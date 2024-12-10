It is officially that time of year again. Recently, we shared some tech predictions from QSR’s 2024 Digital Disruptors. Now, let’s bring a few lead points to surface: One, challenges, today and into next year; it also feels paramount to get a sense of the health of the restaurant consumer, a point that’s felt convoluted, to say the least, throughout the calendar; lastly, we asked these leaders to brush the dust off their crystal ball for 2025’s potential biggest topic.

This won’t be the last trends dive here at QSR (stay tuned for a value-focused breakdown of what’s ahead for restaurants). Yet, as always, it’s the starting point of what surely will be another wild run in hospitality. To note, we included both full- and quick-service concepts in this breakdown.

Portillo’s won’t discount its way to traffic gains.

Michael Osanloo, CEO, Portillo’s

What would you say is your biggest challenge right now and going into next year? And biggest opportunity?

Today’s dynamic restaurant environment is in the midst of value wars, with many quick-service and fast-casual restaurants filling the marketplace with deal-based messaging that’s creating a competitive landscape. At Portillo’s, we’re focused on smart growth while maintaining the exceptional quality our guests expect. While others chase short-term gains through discounting, we’re staying true to our values of delivering craveable food and outstanding service at fair prices.

Moving forward, we’re particularly excited about the opportunity to scale the Portillo’s brand with our new Restaurant of the Future design, launching in Texas this quarter. These innovative 6,250-square-foot restaurants will be more than 1,000 square feet smaller while maintaining our signature local design elements. This more efficient prototype, which will be the model for all our 2025 builds, enables us to optimize our investment while delivering the same great Portillo’s experience.

How would you characterize the health of the restaurant consumer?

Today’s consumers continue to prioritize dining out, whether for quick meals, family gatherings, or special celebrations. Despite economic headwinds, we’re seeing sustained demand for exceptional dining experiences that deliver value. Our guests seek that sweet spot: satisfying, craveable food while remaining affordable.

However, while many cherish the traditional dining experience and its social connections, they increasingly expect the flexibility to enjoy their favorite meals wherever and however they choose. By embracing this evolution in dining preferences, we continue to deliver memorable experiences and outstanding value across all service channels—from traditional dining rooms to drive-thru, delivery and takeout options.

Give us your No. 1 trend for 2025, either menu, technology, both, or anything else.

The restaurant industry is moving beyond flashy tech adoption toward practical, integrated solutions. At Portillo’s, we’re already seeing the impact of thoughtfully connected systems—from digital menu boards and self-service kiosks. These technologies work together to streamline operations and enhance guest convenience. Looking ahead, we expect this trend of smart integration to accelerate across the industry. Rather than implementing technology for technology’s sake, successful restaurants will focus on solutions that solve real operational challenges while improving the guest experience.

Bob Wright, CEO, Potbelly

What would you say is your biggest challenge right now and going into next year? And biggest opportunity?

Our primary challenge lies in evolving with shifting consumer behaviors and expectations for convenience in QSR. With 40 percent of our total sales coming from digital channels, we’ve seen a clear signal that customers are seeking seamless digital ordering experiences to get their orders when and how they want. Meeting these shifting preferences in an efficient way is crucial to keep our customers satisfied and engaged.

Our biggest opportunity going into 2025 is our strong franchise-led growth pipeline, supported by our new digital-centric shop prototype. This smaller, more cost-effective format that still has capacity for plenty of dine-in customers not only makes it easier to accelerate our physical expansion—it also enhances operational efficiency, positioning us to cater to growing consumer demand for frictionless off-premises dining options.

How would you characterize the health of the restaurant consumer?

Customers today are weighing the overall value of their meals, focusing on more than just the lowest price. Still, we see that diners aren’t willing to compromise on quality or the dining experience. We’re taking all of that into consideration, thinking about how we can provide dependable value for our guests. For example, we strategically designed and tested our $7.99 Everyday Value Combo to deliver a complete meal experience without resorting to across-the-board discounts. We complement that type of offering with incentives through our Potbelly Perks loyalty program, which rewards customers and keeps them engaged with our brand.

Give us your No. 1 trend for 2025, either menu, technology, both, or anything else.

