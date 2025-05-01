When trendy beverages come up, what do consumers think about? And are operators serving them? Beverages like dirty soda, boba, and smoothies are currently trending, with a recent consumer survey revealing that 94 percent of respondents aged 20–29 had purchased a boba tea in the past three months, according to CLSA. But the commonality between these drinks—aside from their visual appeal—is their ability to be customized.

Customization can be risky for operators, who may overstock certain syrups, milks, or boba options and face higher waste. This is why partnering with a full-solution provider is vital for operators. Larger, comprehensive vendors can take on more risk and advise operators on what trends best fit their menu and consumers while increasing profits.

“More SKUs doesn’t always mean more sales—it can mean more complexity and waste,” says Laurie Winward, vice president of R&D and innovation at Sunny Sky Products. “We focus on maximizing profitability within the space operators have.”

This approach is key in 2025, as most operators attempt to reduce costs. According to TouchBistro’s 2025 State of Restaurants Report, 38 percent of operators are trying to reduce food waste to control costs, while 40 percent are seeking more cost-competitive vendors. However, cutting costs does not mean eliminating customization and trend-forward options for consumers.

Sunny Sky Products helps operators integrate trendy beverages into their menus in the most cost-effective way. “Customization is now an expectation, not a novelty,” says Isabel Atherton, vice president of marketing for Sunny Sky Products. “At first, consumers were surprised to see boba or unique flavor options at quick-service restaurants, but now they expect it everywhere.”

“Most quick-service restaurants already have a fountain unit, so making dirty sodas is just about adding a few syrups and a creamer,” Atherton says. “With just three bases and six flavor shots, we created 20 different recipes in seconds.”

Sunny Sky Products is unique in its comprehensive solutions for operators. With dirty sodas, Sunny Sky Products can experiment with major soda brands and curate the best flavor combinations for any menu. Sunny Sky’s UPOURIA brand helps operators customize dirty sodas and boba offerings with both flavored and functional syrups, as well as milk and creamers—the key to the beautiful ombre effect dirty sodas are known for.

Another vital aspect of customization is addressing consumers’ growing health and wellness concerns. “Consumers expect authenticity, transparency, and healthfulness—even in indulgent drinks,” Winward says. “That means operators need to balance indulgence with real ingredients and clear labeling.”

With Sunny Sky Products’ Dr. Smoothie ADDins like greens and proteins, smoothies can be easily enhanced to meet consumers’ health goals and offer an ideal way for operators to expand menu offerings.

As beverage trends continue to evolve, customization remains a driving force in consumer demand. However, operators must balance variety with cost efficiency to avoid waste and complexity. By partnering with a full-solution provider like Sunny Sky Products, quick-service restaurants can seamlessly integrate trendy drinks like dirty sodas, boba, and smoothies while maintaining profitability.

By Ya’el McLoud