Matadoor Restaurant Group, a Del Taco franchisee operating 22 locations across Georgia and Alabama, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday as part of a broader financial restructuring.

The company wants to continue operations while reorganizing millions in debt, much of it stemming from high-interest merchant cash advance (MCA) loans taken out during a period of financial strain, according to court documents.

The bankruptcy was filed after what Matadoor describes as a perfect storm of financial pressures, including rapid expansion, an unexpected dip in sales, and rising operating costs in late 2024.

Matadoor owes almost $3 million across 10 MCA loans to nine creditors.

Although the company closed two underperforming restaurants and cut expenses, it was unable to keep up with aggressive repayment terms.

Many of those creditors filed what are known as UCC-1 financing statements, a legal tool that publicly establishes a lender’s claim on a borrower’s assets. Recently, a lien hold was placed on Matadoor’s bank accounts, “detrimentally affecting the Debtor’s ability to operate.”

“This Chapter 11 filing was necessary in order to stop the collection efforts of the Debtor’s creditors, allowing the Debtor to reorganize,” the court filing states.

Matadoor is owned by Red Door Brands, which also operates franchised units of Little Caesars, Arby’s, and McAlister’s.

The news comes amid uncertainty around the future of Del Taco. Jack in the Box, which purchased the brand in 2021, announced in June that it will likely sell the Mexican chain. CEO Lance Tucker said during the company’s Q2 earnings call that Del Taco has received “significant reach out and interest in the brand.”

During its fiscal Q2, same-store sales declined 3.6 percent, comprising a 4.2 percent drop at franchise units and a 1.7 percent decrease at company stores. The lower sales were the result of a decline in transactions, partially offset by an increase in price. Restaurant-level margin was 12.8 percent, down 400 basis points from the prior year. The decline was driven mainly by lower sales and commodity and wage inflation, partially offset by menu price increases, according to the company. The Mexican chain finished Q2 with 591 restaurants, with six openings and four closures.



