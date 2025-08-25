“Once you’ve experienced the Filet Mignon of Chicken®,” says David Boatright, director of franchise sales at Huey Magoo’s, “it becomes clear why our brand resonates with guests—and why our AUVs continue to outperform expectations across the franchise system.”

It’s a bold, but well-earned statement from a 37-year franchise veteran who understands what makes a concept worth the investment. Since joining the brand in 2024, Boatright has witnessed Huey Magoo’s evolve into a 78-unit system that operates with the sophistication and discipline of a national chain.

“Our franchise candidates and franchisees often tell us, ‘You operate like a thousand-unit brand,’” says Boatright. “It’s a powerful reflection of the leadership team’s vision and ability to execute at a high level.”

Founded in 2004 in Orlando, Florida, Huey Magoo’s was created with one clear mission: to serve the highest-quality chicken tenders in the industry. The brand focuses on one thing—chicken tenders, and does it better than anyone else. Each tender, whether grilled or hand-breaded, is crafted to order to create a craveable meal our guests rave about.

Beyond tenders, the menu features bites, sandwiches, wraps, salads, and meal options, all built around the same high-quality chicken tenders and paired with signature sauces like the fan-favorite Magoo’s Sauce. Now under the leadership of CEO Andy Howard, Huey Magoo’s continues to set the standard in the premium chicken segment.

Huey Magoo’s offers a variety of restaurant formats, including inline, freestanding with drive-thru or pickup window, endcap, express units, and second-generation conversions, giving franchisees the flexibility to develop locations tailored to the unique needs of their trade areas.

With over 78 restaurants open across 12 states and over two decades of excellence, the brand’s reputation speaks volumes. The top quartile of franchisees enjoy an average unit volume of $3.08 million, with a system average unit volume of $2.1 million (per Item 19 of their 2025 FDD), reflecting the strong demand and customer loyalty Huey Magoo cultivates. A seasoned executive team brings unparalleled industry experience, providing robust support and guidance to franchise partners.

Driving that performance is a system built for operational proficiency. “Our executive team stays laser-focused on two priorities,” says Boatright. “How do we grow top-line sales, and how do we control costs, without ever sacrificing the quality of the product?”

Huey Magoo’s is committed to quality, using only the top 3 percent of the chicken—the tenderloin—marinated for 24 hours and hand-breaded or grilled in each restaurant daily. This dedication ensures every tender delivers the flavor and quality that sets the brand apart.

Franchisees benefit from a comprehensive training program—21 days for non-drive-thru models and 28 days for drive-thru locations—combining classroom instruction at a support center with hands-on, in-restaurant experience. Huey Magoo’s support team offers guidance every step of the way, from site selection and restaurant buildout to grand opening and local marketing execution. Each franchisee is also supported by a dedicated franchise business consultant.

While restaurant count often measures growth, the real testament to a brand’s strength lies in performance.

Backed by an experienced leadership team with over 150 years of combined experience in the chicken category, Huey Magoo’s is strategically expanding, but not at any cost. The focus remains on building a high-performing system through selective partnerships.

“We’re not chasing numbers for the sake of headlines,” says Boatright. “We’re looking for partners who can truly move the needle. Capital is just one piece of the puzzle. Operational execution is where success is made. If you’re not a seasoned restaurant operator, we require an experienced operating partner because, without strong day-to-day leadership, restaurant performance will suffer.”

Ideal candidates include experienced restaurant operators, multi-brand or multi-unit franchisees, and investors who partner with qualified operational leaders. Also, in recognition of service, U.S. military veterans are eligible for a 50 percent discount on the initial franchise fee for the first restaurant (must have 25 percent ownership to qualify).

Huey Magoo’s momentum is undeniable, and interest in the brand continues to grow. “The word is spreading fast,” says Boatright. “I’m fielding new inquiries daily, and our reputation as The Filet Mignon of Chicken® is reaching new heights. The product resonates just as strongly in competitive chicken markets as it does in emerging territories.”

With purposeful momentum driving the brand forward, Boatright believes there’s no better time to invest in Huey Magoo’s. “Why not?” he says. “If you love the product and want to bring it to your own backyard, now is the time. We’ve only just begun to tap into our full potential.”

Start your franchise journey today by visiting their website.

By Drew Filipski