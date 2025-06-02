Every year, QSR magazine recognizes a new class of standout professionals who are shaping the future of the quick-service and fast-casual industry and redefining it in real time. The 2025 class is no exception.
This year’s honorees are driving impact across the board: from franchising and finance to culinary ops, marketing, and design. Some are scaling legacy brands with fresh eyes; others are building new models from scratch. Whether it’s deploying AI to streamline franchise development, elevating brand storytelling through design, or turning loyalty programs into full-fledged growth engines, these leaders are proving that innovation and execution don’t need to live in separate lanes.
What unites them isn’t ambition and action. They’re not waiting for permission or playing it safe. They’re solving big problems, taking bold swings, and showing that the future of this industry will be built by leaders who think differently, act decisively, and care deeply about the people they serve.
Somia Farid Silber
CEO, Edible Arrangements
Age: 31
The story behind Edible Arrangements and its parent company Edible Brands has ripened over time, helmed by a string of young and ambitious leaders. In 1985, at just 16 years old, Tariq Farid bought his first business—a flower shop—while still in high school.
By 1999, he pioneered the idea of a fruit bouquet, using his mother as his focus group. She told him, “This is going to be big.” With that encouragement, the first Edible Arrangements location opened in the back of his flower shop in East Haven, Connecticut. The first franchise store opened in 2001 in Waltham, Massachusetts, and by 2006, there were 500 locations. Today, Edible has 800 independently owned franchise locations across North America, making it a well-known one-stop shop for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries, and everyday celebrations.
Somia Farid Silber was just 6 years old when her father’s first Edible Arrangements shop opened, growing up alongside the brand. She started working in the stores around age 10, dipping strawberries and wrapping bouquets. By 13, she was answering the phone and taking orders, fully immersed in the family business.
“I grew up in a retail environment and got to see the business grow firsthand. When I went to college, whenever we were working on case studies or learning something new, Edible was always in the back of my mind,” Silber says.
After graduating from Babson College, Silber officially joined Edible full-time in 2016. She worked in various roles across technology, operations, and e-commerce, gaining a deep understanding of the company’s many functions. She says revolutionizing the brand’s digital business has been both the most challenging and the most rewarding aspect of her journey.
In October 2024, at just 31 years old, Silber stepped into the CEO role of her family’s multi-million-dollar business.
“I’ve always known that this is what I wanted to do, but I feel like I’ve been prepared for this from a very young age,” Silber says. “It’s an option I have gravitated towards, and it’s amazing to have the opportunity to take something my dad built from scratch and grow it for the next generation.”
While she felt ready to take the reins, Silber had to learn to let go of being deeply involved in the day-to-day operations. The transition required her to take a step back and view the brand from a broader perspective. Having a strong leadership team has allowed her to successfully wear the hat of CEO and focus on the brand’s long-term strategic vision.
“We’ve been around for 25 years, but we still act like a mom-and-pop shop. We’re very entrepreneurial, and everyone on the leadership team must have the spirit of an entrepreneur,” Silber says. “You have to be able to be both strategic and tactical and know when to wear those hats—having a team that can flex both ways has been really helpful for me.”
Moving forward, Silber’s vision is to diversify the brand and evolve Edible beyond just gifting. By introducing lower price points and baked goods and emphasizing small moments of celebration, she hopes to attract the next generation of customers, particularly Gen Z, who she says are increasingly interested in treating themselves to bite-sized indulgences.
“Our third-party platforms have also accelerated the idea of treating yourself, and we’re seeing success with a different type of customer,” Silber says. “On our website, we usually see an average order of $80, whereas on DoorDash, it’s $30 on a cone of chocolate-dipped strawberries after 4 p.m. as an afternoon pick-me-up. It’s very interesting to see.”
Edible Brands has laid the groundwork for future expansion through its shared services infrastructure. The company has two primary growth trajectories: strengthening its robust e-commerce platform, which generates volume for franchisees via gifting customers, and what Silber dubs “Edible Next Gen,” a digitally-forward retail experience where customers can walk into a store and grab a coffee, smoothie, or fruit bouquet. Two of these new retail models are currently in development, with additional locations expected later this year.
She has also welcomed a new concept under the Edible Brands umbrella: In late February, the company acquired Roti, a 17-unit Mediterranean fast-casual brand that will help bridge the gap between health, wellness, gifting, and indulgence. The goal is to leverage Edible Brands’ technology, supply chain infrastructure, and leadership to scale Roti through franchising.
“We call ourselves experts in franchising, and we’re excited to bring another brand into the fold that can help us grow,” Silber says. “There are opportunities to capitalize on the synergies between brands. [For example,] putting Edible smoothies and treats into Roti locations as another daypart offering. It feels like a natural fit.”
From a franchise development perspective, Silber has seen the pipeline pick up despite a tough macroeconomic environment. The company is focused on growing both Edible Arrangements and Roti, with 100 franchise renewals and 100 resales projected by year’s end. Many Edible franchisees are approaching their 20-year renewals, but Silber is also seeing increased interest from the next generation of franchisees, whom she is eager to bring into the fold.
She also speaks to the challenges of managing high-volume sales periods and how negative noise can sometimes overshadow success. During Valentine’s Day week, Edible Arrangements delivered over half a million orders, with most going out on the holiday itself. Silber is accustomed to high-pressure situations where franchisees and stores must handle 10 to 15 times their usual daily volume. She reminds her team that some things, like unpredictable weather affecting deliveries, are beyond their control and should not be dwelled upon.
“You know, it happens. I had to remind the team that our success rate is 99 percent, delivering and fulfilling orders flawlessly. The 1 percent we’re dealing with—the loudness of the negative reviews—sometimes becomes all you can think about,” Silber says. “It’s my job as a leader to help the team pull back and look at the impact from a broader perspective. We’ll rectify that 1 percent, but the focus should be on all of the good that we did during the week.”
Even at the highest levels of leadership, Silber leans on her support system for inspiration. She has cultivated a strong network of women executives from various industries, who have shown her what balance looks like both personally and professionally. At the same time, she takes pride in being a role model for others.
“It’s taken me a long time to get comfortable [speaking out], and the reason why I do it is because there are not a lot of young women of color leading half-a-billion-dollar organizations,” Silber says. “I’m doing this for the woman who needs inspiration to make her mark. If 15-year-old Somia got to see what 31-year-old Somia is doing today, she’d be mind-blown.”