We’re seeing a growing desire among customers for protein-rich menu options as well as an increased craving for spicy flavor profiles. Guests are seeking out more from their dining out experiences. They’re looking for unique flavor combinations and customizable options. To meet these trends, we recently added new items to our core menu for the first time in years, introducing two new sandwich offerings, the Cubano and the Sweet Heat Pork BBQ that feature slow-cooked pulled pork, as well as four new sauces to provide customers with more ways to customize their orders.

Sarah Moore, CMO, Cracker Barrel

What would you say is your biggest challenge right now and going into next year? And the biggest opportunity?

Our greatest challenge—and opportunity—lies in adapting to evolving consumer preferences while preserving our authentic identity. As Cracker Barrel navigates this landscape, we’re focused on striking the balance between tradition and innovation. We see significant opportunity in thoughtfully evolving our guest experience through refreshed stores and menu innovations, while maintaining our signature warm atmosphere and classic offerings. By creating craveable options that reflect changing tastes, we’re reinforcing our commitment to quality-driven hospitality and transforming for future growth.

How would you characterize the health of the restaurant consumer?

Today’s restaurant guests are carefully balancing their spending while still seeking enjoyable dining experiences. We see guests prioritizing restaurants that deliver both value and quality, which aligns with Cracker Barrel’s heritage of generous portions, affordable prices, and hearty comfort food.

Give us your No. 1 trend for 2025, either menu, technology, both, or anything else.

Looking ahead to 2025, we see the fusion of nostalgia and modern appeal driving trends. This resonates across our brand—from our Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd’s Pie bringing a fresh twist to a beloved classic, to our Country Store sweatshirt that recently became a viral sensation on TikTok by blending vintage charm with contemporary style. Our success in combining familiar comfort with fresh innovation shows how powerfully this connects with today’s guests.

Innovation is woven into every part of Fogo de Chão.

Barry McGowan, CEO, Fogo de Chão

What would you say is your biggest challenge right now and going into next year? And biggest opportunity?

One of our biggest challenges heading into next year is navigating the uncertainty of consumer spending. With inflationary pressures and potential shifts in discretionary income, it’s crucial that we maintain value for our guests while continuing to innovate and provide an exceptional dining experience. Balancing costs with our commitment to top-quality ingredients and the authentic Brazilian dining experience we’re known for will require continued, careful strategic planning.

That said, this environment presents a tremendous opportunity to build loyalty and expand our footprint. Consumers are seeking memorable dining experiences, and Fogo de Chão offers a unique combination of food and culture that resonates across demographics. Our growth plans, including new locations domestically and internationally, are aligned with this demand.

How would you characterize the health of the restaurant consumer?

The restaurant consumer today is highly discerning. While they remain eager to dine out and enjoy experiences, they’re thoughtful about where they spend their money. Guests are looking for elevated dining that provides exceptional value—whether through the quality of the meal, the ambiance or personalized service. At Fogo, we see this as a positive; our guests appreciate the all-you-can-experience churrasco model, and we continue to see strong demand, especially for celebrations and gatherings. The health of the consumer is strong but intentional, with a clear focus on quality and connection.

Give us your No. 1 trend for 2025, either menu, technology, both, or anything else.

Innovation is woven into every part of what we do at Fogo de Chão, and for 2025, the No. 1 trend will be about creating new and unique dining experiences that surprise and delight our guests as they have come to expect from us. It’s about pushing boundaries—whether that’s through bold menu innovation inspired by our Brazilian heritage or crafting environments where people want to gather and celebrate.

For us, menu innovation is more than adding dishes—it’s about offering something guests can’t find anywhere else. Whether it’s our elevated cuts of meat, new seasonal salads, or indulgent desserts, every offering is designed to reflect our commitment to quality and authenticity.

Beyond the menu, we’re rethinking what the dining experience can be through dynamic restaurant design. We’re creating spaces that feel vibrant, welcoming, and modern while still honoring our heritage.

As we expand globally, these principles of innovation are our guide. Each new market is an opportunity to refine and elevate the Fogo experience while staying true to the essence of who we are. No matter what’s happening in the world, our focus is on leveling up and delivering excellence for every guest, every time.

Leveraging AI will further grow as a trend and need in 2025 too. We are building our data infrastructure and already leveraging AI for social media, content marketing, scheduling, supply chain, data mining and more, all with the goal of benefitting our guest experience.

The No. 1 trend next year for Tom’s Watch Bar? Hyper-personalized viewing experiences.

Brooks Schaden, Co-CEO, Tom’s Watch Bar

What would you say is your biggest challenge right now and going into next year? And the biggest opportunity?

