6 Questions with D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches CEO Tom Sterrett

For more than 50 years, D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches has remained a dining institution throughout New England, serving its crave-able, indulgent, grilled favorites to our loving, nostalgic fans.

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches was founded in 1967 as a small shop in Dedham, Massachusetts, about 20 miles southwest of Boston. Throughout the years, we’ve faced a variety of ownership changes and expansion. We were once acquired by Pepsi-Cola in 1993 and are now owned by Wynnchurch Capital, a private-equity firm based in Rosemont, Illinois, which has over $5 billion in assets. Despite our ownership changes, one factor has stayed consistent about D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches—we have always provided our guests with the freshest, highest quality ingredients and best-tasting sandwiches around while partnering with the communities we serve.

Today, with 85 locations already open and operating across five states (Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut), D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches is actively looking to reach new communities across New England with as many as 20 new company- and franchisee-owned restaurant openings by 2026.

In addition to our storied history, loyal following and all-star executive team, the expansion will be driven by a new restaurant prototype, designed to accentuate the increasing demand for walk-in and carry out service. Future D’Angelo locations will be mostly freestanding or end-cap locations ranging from 1,500 to 2,000 square feet. The layouts will also integrate a refreshed interior design including a clean white brick logo wall/design package, sleek new menu boards and possible technology advancement, as well as exterior upgrades including a modern paint palette, outdoor signage, and drive-thru services where possible. Opportunities for non-traditional development in airports, C-stores, and other venues are also available.

While the restaurants may look and feel a bit different, the menu will remain the same.

Each of our restaurants serve up a variety of unique grilled favorites (Korean BBQ, Cheeseburger, Vermonter, signature Steak Number 9) and hot sandwiches (Thanksgiving Toasted, Meatball & Cheese, Pastrami & Swiss), as well as various cold deli sandwiches. Other menu items include wraps, grilled topped salads, hot soups, rice and grain bowls, and lobster rolls made with 100 percent real lobster.

For 55 years and counting, New England residents have continued to show their loyalty to D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, making it an ideal region for us to focus our expansion efforts. We’re looking ahead to the future with great enthusiasm and excitement.

What was your first job?

My first job was at Billy’s Deli Sandwich Shop in Stone Harbor, New Jersey. I was underage, so needed working papers.

What's your favorite menu item at D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches?

Grilled BBQ Chicken & Cheddar with Bacon.

What's your favorite cuisine aside from sandwiches?

I love Italian food for the vast repertoire of recipes. People think Italian food is Pizza and Pasta, but it’s so much more. Italian cooking for me is hard to beat.

Who inspires you as a leader?

The people around me. My team inspires me every day! And it’s full of amazingly talented and hard working professionals. I could not be more proud of them.

What's the best piece of advice that other restaurant executives should hear?

Listen to your team members. Being an empathetic leader can boost engagement, increase trust and build better team relationships.

What are some of your interests outside of work?

Family, lake time, golfing, skiing.