Sierra Burk
Communications and Media Manager, Diversified Restaurant Group
Age: 28
Since joining Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG) in 2021, Sierra Burk has woven marketing, storytelling, and team connection into a cohesive vision for one of the largest Taco Bell and Arby’s franchisees in the U.S. Her communications strategy supports over 300 restaurants across the country, helping unify a dispersed team and boost engagement in an industry where turnover remains a constant challenge. Her work has helped DRG not only solidify its identity but also position itself for ambitious growth—doubling in size by 2028.
Burk’s most impactful initiative is one that speaks directly to the future of leadership in foodservice, and ties in with QSR’s own recently launched platform, Women in Restaurant Leadership. In 2022, Burk founded DRG’s Women’s Leadership Network, a program designed to cultivate advancement opportunities for women within the company. In just two years, the network doubled in size and helped propel four women into higher leadership roles.
“I noticed that we had all white male executives on our leadership team and no women leaders when you got to the Senior Area Coach level and above, and I shared this with our leadership team,” she says. “I was grateful when our president tapped me to introduce the women’s leadership program to DRG, and to be honest, at first my motivation was that I wanted to see more women at the top—including myself.”
Now entering the third year of the program, Burk has realized it’s about so much more than leadership roles. “It’s about building meaningful connections, creating opportunities for networking, and providing women with the tools they need—not just for their careers, but for their personal lives as well, because both matter equally,” she adds.
When it comes to communications for DRG as a whole, Burk has helped evolve the strategy both internally and externally. When she first joined, the company relied on printed newsletters and flyers for internal comms, which were costly, difficult to track in terms of readership, and had limited reach. Burk helped transition to digital, and created a DRG video news segment where teams can consume messages in under two minutes wherever they may be—at home or in the field touring restaurants. The solution instantly reaches more than 9,500 team members via a mobile based app.
“Of course, growth also brings challenges,” says Burk, whose advice to other young restaurant professionals looking to lead transformative initiatives is to seek mentorship, have measurable goals and track your results, prioritize your self-care, and position yourself in environments where your ideas are welcomed and acted upon. Burk has a track record of measurable impact, and as the restaurant industry continues to navigate shifting consumer behavior, tech disruption, and workforce challenges, leaders like Burk—who know how to inspire from the inside out—are poised to help shape what’s next.
“Embrace every opportunity that comes your way and commit to seeing it through—you never know where it might lead,” she adds. “Some of the most unexpected experiences can shape your career in ways you never imagined. The challenges, the risks, and even the detours often turn out to be the moments that define your growth the most.”
Megan Anderson
Strategic Partnerships Manager, Portillo’s
Age: 29
Megan Anderson doesn’t just manage Portillo’s off-premises partnerships from behind a desk—she quite literally puts herself in the driver’s seat. By routinely moonlighting as a food delivery driver, she’s able to gain firsthand insight into pain points on the ground and then bring those learnings back to Portillo’s. Those efforts have helped her identify real-world solutions that have improved guest experience and strengthened marketplace performance, and showcase a rare level of dedication and commitment to continuous improvement.
As strategic partnerships manager, Anderson oversees the brand’s relationships with third-party delivery giants like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, and drives initiatives that boost order accuracy, reduce driver wait times, and raise customer satisfaction across the board. She’s also an advocate on behalf of Portillo’s restaurants, and has reportedly recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in refunds from third-party marketplaces.
Beyond delivery, Anderson also leads Portillo’s nationwide shipping program—making it possible for fans to enjoy their favorite menu items across all 50 states. Managing that scale takes logistics savvy, brand know-how, and an unwavering attention to detail. Her ability to juggle both delivery and nationwide shipping with such efficiency and success is a testament to her leadership and work ethic.
Anderson’s hands-on approach has made significant impacts on Portillo’s off-premises operations, and has helped strengthen the brand overall. With a reputation for cross-functional collaboration, a team player attitude, and a passion for guest-first innovation, Anderson is helping write the next chapter of Portillo’s storied legacy—and making a clear case as a young leader to watch.
Glen Turchin
Director of Beverage, Jeff’s Bagel Run
Age: 34
Before diving into the world of craft coffee and bagels, Glen Turchin’s love for all things culinary was inspired early on by his father, who was a chef for over 30 years, and his uncle, both of whom launched their own businesses.
Turchin built up his track record by serving in the corporate office at Ruth’s Chris Steak House as the brand and gift card manager, and successfully grew the brand’s gift card program from $36 million to $54 million in under four years—a testament to his strategic thinking and results-driven leadership.
But it was a passion project that set his career on a new course. Turchin started roasting coffee beans with a stovetop popcorn popper in his kitchen, and what began as a hobby morphed into founding Otus Coffee in his garage in 2017. Over the next seven years, he grew Otus into a respected name in the specialty coffee scene, selling over 120,000 pounds of beans and establishing a thriving wholesale business—despite having no prior coffee industry experience.
One of those early wholesale clients? Jeff’s Bagel Run. From the time the brand first opened its doors back in 2021, Otus Coffee powered the brand’s beverage program. In 2024, Jeff’s Bagel Run acquired Otus, recognizing Turchin’s talent and aiming to fully integrate sourcing, roasting, and quality control. Turchin transitioned into the role of director of beverage, and today oversees every bean that flows through the growing bagel chain, bringing consistency, quality, and a third-wave coffee ethos to the breakfast table.
His path from stovetop coffee experiments to corporate success and entrepreneurship shows his adaptability, grit, and passion for the industry. He’s a leader who balances innovation with operational excellence—from building a beloved coffee brand from scratch to driving growth at a major restaurant chain. His story is a powerful example of what the next generation of foodservice leaders can achieve with creativity, resilience, and heart.
Hampden Keil
Franchise Partner, Potbelly
Age: 26
Hampden Keil was born into the sandwich business. His father, Bryant Keil purchased the company now known as Potbelly back when it was a single shop in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago, and transformed it into a beloved national brand that now has more than 440 shops in the U.S., with more than 90 franchise-owned locations.
Keil got his first true taste of working in a restaurant at the Potbelly in Highland Park, Illinois—from serving up the brand’s beloved hand-dipped milkshakes to working the register.
