We had tried building our own AI manually, but after investigating, we saw that PreciTaste’s solution offered exactly what we needed, particularly around maintaining freshness,” says Corey Condren, head of operations at Sprout & Co.

With a seamless onboarding process, PreciTaste’s Prep Assistant helps Sprout & Co. avoid overprepping. “We don’t use any holdover food, and the built-in shelf life tracking has been a game changer,” Condren says. “If an ingredient is about to expire, the system alerts us, which is essential for maintaining freshness, especially with products that have a 24-hour shelf life.”

One of the key benefits of using the Prep Assistant is that Sprout & Co’s kitchen chefs have more time to focus on their craft without the stress of figuring out their next task. “Everyone knows their daily prep tasks, making the kitchen much more efficient,” Condren says. “This has also led to happier kitchen leads and general managers with fewer check-ins.”

Another success, Dillas Quesadillas, is a quick-service restaurant that relies on PreciTaste’s Prep Assistant to streamline kitchen operations. Known for its grilled-to-order, premium quesadillas, the restaurant has embraced the Prep Assistant to maintain its commitment to fresh ingredients and consistency.

“With Prep Assistant handling the details of fresh ingredient prep, our Team Members can focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience and maintaining excellence in every task,” says Kyle Gordon, founder and CEO of Dillas Quesadilla.

Team trust is crucial for Gordon and his teams, and PreciTaste has earned it with its accurate demand predictions and precise instructions. “The Prep Assistant has transformed our back-of-house processes,” Gordon says. “What was once a complex, manual system is now streamlined and automated, making prep easier for employees at all levels of experience.”

Condren and Gordon highly recommend PreciTaste’s Prep Assistant for its ability to streamline restaurant operations and support business growth. Condren sees it as an essential tool for any food business looking to scale. “As Sprout & Co. aims to expand to 25 locations by 2027, the Prep Assistant plays a crucial role in minimizing food waste and optimizing efficiency,” Condren says.

Similarly, Gordon praises the software’s ability to relieve his Shift Leaders of unnecessary work. “Team Members can now focus on tasks that elevate the customer experience,” Gordon says. “With predictive analytics guiding us, we’ve reduced waste and achieved consistent results in improving our labor efficiency.”

To learn more about PreciTaste and its Prep Assistant tool, visit its website.

By Abby Winterburn