We remain focused on keeping pace with rapidly evolving sports and entertainment preferences—as fans become more diverse, tech-savvy, and demanding of personalized experiences. We are constantly striving to add to the experience to provide a unique and memorable sports entertainment event. With our 360-degree viewing technology and ability to stream 15 simultaneous events, we’re uniquely positioned to create an immersive venue where every fan feels at home, whether they’re following the WNBA, F1, college football, or international soccer.

How would you characterize the health of the restaurant consumer?

At Tom’s Watch Bar, we haven’t observed trade-down behavior, and we continue to see strong demand from consumers looking to experience sports in an elevated, social setting. Our guests are looking for more than just a place to eat. They want an experience that is reminiscent of a stadium setting, and an opportunity to engage with friends, family, and other fans. As games and tickets become more expensive, we provide an approachable alternative where every seat is the best seat in the house.

Give us your No. 1 trend for 2025, either menu, technology, both, or anything else.

Our No. 1 trend for 2025 is hyper-personalized viewing experiences. With so many options to stream the game at home, we are finding that at Tom’s Watch Bar, sports fans don’t just want to watch a game—they want that game day atmosphere that allows them to connect in a social environment. We’re also seeing a strong demand for customization in everything from viewing angles to audio preferences. At Tom’s Watch Bar, we’re responding with features like personal sound zones where guests can select their preferred commentary feed, and customizable viewing areas where groups can create their own multi-screen layouts. In Denver, for instance, a table might split their screens between the Nuggets basketball game, live stats, and social media reactions, while maintaining their own conversation space. This shift toward individualized experiences marks a new era in sports viewing, where one size definitely doesn’t fit all.

Logan Powell, CEO, Puttshack

What would you say is your biggest challenge right now and going into next year? And the biggest opportunity?

Today’s consumers are more particular than ever about choosing where to dine out. They want to know that they are getting the most for their money, and they want more than just a meal—they want an exciting, engaging experience that’s worth their time and money.

Navigating how to please discerning consumers can be a challenge, but is a huge opportunity for Puttshack. In the crowded category of social competition and dining, it’s up to us to differentiate our concept. One of our strengths is continuous innovation, and we have a team dedicated to helping Puttshack level up—whether by adding new flavor offerings to the menu, rolling out innovative tech advancements like our digital, gamified platform the Challenge Hole, or just getting creative to reach new audiences with online marketing campaigns and in-person events to drive traffic.

How would you characterize the health of the restaurant consumer?

Today’s consumers are challenged. They are cost conscious and more particular about what they want when dining out. Restaurant brands have to entice guests to come in with unique offerings, and then deliver exceptional service to hopefully impress visitors and drive repeat visits. We are constantly seeking out new and unique ways to excite our guests and that’s helped Puttshack reach and resonate with a diverse, multi-generational audience.

Give us your No. 1 trend for 2025, either menu, technology, both, or anything else.

Looking ahead to 2025, technology will continue to be one of the biggest trends we see in the industry. The brands that are investing in technology today are the ones that will ultimately rise above in 2025. Specifically, I think we will see more companies focusing on technology that improves customer experience and operations. Ensuring that guests are satisfied and that operations are running smoothly across the system will be critical to stay ahead of the competition.

Christine Schindler, CEO, PathSpot

What would you say is your biggest challenge right now and going into next year? And biggest opportunity?

Recent E. coli outbreaks demonstrate how foodborne illness can devastate our industry, with pathogens spreading across restaurant networks, sickening employees and guests, and damaging brands. While daunting, there is immense opportunity to revolutionize food safety through technology. Modern detection systems and AI-powered insights can transform how we prevent contamination and even detect it before it spreads. The key is harnessing this moment of heightened awareness to drive lasting change in safety standards.

How would you characterize the health of the restaurant consumer?

Restaurant consumers remain resilient, but they’re increasingly selective with their spending. In 2025, diners will demand higher standards at every step of their experience, particularly around food safety and quality. This heightened selectivity means operators must earn every transaction through demonstrated commitment to protecting their supply chain and the wellbeing of both guests and team members.

Give us your No. 1 trend for 2025, either menu, technology, both, or anything else.

AI integration in food safety systems will define 2025, ushering in an era of early detection before any infection. AI will create unified platforms that analyze data across supply chains to stop contaminants before they spread. These systems enable automated monitoring and rapid response, transforming how we detect and prevent foodborne illness. Early adopters will gain significant advantages in both safety and efficiency, protecting guests, employees, and brand reputation through predictive rather than reactive measures.