After sharpening his operational chops and rising through the ranks at Joe’s Brewery and Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, Keil rejoined the Potbelly system as COO of Keil Group LLC—one of the company’s largest franchise partners, operating the highest volume of franchise-owned Potbelly shops. Today, Keil manages operations, development, and cross-functional strategy across HR, marketing, and finance teams, while working directly with Potbelly leadership. He also sits on Potbelly’s construction and design committee, helping shape the customer experience across the system.
As a top franchisee partner, Keil and his family signed a deal in 2023 to open 27 locations in Maryland, and a second agreement in early 2025 to open eight locations in Northern Virginia, which are getting ready to open their doors this year and in the coming years.
As Potbelly marches toward its goal of 2,000 shops, Keil’s unique blend of passion and fresh perspective positions him as a pivotal figure in the brand’s future as he helps preserve an important part of what makes the brand special. His favorite part about the restaurant industry is seeing customers smiling, enjoying their meal, and having a good time—a sentiment that mirrors the Potbelly mission to delight customers with great food and good vibes.
Kelly Crummer
Senior Director of Franchising, Firehouse Subs
Age: 34
In her current role at Firehouse Subs, Kelly Crummer is helping to chart the course for one of the fastest-growing brands in the Restaurant Brands International (RBI) portfolio.
With a background in financial services and marketing, Crummer brings a data-driven, people-first approach to franchise growth. The firefighter-founded hot sub chain has ambitious plans to grow across North America, and during Crummer’s time as senior director of franchising, Firehouse Subs has already surpassed 1,300 locations.
Crummer’s impact is felt not just in the numbers, but in the programs she’s championed. She co-led the development of Firehouse Subs’ First Responders Incentive Program, which offers $100,000 in cash—not just credits or discounts—to help first responders or veterans open their own Firehouse Subs franchise locations. The initiative is a powerful extension of the brand’s mission and its long-standing support of first responder communities through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
She also launched the Operator to Owner program, a first-of-its-kind effort to help standout restaurant managers transition into franchise ownership. The results have been immediate and measurable, with Operator to Owner franchisees boosting performance across key metrics at their newly acquired stores.
As Firehouse Subs continues to scale, Crummer’s thoughtful, mission-aligned leadership is setting a new standard for franchise development—and proving that the next generation of leaders can grow both the brand and the communities it serves.
Gabriella Morrison
COO, Nana Morrison’s Soul Food
Age: 18
Gabriella Morrison is a true “restaurant kid.” She started wiping down tables and rolling silverware at just 5 years old, and by 13, she was helping with payroll, employee scheduling, and hiring. Her parents, founders of Nana Morrison’s Soul Food, would pull up a stool to the cash register so she could ring up customers.
She grew up alongside the brand, which has five locations and counting across the Southeast. At 16, she was promoted to general manager of Nana Morrison’s Soul Food’s Charlotte location, making her the youngest of her siblings to lead a restaurant. At the same time, she doubled up on coursework to graduate early, deciding to forego college and fully immerse herself in the industry with hands-on experience.
Now, at 18, Morrison has stepped into her biggest role yet: chief operating officer. She oversees all Nana Morrison’s Soul Food locations, spearheads expansion efforts, and carries on her parents’ vision of celebrating cultural heritage and community connections. Her ultimate goal? To inspire others to break barriers—and retire her parents early.
“Being a young woman of color in leadership opens people’s eyes to the fact that you can achieve anything,” she says. “I started so young, and I’ve proven I can handle all the challenges and do whatever it takes to earn my position. Age has no limits. Everything is possible as long as you stay motivated and never settle on the word ‘no’. The word ‘no’ is just the start of a new conversation.”
Ryan Feghali
Cedars Group Managing Partner//Cofounder, Little Caesars//CoCo Playa
Age: 34
Ryan Feghali is a jack of all trades. He started in marketing, earned an MBA, and built a career in finance before discovering his true passion: the quick-service restaurant industry. Following in his father’s footsteps, he set out to make his mark through franchising with Little Caesars and Jersey Mike’s.
After recruiting his cousins, Feghali cofounded Cedars Group, which operates 40 Little Caesars locations. He scaled the business through strategic planning and execution, rooted in a philosophy of trust, care, and continuous improvement.
His entrepreneurial vision extends beyond franchising. Wanting to stay ahead of the curve, Feghali launched CoCo Playa, San Diego’s first drive-thru concept specializing in coffee, cookies, and dirty sodas. In its first year, the grab-and-go brand is on track to exceed $1 million in net sales, with further expansion to two new locations already in the works for 2025. The fledgling concept has grown organically, leveraging influencers and grassroots marketing—Feghali’s focus is on customer service and connection.
For Feghali and his family, CoCo Playa’s success is a testament to his dedication to innovation—not just identifying emerging trends but capitalizing on them.
His leadership fosters collaboration, sustainable growth, and a strong work ethic. While some find working with family challenging, he sees it as a strength, using his familial values as his guiding light. Grounded yet ambitious, Feghali continues pushing the boundaries of what’s possible while staying true to his roots.
Kyle Kissane
CEO and Founder, Bonita Bowls
Age: 34
Kyle Kissane is redefining fast-casual dining with Bonita Bowls, a health-focused brand that has quickly gained a loyal following for its vibrant superfood bowls since launching in 2021. His inspiration sparked in 2017 when he saw açaí bowls on Instagram, viewing them as edible works of art. Frustrated by the lack of fresh, wholesome options, he set out to change the game through Bonita Bowls, focusing on honest advertising and real ingredients. Today, the brand offers more than 60 customizable options to accommodate all dietary needs and preferences.
What began as a single location in Illinois has expanded into a thriving multi-unit concept, with additional growth on the horizon. Kissane has fueled Bonita Bowls’ rapid expansion by streamlining operations, identifying market trends, and optimizing profitability through franchise-style efficiency and cost management.
By pioneering a fast-casual franchise model with low startup costs, Kissane aims to make entrepreneurship more accessible while leveraging the booming better-for-you industry for long-term growth and sustainability.
However, his true strength lies in leadership. He is committed to building strong teams and fostering a brand culture that sets Bonita Bowls apart in the competitive health food space. His leadership philosophy centers on empowerment, ensuring employees feel valued, inspired, and motivated to grow alongside the company.
