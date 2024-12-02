Jarrett Nasca

Chief Marketing Officer, GRUBBRR

Jarrett Nasca spent nearly two decades in the sports and entertainment industry. During that time, one element of the business underwent fast evolution: the venue experience. The cost of going to events continued to rise, yet attendance waned for many. So sports properties began to evaluate ways to enhance guest experience in an effort to substantiate the exuberant cost of tickets. Food and beverage service was one corner of focus. Operators, Nasca says, recognized if guests were required to pay a premium for F&B, they should also have an enjoyable ordering experience.

“To that end, many venues began to implement kiosks to augment their ordering process to minimize friction and decrease wait times,” he says. “The intent was to supplement traditional food counters with kiosks to increase throughput and expedite order preparation.”

As a result, customers could spend less time in line and more viewing whatever event they opened their wallets for. This trend was becoming prevalent in other industries as well, such as airports, banks, grocers, and, yes, restaurants.

The pandemic validated that business, generally speaking, Nasca continues. But especially in the universe of restaurants, which needed alternative ordering channels to meet guests on their own terms. That reality accelerated the growth of kiosks and other self-ordering solutions.

In 2020, Nasca met the GRUBBRR team, a company specializing in self-ordering and automated solutions that’s ecosystem includes kiosks, kitchen display systems, order progress boards, digital menu signage, mobile ordering, online ordering, and more.

The group was seeking an executive to lead their go-to market strategy. Nasca recalls being impressed by the tech and vision and goal to disrupt the way commerce was conducted.

He entered the fray in the thick of perhaps the industry’s most vivid paradigm shift on record. “The restaurant industry has traditionally been laggards in embracing new technology,” he says. “Restaurants have largely operated in a similar way for years, yet the industry has begun to recognize the importance of embracing technology to create operational efficiencies, drive revenue, and improve the customer experience. There has been a shift as restaurants are investing in new technology, yet implementing new solutions requires operators to adjust their workflows. Restaurants need to be equally vigilant about modifying their processes to maximize the value of their new technology as they were about deciding which technology to purchase. It’s not enough to merely invest in new solutions, businesses need to ensure they make any necessary operational adjustments to maximize the value of new technology. “

GRUBBRR has since developed an implementation guide that’s nearly 100 pages of key learnings and best practices. It continues to add new integrations and features as it works to help operators best leverage the tools available.