Sophia Goldberg, Co-Founder and CEO, Ansa

What would you say is your biggest challenge right now and going into next year? And biggest opportunity?

Our biggest challenge is the pressure on the restaurant operator overall—restaurant and merchant businesses are already stretched thin and consumers over the past year have been very discerning with discretionary spending. We believe we have a significant opportunity to be a part of the solution, by helping restaurants combat already thin margins amidst rising costs and economic pressures. For restaurants, every dollar counts, and at Ansa, we’re empowering brands to reduce payment costs, drive customer loyalty, increase repeat visits, and improve their bottom line with our digital wallet solution. In the year ahead, we see significant opportunity to continue on our mission and to bring a payments offering that grows the bottom line for our customers.

How would you characterize the health of the restaurant consumer?

Today’s restaurant consumer is feeling economic pressure, making them increasingly selective about where they spend their dining dollars and seeking more value from every visit. Additionally, consumers are making deliberate choices about which restaurants earn their repeat business based on personalized experiences and engagement. This is where solutions such as our digital wallet become a massive unlock, helping restaurants stand out among the highly competitive environment and converting occasional visitors into loyal guests.

Give us your No. 1 trend for 2025, either menu, technology, both, or anything else.

Loyalty in the form of discounting proved to be a significant trend in 2024 and we anticipate a shift in how loyalty and value intersect. Specifically, we think we will see an evolution of restaurant loyalty platforms from traditional points and discount programs to sophisticated and personalized incentives offered through digital channels. By using customer data to deliver a more personalized experience, operators can create customized menu recommendations or tailored rewards that recognize individual guest preferences and dining patterns. As consumers become more selective about where they spend, restaurants will lean heavily into digital channels to create the meaningful connections and smooth experiences that drive repeat visits.

Rhonda Levene, CEO, Ziosk

What would you say is your biggest challenge right now and going into next year? And biggest opportunity?

Guest expectations around dining have never been higher. What could have been considered a preference for personalization in the past is now a demand. One of the biggest challenges is ensuring that we stay ahead as guests’ preferences continue to shift, allowing us the ability to roll out seamless solutions that enable our restaurant partners to meet guests when, where and how they want to dine. Our dedicated innovation team is focused on identifying evolving consumer behavior in order to solve the next big challenges operators will face. Entering 2025, we’re excited to continue to innovate our ordering and guest engagement solutions, especially those powered by AI, to bring real time actionable insights to operators to drive meaningful interactions with their guests.

How would you characterize the health of the restaurant consumer?

Amid macro-economic challenges, consumers continue to be selective when it comes to where they choose to dine. Value and quality have emerged as the top priorities. The demand for meal occasions away from home remains strong, despite many consumers being forced to make trade-offs that have had an impact on frequency and check-size. This reality underscores the importance for restaurants to deliver maximized value to every guest, and also the need for technology that fosters unique, targeted promotions, exclusive offers, and engaging experiences that differentiates operators from other brands to win new and repeat guests.

Give us your No. 1 trend for 2025, either menu, technology, both, or anything else.

2025 will be the year that AI makes a lasting mark on the restaurant industry, and we expect to see the adoption of new AI-powered capabilities and the integration of AI into existing solutions. The potential of AI to address shifting guest expectations through hyper-personalized ordering experiences—the most advanced loyalty platforms yet—and sophisticated delivery systems that prioritize convenience will be game-changing. Simultaneously, the opportunity for AI-powered solutions to address labor constraints and improve team members’ ability to provide the best dining experience possible will be incredibly impactful. Expect restaurants to take advantage of AI-enabled insights around visit frequency, order preferences, traffic patterns, and more to allow their front-and -back-of-house teams to do more with less, driving both efficiency and employee satisfaction.

Peter Kellis, CEO, TRAY

What would you say is your biggest challenge right now and going into next year? And the biggest opportunity?

Our biggest challenge right now is helping our customers navigate economic uncertainty while balancing labor shortages and rising costs. Restaurants are being squeezed on all sides, and that means they need solutions that don’t just streamline operations but also deliver measurable ROI quickly. Heading into next year, the challenge will intensify as restaurants grapple with how to adapt to a rapidly changing dining landscape, particularly as off-premises dining continues to grow.