Beyond business growth, Kissane prioritizes community connections. He leads outreach initiatives, promotes healthy lifestyles, and mentors aspiring entrepreneurs. Serving more than 1,000 customers daily and partnering with over 40 local gyms, Bonita Bowls is making an impact—one community at a time.
Amanda Parker
Director of Marketing, Vicious Biscuit
Age: 27
Before making a splash at Vicious Biscuit, Amanda Parker made waves as the senior director of marketing and training at Chick-fil-A of Goose Creek and Summerville, South Carolina, where she created and implemented a multi-store training program for more than 280 employees. She also oversaw the development of 22 trainers and the implementation of her courses. During her four-year tenure, she started as a team member and quickly advanced through roles in HR, sales, marketing and operations.
She joined Vicious Biscuit in 2022 as the area director for the Charleston market before transitioning into her current role to support the brand’s rapid nationwide expansion through franchising, leveraging her expertise in scaling operations and enhancing brand presence.
Parker has been a driving force behind many of Vicious Biscuit’s key marketing assets, including brand books, photography style guides, and materials that define its positioning, story, mission, vision and values. She also manages the brand’s relationships with marketing agencies, ensuring consistent strategic execution systemwide.
Additionally, she plays a key role in managing the brand’s reputation management software, ensuring consistent performance across corporate and franchise locations. These analytics guide decision-making across the company, and she is currently collaborating with the brand’s digital strategist to develop a new catering, mealtime and loyalty app.
In 2024, her leadership was instrumental in executing a new grand opening strategy, resulting in three consecutive record-breaking opening weeks—the highest in Vicious Biscuit’s history. Her dedication to accelerating the brand’s growth and delivering outstanding, consistent results makes her a young leader to watch.
Adam Lewin
CEO, Wonder Franchises
Age: 32
Adam Lewin is an emerging leader in the franchise industry, currently serving as CEO of Wonder Franchises, an investment firm dedicated to acquiring and growing franchise brands. In January 2025, the firm acquired Pizza Factory, a California-based pizza chain with over 100 locations, with Lewin spearheading initiatives to enhance operational efficiency, increase franchisee profitability, and expand the brand’s footprint. Alongside managing partner Kyle Tucker, who has prior experience investing in multi-unit QSR brands, Lewin and his team continue to explore new opportunities in the restaurant sector.
As chairman of the board at Pizza Factory, he works closely with CEO MJ Riva to drive strategic improvements. His early initiatives have centered on streamlining corporate operations, strengthening restaurant support, optimizing marketing investments, renegotiating vendor agreements to benefit franchisees, and refining franchise development efforts. He combines a data-driven growth strategy with a deep respect for the brand’s legacy and the expertise of its corporate team. Much of the brand’s identity centers around choosing small towns to operate in—a strategy and culture neither Lewin nor Riva wants to change. This year marks Pizza Factory’s 40th anniversary of franchising. To commemorate it, the brand offered an incentive to prospective operators involving 40 percent off the franchisee fee, four months without royalties, and a reduced royalty rate of 4 percent for the following eight months.
Lewin is also chairman of the board at Christmas Decor, a home services franchisor, and previously served on the board of VIO Med Spa before its acquisition by a private equity firm in 2024. Before leading Wonder Franchises, he was an operating executive at Tucker’s Farm, the firm’s sponsor, following his MBA at Harvard Business School.
Danny Pizarro
CMO, The Salty Donut
Age: 35
As CMO of The Salty, an expanding doughnut brand with 17 locations and growing, Danny Pizzaro has played a key role in ensuring the company’s success remains rooted in genuine hospitality and meaningful guest experiences. Since its launch in 2015 from a vintage Airstream, The Salty has been built on human connection—an ethos that continues to drive its evolution under Pizzaro’s leadership.
Overseeing marketing, brand strategy, technology, partnerships, and community engagement, Pizzaro has led significant innovations in guest relationships. He spearheaded a complete overhaul of The Salty’s digital experience, increasing loyalty membership by 70 percent year-over-year, with members visiting three times more frequently and spending 24 percent more per visit. To further enhance engagement, he introduced gamified loyalty challenges, rewarding guests for frequent visits and creating a fun, interactive way to connect with the brand. Additionally, he integrated key technology systems across POS, delivery, catering, and CRM to provide a seamless and personalized guest experience.
The Salty has earned accolades like QSR magazine’s 40/40 List, Lunchbox’s 30 Hottest Restaurant Brands, and being named “Best Donuts” in multiple states and cities, alongside winning the 2023 Excellent Interiors Award from the American Institute of Architects for its intentional store designs.
Pizzaro has also led high-profile brand collaborations with professional athletes like Jimmy Butler and Rob Gronkowski, as well as brands like Nike and Salt & Straw, turning standard marketing efforts into buzzworthy experiences. His impact extends beyond The Salty, as he serves on Toast’s Customer Advisory Board, working alongside industry leaders to advance digital strategy and community-building.
Jarrod Bravo
Director of Operations/Partner, Salad House
Age: 35
Beginning as a cashier at Salad House, Jarrod Bravo gained hands-on experience in every aspect of restaurant operations, from front-of-house service to kitchen management. His ascent saw him become a store manager in 2012, a general manager overseeing multiple locations by 2014, director of operations in 2017, and a partner in Salad House Franchising LLC in 2019. This trajectory reflects his ability to master restaurant operations while fostering a scalable and sustainable business model.
In an industry increasingly shaped by digital transformation, Bravo has been at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge technology at Salad House. He has spearheaded partnerships with Olo, Thanx, Ovation, Flashbox, and Opus to optimize mobile ordering, loyalty programs, guest engagement, and operational efficiency. His strategic approach to technology has allowed the brand to remain agile, automating key processes to enhance productivity while keeping corporate overhead low.
Under his leadership, Salad House has seen impressive loyalty program success, with nearly 30 percent of revenue generated from loyalty members—double the industry benchmark. The brand also boasts an 88.4 percent loyalty member retention rate and a 29.9 percent activation rate, both exceeding industry standards. Additionally, Salad House maintains an exceptionally low effective discount rate of 1.1 percent,, compared to the QSR benchmark of 3.2 percent.
