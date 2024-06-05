Sponsored by Restaurant365

Managing a multi-unit restaurant franchise can get complex, especially when relying on multiple systems for different operational tasks. Fragmented systems for customer service metrics, labor scheduling, and food ordering can make it difficult for managers to get a comprehensive view of overall performance.

Before integrating Restaurant365, GPS Hospitality experienced some complexities in managing 400 Burger King locations. “We had to go to one source to see customer service metrics, another to see the speed of service metrics, another labor scheduling platform to look at labor, and another site for food orders,” says Gary Thomas, vice president, of operations support at GPS Hospitality.

A disjointed approach makes it challenging for managers to efficiently oversee operations, consuming valuable time and increasing the risk of errors and miscommunication. Lack of integration between systems results in a cumbersome user experience for managers navigating multiple platforms.

“Our goal was to make it easier for the managers to focus on guests and making Whoppers instead of worrying about various computer systems and back-office tasks,” Thomas says. Restaurant365 helped GPS Hospitality reach its goal by combining inventory management, labor scheduling, forecasting, and communication into one easy-to-use system.

Restaurant365 offers a seamless user interface, allowing managers to access all necessary tools and data from one central location. Its real-time reporting capabilities help by integrating with numerous POS systems, providing up-to-the-minute data on sales, inventory, and labor. This level of transparency is crucial for managing performance indicators and making informed decisions.

“The forecasting tool is fantastic,” Thomas says. “It’s incredibly important in our business to have accurate forecasts every 15 minutes.” This precision ensures that staffing and inventory are aligned with actual demand, reducing wastage and improving service.

The platform’s labor scheduling module also plays a pivotal role. By leveraging historical data and expected volumes, Restaurant365 enables accurate staffing, minimizing unnecessary labor costs and overtime. The platform’s communication features allow managers to send notes, request time off, and swap shifts directly through the app, simplifying daily tasks and fostering a more cohesive work environment.

“We were slightly apprehensive about switching to a new system as we feared it would disrupt our operations,” Thomas says. “But the month we rolled out Restaurant365 to all 400 stores, we hit earnings goals and saw a positive impact on our procedures.”

In an industry where operational efficiency and customer service are paramount, Restaurant365 provides a solution for managing complex restaurant operations. Integrating various systems into a single platform simplifies management tasks, enhances performance, and ultimately drives profitability. For GPS Hospitality, the partnership with Restaurant365 enables the team to focus on what matters most – delivering excellent service and quality food to their customers.

“It’s very important to pick the correct partners,” Thomas says. “Restaurant365 was willing to work with us every step of the way to build a platform tailored to our needs.”