Our biggest opportunity is to lead the charge in helping restaurants future-proof their operations. The rise of AI and data analytics in the industry gives us an incredible opportunity to help operators unlock insights that were previously out of reach. We also see huge potential in further integrating with third-party platforms ensuring restaurants can seamlessly manage every touchpoint with their guests from a single platform.

How would you characterize the health of the restaurant consumer?

The health of the restaurant consumer today is mixed. While we’re seeing strong demand in certain segments like fast-casual and high-end dining, many diners are becoming more cautious about discretionary spending. Inflation and economic concerns are shifting consumer behavior, with value and experience becoming key drivers. People still want to dine out, but they’re seeking deals, loyalty perks, and unique experiences that feel worth the spend. Convenience also remains critical—off-premises dining and digital ordering have become staples in consumer behavior.

Give us your No. 1 trend for 2025, either menu, technology, both, or anything else.

I see the top trend for 2025 as the transformative role AI will play in reshaping both restaurant operations and the guest experience. For the industry, AI will move beyond simple automation to become a strategic enabler, helping restaurants optimize every aspect of their business. From predictive demand forecasting that reduces waste and improves inventory management to labor optimization tools that ensure shifts are staffed perfectly without overburdening employees, AI will empower operators to run smarter, leaner businesses.

For the consumer, AI will enhance the dining experience through hyper-personalization. Imagine walking into a restaurant and being greeted with tailored recommendations based on your past preferences, dietary needs, and even the weather that day. AI-driven systems can remember a guest’s favorite table, anticipate order modifications, and enable seamless payments—all of which build loyalty by making the experience effortless. Additionally, AI will deepen the connection between restaurants and their customers through predictive marketing, delivering offers and experiences at precisely the right time, whether that’s an invitation to a new menu tasting or a personalized thank-you for a special occasion.

AI is not just a tool for efficiency; it’s a bridge to deeper, more meaningful engagement between restaurants and their guests. The restaurants that embrace this will differentiate themselves and thrive in 2025 and beyond.

Noah Glass, Founder and CEO, Olo

What would you say is your biggest challenge right now and going into next year? And biggest opportunity?

The industry is in a challenging position. Input costs, such as food and labor, have gone up significantly, and when that happens, brands typically take price to help improve margins. However, as consumers face a multitude of pressures, traffic is declining as a result. The old playbook would say discount, discount, discount, or what we would call the ‘value wars’—but that’s a short-term fix and a path that leads to the death of franchisees and brand value.

There is a better way. With the quantity of guest data available today, especially in this age of AI, we can hyper-personalize marketing and guest experiences to drive profitable traffic—without using discounts. It’s about leveraging technology and data to make every guest feel like a regular across the entire operation—seamlessly and automatically. This creates what we call the Olo Flywheel effect, where personalized engagement drives more orders, which generates more data, enabling even better guest experiences. This approach is far more sustainable than relying on temporary discounts that may drive traffic but don’t build lasting connections that keep people coming back to the restaurant.

How would you characterize the health of the restaurant consumer?

The restaurant industry has an inherent resilience—people will always need to eat and we often gravitate toward communal settings to enjoy a meal. We’re seeing a shift toward dining out or ordering takeout as grocery prices inflate. Despite economic pressures, consumers continue to prioritize worthwhile dining experiences. This underscores the critical importance of not just serving excellent food but creating exceptional, hospitable guest experiences. In today’s market, the overall dining experience is as crucial as the meal itself in attracting and retaining customers.

Give us your No. 1 trend for 2025, either menu, technology, both, or anything else.

We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how restaurants think about using transaction data to personalize the guest experience. We see this as the rocket fuel for our mission at Olo: Hospitality at Scale. The future isn’t about basic loyalty programs—it’s about creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular, even on their first visit. Think of it like Cheers, where the staff knows your name, barstool, and beverage of choice from day one.

Nearly 70 percent of guests don’t return to a restaurant after their first visit. While loyalty programs are necessary, they’re clearly not sufficient on their own to drive repeat business.

Using technology and data, restaurants can now understand and better serve every guest on every channel, every time. The trend for 2025 will be restaurants embracing solutions that gather the right data from each touchpoint into a single source, enabling them to create more efficient operations and greater profitability while delivering truly personalized guest experiences.

Felix Lin, Interim CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer, HF Foods

What would you say is your biggest challenge right now and going into next year? And biggest opportunity?