As Salad House expands to 20 locations by the end of 2024, Bravo has been integral in maintaining quality and service consistency while ensuring franchise partners have the tools they need to thrive. His expertise in operational scalability, digital integration, and leadership development positions Salad House for long-term success.
Mallory Pruitt
Executive Director, Ellianos Coffee
Age: 35
Mallory Pruitt has been a key force behind Ellianos Coffee’s expansion, guiding the brand from fewer than 20 locations when she joined in 2021 to over 65 thriving stores today—with nearly 200 either open or in development. As executive director, her expertise in streamlining operations, optimizing digital processes, and strengthening organizational efficiency has been instrumental in the company’s success. Pruitt’s ability to analyze data and implement strategic initiatives has positioned Ellianos for long-term, sustainable growth.
“I have started many businesses and I work with Mallory every day and I see results daily,” says Scott Stewart, owner of Ellianos. “Of the thousands of people I have hired in my 45 years in business, Mallory Pruitt tops the list when I consider all her skill sets. Plus she is just a great person. Sometimes you don’t get both—a top performer and a fantastic human being.”
Pruitt is deeply committed to fostering a positive, people-first culture. She is a mentor and role model, ensuring franchisees and corporate team members feel supported and valued. Known for her approachability and encouragement, she creates an environment where innovation thrives and individuals are empowered to grow.
Her leadership extends into technology, helping Ellianos scale effectively while maintaining high standards. Instead of expanding the corporate team unnecessarily, she has integrated smart tech solutions to automate processes, allowing the company to remain adaptable and focused.
“Mallory has been instrumental in the company’s management and growth,” says Lawton Unrau, Ellianos’ VP of franchise development. “Her keen ability to capture and analyze data has played a crucial role in shaping the company’s direction. With strong business instincts and a passion for efficiency, she has been a valuable asset to the franchise’s expansion.”
Bartu Kutlu
Senior Manager of Deals for Latin America, RBI
Age: 26
As senior manager of deals for Latin America, Bartu Kutlu has been instrumental in expanding RBI’s brands—Burger King, Popeyes, Tim Hortons, and Firehouse Subs—throughout Latin America, leading franchising efforts and overseeing deals from negotiation to completion.
Bartu’s journey with RBI began after earning a degree in economics with a statistics minor from the University of Chicago. He joined as a Leadership Development Program intern, where he gained hands-on experience across multiple business functions. He contributed to new store development, managed remodel pipelines, conducted real estate analysis, and evaluated franchisee financial performance. His deep understanding of franchise operations led him to join RBI Global Development in 2022, where he now helps shape the company’s Latin American expansion.
He has successfully spearheaded multiple market entry projects, including launching Popeyes in Costa Rica, Paraguay, and El Salvador, as well as Tim Hortons in Panama. One of his most notable achievements includes securing major development deals for Firehouse Subs in Mexico and Brazil, leading to over 600 new committed restaurant openings—one of the largest multi-unit agreements in the region.
Bartu is revolutionizing QSR franchising by introducing innovative investment structures that mitigate risks, accelerate franchise adoption, and enhance long-term profitability. He also uses AI-driven tools to streamline franchise development, optimizing deal management and investor engagement. His financial expertise, strategic vision, and forward-thinking leadership make him a key figure in RBI’s long-term growth.
“His ability to blend financial acumen with cutting-edge strategy makes him a standout young leader redefining QSR expansion in Latin America and beyond,” according to his nomination submission.
Al Lai
Senior Director, Marketing, Execution and Field, Burger King
Age: 35
With over a decade of experience at Burger King, Al Lai has built his career from the ground up, starting as a restaurant manager before moving into corporate roles spanning operations, development, and marketing. His firsthand experience in restaurant management has given him significant knowledge of the challenges faced by employees and franchisees, allowing him to bridge the gap between corporate strategy and real-world execution.
Lai has played an important role in shaping Burger King’s operational triumphs. His leadership was critical in developing the brand’s COVID safety procedures, leading to a 16-point improvement in guest safety perception within just one month. He also oversaw major product launches, including the Impossible Whopper and the BK Royal Crispy Wraps.
Outside of product innovation, Lai has focused on strengthening community engagement. He developed a localized marketing strategy that empowered restaurants to connect with their neighborhoods, fostering stronger customer relationships and boosting brand loyalty. His efforts helped create a more personalized guest experience while driving long-term growth.
Most recently, Lai led the creation of a comprehensive restaurant reopening strategy, addressing staffing, guest experience, and traffic growth tactics. This initiative has already contributed to a 20 percent-plus increase in sales.
He was promoted to senior director, marketing, execution and field in May 2023. Before that he served as director or product and promotions in which he led the product management office for all cross-functional activities around product and promotion, restructured the market test and national launch process through a series of checkpoints and gatekeepers to ensure success of launches, and oversaw the hand-breaded chicken sandwich launch rollout across 7,500 US restaurants.
Kristen Viersen
Director, Communications, Burger King U.S. and Canada
Age: 30
Widely regarded by her peers as someone who is “setting the standard while raising the bar,” Kristen Viersen has a notable role in leading public relations and communications for Burger King U.S. and Canada. Since assuming the role of communications manager nearly four years ago, she has spearheaded a transformation of the brand’s internal public and communication strategies. She has been a key architect behind the “Reclaim the Flame” turnaround plan, emphasizing the vital contributions of franchisees and employees in bringing Burger King’s core values to life. The comeback strategy has gone well thus far, with the chain seeing sales and traffic lifts across the country. Viersen’s innovative, people-centered approach has significantly deepened the connection between the brand, its guests, and the communities it serves.
In addition to driving public relations efforts for major campaigns, Viersen has consistently pushed the brand into new and creative territory. In 2024, she helped launch Burger King’s first advent calendar, a campaign designed to build both functional and emotional connections with guests in an increasingly competitive market. Viersen was promoted to director of communications in October 2024.
“Kristen’s ability to seamlessly combine strategic planning with a hands-on, collaborative approach has been instrumental in navigating our brand’s transformation,” a colleague said. “Her dedication to highlighting the stories of our franchisees and her willingness to embrace new ideas is what makes her leadership stand out.”
Alyssa Arenz
Marketing Manager, Caribou Coffee
Age: 31
In three years as marketing manager for local store and field marketing at Caribou Coffee, Alyssa Arenz has been responsible for the alignment, activation, and execution of brand marketing programs for new and existing traditional and nontraditional franchise markets across the U.S. and globally. She has made a crucial impact by driving growth, improving processes, and strengthening relationships across the brand’s expanding footprint. Though not managing physical construction, she plays a critical role in building the brand through strategic marketing and community engagement.
Her leadership is marked by three major contributions. First, she’s a relationship builder—known for proactively understanding and meeting the needs of field teams, vendors, and franchise partners. Second, she has reinvented the playbook for new store openings, streamlining processes to ensure faster, more effective market launches. And third, she’s elevated the standard for grand openings, helping introduce or reintroduce Caribou Coffee to key markets such as Ohio, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Her commitment doesn’t stop with opening day—she continues to support new locations with tailored strategies to drive early sales and foster community connections.
In the past year alone, Arenz and her growing team have supported over two dozen store openings across a variety of formats and regions. As a people-first leader, she’s expanded her team from one to four, mentoring new members while maintaining a collaborative and approachable leadership style. In the fast-paced, ever-changing QSR industry, Alyssa stands out not just for what she accomplishes, but how she does it—with a spirit of collaboration, a focus on people, and a passion for driving results that go beyond the expected.
Yoonkyum Kim
Senior Designer, bb.q Chicken
Age: 35
Yoonkyum Kim has redefined how customers interact with quick-service restaurant spaces by seamlessly blending design, culture, and storytelling. Her approach goes beyond creating functional interiors—she crafts immersive environments that engage the senses and evoke emotion, transforming each restaurant into a memorable experience. With a strong belief in the power of ambiance, Kim ensures every detail, from lighting and layout to materials and cultural elements, is intentionally chosen to reflect the brand’s identity and resonate with guests.
Her goal is to design spaces that foster connection and leave a lasting impression. By integrating elements of Korean culture—such as traditional patterns and contemporary aesthetics inspired by Seoul—she brings a sense of place and authenticity to each location. Her designs invite customers to not only dine but to engage and feel transported.
Since joining bb.q Chicken as a design manager in 2021, Kim has overseen the interior design and construction of more than 150 franchise locations. Recognizing the importance of a unified brand image, she led the creation of a comprehensive interior rebranding guideline that brings a modern and culturally rich vision to life across all stores.
With a professional background in interior design, Kim excels at merging form and function. Her expertise in spatial planning and visual storytelling allows her to create environments that not only meet operational needs but also reinforce brand identity. Through her work, she continues to elevate the guest experience and play a key role in the brand’s ongoing evolution.
“In my role, I don’t just design spaces—I craft immersive environments that evoke emotion, enhance customer experience, and invite engagement,” Kim says. “Every element, from lighting and layout to material selection and cultural motifs, is carefully curated to create an ambiance that resonates with guests. By integrating elements of Korean culture, from traditional patterns to modern aesthetics inspired by Seoul’s dynamic landscape, I design spaces that transport customers, fostering connection and a memorable brand experience.”
Derrick Reed
Brix Holdings, Director of FP&A and Strategy
Age: 26
Derrick Reed, director of FP&A and Strategy at Brix Holdings, has made a significant impact across eight brands and more than 300 locations nationwide. In two years with the company, he has established himself as a key leader, bringing a rare blend of analytical expertise and strategic foresight to his role. He leads vital functions including budgeting, cash management, financial reporting, marketing analytics, and performance scorecards, providing clear, actionable insights that inform and elevate decision-making at every level of the organization.
Reed’s ability to present data from multiple perspectives allows executives and franchisees alike to understand historical performance and anticipate future outcomes. His work has directly contributed to improvements in franchise profitability, comp store sales, marketing effectiveness, and guest satisfaction—evidenced by double-digit increases in guest review scores. As a trusted advisor to the C-suite, board of directors, and brand leadership teams, he is known for his proactive approach, deep understanding of individual brand strategies, and comfort operating in high-level strategic discussions.
Brix Holdings CFO Rick Brown describes Derrick as “a cornerstone of our company” and “a future leader in the restaurant industry,” noting his ability to balance left-brain logic with right-brain creativity. Reed’s influence reaches beyond the finance team, earning him a reputation as a go-to resource across departments. His contributions have been instrumental in driving growth and operational excellence across the Brix portfolio.
“He’s clearly a rising leader and we are lucky to have him as we watch him continue to progress to what will be much higher levels of leadership and responsibility in the future,” says Brix Holdings CEO Sherif Mityas.
Alex Jano
Field Marketing Manager, Burger King
Age: 35
As a field marketing manager at Burger King, Alex Jano is transforming local store marketing by implementing innovative, scalable strategies that strengthen community connections. With a passion for driving guest engagement and brand loyalty, she provides operators with the tools and insights they need to enhance traffic and local impact.
Her journey into the QSR industry began at Coca-Cola, where she gained expertise in brand strategy, consumer engagement, and stakeholder relations. She then transitioned to Domino’s, leading key markets and crafting data-driven marketing strategies to support franchisees. This experience sharpened her ability to align national brand objectives with localized execution—an approach she now applies at Burger King.
One of Jano’s key contributions has been the creation of the Local Store Marketing Playbook, a resource that guides operators in launching successful store openings, establishing community partnerships, executing localized promotions, and optimizing daypart strategies. By bridging the gap between corporate marketing and in-market execution, she ensures Burger King locations resonate with guests in authentic and personal ways.
“Through my work, I aim to shape the evolution of local marketing in the QSR space—ensuring that the Burger King brand remains a strong and relevant presence in every community we serve,” Jano says.
Jano is also committed to shaping the future of QSR leadership through innovation, data-driven decision-making, and compelling brand storytelling. She believes that modern leaders must foster emotional connections with guests by integrating digital tools with grassroots marketing efforts.
Jano holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and an MBA from the University of Florida. Outside of work, she is a dedicated mother of two and an active member of the Junior League of Greater Orlando, where she currently serves as VP of marketing and communications and is set to join the board as executive vice president elect.
Gabriel Benitez Lipperheide
Director of Culinary Operations, Bobwhite Counter
Age: 32
To Gabriel Lipperheide, maintaining high culinary standards while optimizing efficiency is about precision, preparation, and a commitment to quality.