As a leading provider in the Asian foodservice industry throughout the U.S., HF Foods’s biggest challenge has been awareness and consumer perception of Asian cuisine. Most restaurant consumers when they think of Asian cuisine, they think of traditional Chinese food, and perhaps even just takeout. Traditional Chinese food is an important element of the Asian food space, but there is so much more, with delicacies from other countries and even fusion cuisines. This reality also presents a large opportunity for restaurant operators, as we are beginning to see an uptick in the growth of Asian cuisine with more hybrid, fusion style offerings. These smaller fusion restaurant chains—sometimes of 10-20 locations—are finding great success … and because they were historically underserved by large foodservice firms, this creates tremendous opportunity for HF Foods and others in the restaurant ecosystem. HF Foods aims to be a key partner in driving restaurant success by providing them with essential specialty ingredients that are otherwise hard to find. Many restaurants and their customers can access these foods and cuisines right here in the U.S. without needing to go all the way to Asia.

How would you characterize the health of the restaurant consumer?

Not surprisingly with inflation and tighter budgets, consumers are watching their wallets. We expect this situation to continue in 2025, and we believe customers will look for options that provide the most value for their dollar. HF Foods provides restaurants with high-quality, authentic options that enable them to connect with their customers and keep them coming back for more. With customer loyalty at the forefront of everyone’s mind, and with the strong loyalty of our foodservice industry customers, combined with favorable demographic trends driving increased demand for Asian cuisine, we remain confident that restaurant customers will continue to drive long-term value.

Our mission is to bring people together through food that is reflective of their cultures and values. Regardless of inflationary pressures, customers want food that not only is good for them, but provides real, authentic experiences.

Give us your No. 1 trend for 2025, either menu, technology, both, or anything else.

As I mentioned earlier, fusion style concepts are just starting to take off and we believe their growth will accelerate in 2025. Additionally, QSRs will dominate as customers prioritize convenience. As fusion and hybrid menus all over the country integrate Asian cuisine, QSRs’ flexibility will be a focal point as demand expands. Keep an eye on restaurants incorporating these types of cuisines in their menus. Convenience is also key for restaurant operators as owners and chefs are extremely busy and need to focus on running their day-to-days. At HF Foods, we’re focusing on digital transformation to make it easy for restaurant owners to do business with us as we provide the highest quality products to make the most delicious Asian recipes. ##

Rasmus Soerensen, Chief Commercial Officer, American Seafoods

What would you say is your biggest challenge right now and going into next year? And biggest opportunity?

For all players in the global food supply chain, rapidly rising inflation has been a major challenge affecting suppliers, restaurants and restaurant consumers. I expect this inflation challenge will continue, but to stay in front of it, American Seafoods thinks it’s important to diversify menu items with value products that appeal to a wider breadth of consumers. The biggest opportunity for next year is tapping into products that can be quickly made, are convenient for restaurant operators and delicious for consumers. Incorporating products that enable chefs to swiftly make delicacies while adhering to the highest of quality and freshness can supercharge growth and keep customers happy. Wild Alaska Pollock is a great example of a convenient product that restaurants can look to—it only requires a couple minutes to prepare, is quite affordable and works with a variety of different menus for tasty, fresh and easy-to-make recipes.

How would you characterize the health of the restaurant consumer?

Restaurant consumers are concerned with inflation and keeping an eye on their wallets. With heightened operating costs around the globe, addressing this trend is difficult, but there is massive opportunity to appeal to the equal rise in dynamic customer preferences with value products that are affordable and give customers the most bang for their buck. Further, the solution must be to offer more products that are healthy, tasty, fresh and good for the environment. Studies have shown that consumers will pay premiums for fresh options and that they are also becoming increasingly focused on product sourcing, health benefits and environmental impact. Restaurants need to offer both value and premium to cater to these consumer demands. Frozen-at-sea, Wild Alaska Pollock, is the most climate friendly seafood product in the world and one option they should consider having on the menu to meet the demand.

Give us your No. 1 trend for 2025, either menu, technology, both, or anything else.

Keep an eye out for more seafood items on the menu. Seafood represents approximately 17 percent of the world’s protein intake and is the primary protein source for approximately three billion people—nearly half of our planet. This demand is only going to grow, with strong consumer tailwinds focusing on food that is produced with a minimal carbon footprint and delivers significant health benefits.