He uses Bobwhite Counter’s fried chicken as an example. The chain brines the product for 24 hours, hand-bread it fresh in small batches, and control fry times with precision based on its spec.
The company has also designed its kitchen flow to be fast and intuitive, which allows the team to execute with speed without sacrificing craftsmanship. Cross-training is key to achieving this; leadership ensures everyone understands the “how” and “why” of each step, from dredging technique to fryer timing.
Bobwhite Counter does most of its prep in a dedicated commissary kitchen, always from scratch using real ingredients. It also uses Portion Pal squeeze bottles for precision and Henny Penny fryers to cook its chicken the same way each time.
Lipperheide says efficiency isn’t about shortcuts; it’s about refining the process so that quality and speed go hand in hand.
“The result? Whether you grab a sandwich, wrap or tender boxes at one location or another, it’ll always taste just as crispy, juicy, and downright delicious as the last one,” Lipperheide says. “That’s the magic of great systems and a commitment to doing things right.”
Lipperheide oversees four Bobwhite Counter locations and manages more than 60 back-of-house employees. In his role as director of culinary operations, he has developed and implemented standard operating procedures that streamline processes.
The executive is also passionate about continuous improvement and innovation. He has worked at some of the world’s most prestigious restaurants, including DiverXO and Azurmendi, both of which hold three Michelin stars and have been ranked among the 50 Best Restaurants in the World. Additionally, he was awarded “Chef of the Future 2022” by the International Academy of Gastronomy.
“If there’s one thing Michelin-starred kitchens taught me, it’s that details make the difference. Precision, respect for ingredients, and consistency aren’t just for fine dining—they’re the foundation of great food anywhere,” Lipperheide says. “At Bobwhite’s, we brine in house to maximize flavor, perfect our breading mix for that signature crunch and flavor, 100 percent beef tallow for our fryers and make all our sauces from scratch. And we’re always pushing for better. When I found a premium four-ingredient flour tortilla from NYC’s Vista Hermosa, we made the switch. When we discovered The Davocado Guy had the best avocados around, we brought them in. The best ingredients, the right techniques, and an obsession with doing things right—that’s how we bring Michelin-level thinking to comfort food.”
Patrick McBride
Senior Director, Digital Experience, Taco Bell
Age: 32
Patrick McBride is at the forefront of innovation in quick-service dining. His approach combines a passion for cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of customer needs—ensuring digital advancements enhance, rather than complicate, the guest journey.
When it comes to balancing innovation with user experience, McBride believes in targeted experimentation and long-term consistency. “It’s easier to innovate within a single channel,” he says, pointing to examples like Taco Bell’s Live Más Drive Thru Cam—a concept that wouldn’t have translated to other platforms. But when innovations prove successful, Taco Bell moves quickly to expand them across platforms. One example is the brand’s loyalty program, which was introduced in the drive-thru last year, then rolled out to kiosks, and now features saved payments to eliminate the need for physical cards.
Looking ahead, McBride sees artificial intelligence as a key driver of future growth—not as a standalone feature, but as a way to connect data, platforms, and people. Through Yum! Brands’ proprietary Byte platform, Taco Bell is creating fully integrated experiences. For instance, a customer’s voice order at the drive-thru can soon be recognized by AI, linked to their loyalty account, and synced with the kitchen to streamline operations and avoid delays. McBride emphasizes that it’s this kind of behind-the-scenes integration—rather than flashy tech alone—that will transform the drive-thru and in-store experience.
McBride also places high value on customer feedback as a driver of change. His team pulls insights from a wide range of sources, including app reviews, surveys, social media, and conversations with frontline team members and franchisees. These inputs have led to concrete changes, such as a more visual and intuitive app interface and improved mechanics for Taco Bell’s “Tuesday Drops” loyalty program. Feedback also helped shape design choices in Taco Bell’s loyalty integration—making it seamless without requiring pre-selected payments or manual code entries.
“Customer listening is a critical component of continuous improvement, and an invaluable resource of sensing for future innovation,” McBride says. “Our Digital Experience team listens across myriad channels—whether it be app store reviews, our own in-app and post-purchase surveys, social media, team members, and franchisees (the latter two of which are so important to get closest to the ‘everyday guest’), and provides proactive outreach and support for tangible digital platform issues.”
For McBride, innovation is not just about building new tools—it’s about building smarter, more responsive systems that deliver for both customers and crew. His data-driven, human-centric approach is helping Taco Bell stay ahead of the curve in an evolving QSR landscape.
Charlie Frankievich
VP, Consumer & Culinary Insights, Shake Shack
Age: 32
From its origin story as a disruptor brand, Shake Shack has been a brand rooted in food and people and “Enlightened Hospitality.” But the best way to understand those nuances today is by leveraging meaningful data and insights. As technology evolved, this has, too, for the fast casual. Its Consumer & Culinary Insights team has the responsibility today of uncovering data that inspires action to enhance the overall restaurant experience and drive one of the category’s most ambitious growth brands (in January it announced plans to open as many as 1,500 company-operated stores).
At the heart of that team is Charlie Frankievich, who is now tasked with being “the voice of the guest.” His first foray into foodservice came as a teenager working for a ballpark funnel cake vendor for the Trenton Thunder (then a Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees). He rose from cashier to manager and learned how to gauge guest feedback in real time—how do you get somebody to come back for seconds, or manage the inevitable seventh inning rush?
Frankievich began his professional career in consulting, evolving his analytics experience across multiple segments, including CPG and consumer. From there, he moved to a business intelligence role at fitness and lifestyle company Equinox. That’s where his passion for connecting data with human decision kicked in. Every Friday, he’d also take 30 minutes to go eat at the Hudson Yard Shake Shack. And now, he has the opportunity to blend those personal passions—data, guest behavior, and burgers—inside Shake Shack’s headquarters.
“As an avid fan of the food and the brand’s focus on Standing for Something Good, I am honored to contribute to the scale and success of the brand as we bring Shake Shack to more and more people across the world,” Frankievich says. “I tangibly feel that impact supporting the culinary innovation and guest experience capabilities, directly influencing the food and experience we provide to our guest every day.”
Since joining Shake Shack, Frankievich has become a respected leader, strategically overseeing a team responsible for guest experience measurement, culinary research, market and brand research, and guest behavior evaluation across the chain’s transaction database. Years ago, his team built an end-to-end culinary research function that supports the ideation, development, testing, and launch of Shake Shack’s LTOs, introducing guest feedback throughout the process in the form of concept testing, sensory feedback, and in-market pilots to identify the highest-opportunity concepts. This was critical to drive the brand’s most successful LTO calendar to date in 2024.
“Data will continue to be a major part of the decision-making process across the restaurant and hospitality space,” he says. “Consumer Insight teams over the next year will be looking for ways to utilize technology to reduce the distance and time between guest feedback and organizational decision makers. The industry is changing quickly, and insight teams will have to adapt to the new environment.”
“Our team at Shake Shack is no different,” Frankievich continues. “We are introducing new AI-supported qualitative and quantitative research tools, developing new advanced modelling techniques across our marketing stack, and increasing the speed and depth of feedback we get from our culinary development process—all in support of faster and more effective decision making for our guests.”
Daniel Watts
Area Director, Jersey Mike’s
Age: 31
At 31 years old, Daniel Watts has already spent a third of his life with Jersey Mike’s. He joined the company as a crew member at a store in San Diego in 2012 when he was 19. Watts hadn’t heard of the brand. Now, he’s a top-performing area director of 100 locations in Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. Additionally, Watts owns six locations and has six more on the way.
In 2013, within a year of joining, Watts elevated from a new hire to manager of a store in Northern California that soon became a certified training location, handling direction of new franchisees and managers. Several years later, when Watts decided to leave Jersey Mike’s for another opportunity, founder and CEO Peter Cancro walked into the store. The story goes, Watts made Cancro a top-notch sandwich and was invited to become part of “something bigger” at Jersey Mike’s.
As the years went by, Watts tackled difficult markets and stores. He soon became an area director in Oregon, and what started as 14 restaurants in 2017, grew to 35. He also expanded his region to include Washington and Jersey Mike’s 50th state, Alaska, which Watts helped open in May 2023. He oversees the corporate store division in the Pacific Northwest as well.
Watts passes on the company’s ethos to his own teams and teachings with franchisees. He offers a high pay scale in his restaurants, profit sharing, and even assists with individual needs such as helping a manager with car payments. Watts offers ongoing support and encourages employees to take ownership and assume more responsibility.
On the charitable front—always a core tenet in Jersey Mike’s philosophy—Watts’ three operating areas last year raised more than $1 million during the brand’s Month of Giving.
Josi Orsi
Senior Manager of Field Marketing, Scooter’s Coffee
Age: 33
Josi Orsi joined Scooter’s Coffee in 2014 as a marketing intern. At that point, there were 110 locations. Today, there are 850-plus. Orsi has grown into her role as senior manager of field marketing alongside the brand’s expansion, where she now leads the charge in creating and executing localized marketing strategies that fuel awareness, customer engagement, and sales growth across diverse markets. She works shoulder-to-shoulder with franchisees, cross-functional teams, and leadership to ensure the chain’s marketing initiatives are aligned with business goals.
Her efforts don’t stop there, however. Orsi is known for her creative and purposeful approach to storytelling and seeks ways to engage communities and elevate the Scooter’s experience. She’s invested in team development and fostering a culture of empowerment. Her journey from intern to senior leader has been one of commitment and embodying the growth brand’s values.
Karan Chawala
Vice President of Operations, IDH Alliance DBA Dunkin’
Age: 35
As VP of operations at Dunkin’ franchisee IDH Alliance, Karan Chawala oversees 75 stores across five states. Before, as director of operations, he managed 61 units, generating $71 million in annual sales. His ability to lead a diverse, multi-state operation has been key in the group’s ability to maintain consistency, lead with guest experience, and achieve its business goals.
Some of Chawala’s accomplishments include driving 6.5 percent same-store sales growth and nearly 5 percent transaction expansion across 12 stores. Additionally, he maintained 30 percent food cost and 18 percent labor by implementing strategic cost control measures. Chawala optimizes operations through regular performance analysis to ensure stores remain financially strong and competitive, and his results-driven mindset allows him to identify growth opportunities, streamline operations, and create long-term financial sustainability.
Innovation has been part of Chawala’s resume, too. He conducts gap analysis to identify operational inefficiencies and develop action plans. Through guest experience enhancements, his stores reached a 76 percent OSAT (overall satisfaction) score—the highest in the market. He also established structured training programs to equip restaurant managers and multi-unit leaders with necessary skills and has been a champion of internal promotions, ensuring team members can grow within the company.
“Karan Chawala exemplifies the qualities of a young leader to watch—a strategic thinker, an innovative operator, and a dedicated mentor. His ability to scale businesses, develop future leaders, and drive operational excellence makes him a standout nominee,” his nomination read.
Mike Buonavolanto
Vice president of real estate and development, The Buona Companies
Age: 35
and
John Buonavolanto
Director of sales, The Buona Companies
Age: 33
Starting with Mike, he played a pivotal role in merging two legendary Chicago brands—Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone—one with more than 40 years of history and the other with a century. He works to ensure each brand’s regional menu offerings reach a national audience while preserving the quality and ethos that generations have come to expect. That growth vision blends tradition with innovation. Buona integrated Rainbow Cone ice cream counters into existing locations. As a result, Mike helped transform a nearly 100-year-old dessert brand from a historic South Side Chicago favorite into a scalable concept with modernized operations built for long-term development.
Notably as well, his real estate strategies set up new stores, corporate and franchised, for success. He’s the driving force behind The Buona Companies’ expansion, directing its growth from two locations to more than 26. During his time in his current role, Mike also secured high-potential sites for 15 Buona locations and four Rainbow Cone shops.
As this expansion unfolds, John continues to redefine how the group reaches potential franchise owners and new customers through a multi-channel strategy. He leads franchise development for both brands and, since 2023, oversaw the signing of 16 new deals for a projected 37 new units. He focuses on strategic expansion and connecting with proven operators who have a passion for the brands. Beyond his development responsibilities, John also spearheads the Buona Catering, Food Trucks & Festivals Division. From 2021 on, he’s grown this corner of the business from a single truck to a fleet of seven and a team of more than 50 people. It’s boosted brand awareness for Buona, lifted guest engagements, and opened up new off-premises revenue streams.