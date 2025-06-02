Somia Farid Silber

CEO, Edible Arrangements

Age: 31

The story behind Edible Arrangements and its parent company Edible Brands has ripened over time, helmed by a string of young and ambitious leaders. In 1985, at just 16 years old, Tariq Farid bought his first business—a flower shop—while still in high school.

By 1999, he pioneered the idea of a fruit bouquet, using his mother as his focus group. She told him, “This is going to be big.” With that encouragement, the first Edible Arrangements location opened in the back of his flower shop in East Haven, Connecticut. The first franchise store opened in 2001 in Waltham, Massachusetts, and by 2006, there were 500 locations. Today, Edible has 800 independently owned franchise locations across North America, making it a well-known one-stop shop for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries, and everyday celebrations.

Somia Farid Silber was just 6 years old when her father’s first Edible Arrangements shop opened, growing up alongside the brand. She started working in the stores around age 10, dipping strawberries and wrapping bouquets. By 13, she was answering the phone and taking orders, fully immersed in the family business.

“I grew up in a retail environment and got to see the business grow firsthand. When I went to college, whenever we were working on case studies or learning something new, Edible was always in the back of my mind,” Silber says.

After graduating from Babson College, Silber officially joined Edible full-time in 2016. She worked in various roles across technology, operations, and e-commerce, gaining a deep understanding of the company’s many functions. She says revolutionizing the brand’s digital business has been both the most challenging and the most rewarding aspect of her journey.

In October 2024, at just 31 years old, Silber stepped into the CEO role of her family’s multi-million-dollar business.

“I’ve always known that this is what I wanted to do, but I feel like I’ve been prepared for this from a very young age,” Silber says. “It’s an option I have gravitated towards, and it’s amazing to have the opportunity to take something my dad built from scratch and grow it for the next generation.”

While she felt ready to take the reins, Silber had to learn to let go of being deeply involved in the day-to-day operations. The transition required her to take a step back and view the brand from a broader perspective. Having a strong leadership team has allowed her to successfully wear the hat of CEO and focus on the brand’s long-term strategic vision.

“We’ve been around for 25 years, but we still act like a mom-and-pop shop. We’re very entrepreneurial, and everyone on the leadership team must have the spirit of an entrepreneur,” Silber says. “You have to be able to be both strategic and tactical and know when to wear those hats—having a team that can flex both ways has been really helpful for me.”

Moving forward, Silber’s vision is to diversify the brand and evolve Edible beyond just gifting. By introducing lower price points and baked goods and emphasizing small moments of celebration, she hopes to attract the next generation of customers, particularly Gen Z, who she says are increasingly interested in treating themselves to bite-sized indulgences.

“Our third-party platforms have also accelerated the idea of treating yourself, and we’re seeing success with a different type of customer,” Silber says. “On our website, we usually see an average order of $80, whereas on DoorDash, it’s $30 on a cone of chocolate-dipped strawberries after 4 p.m. as an afternoon pick-me-up. It’s very interesting to see.”

Edible Brands has laid the groundwork for future expansion through its shared services infrastructure. The company has two primary growth trajectories: strengthening its robust e-commerce platform, which generates volume for franchisees via gifting customers, and what Silber dubs “Edible Next Gen,” a digitally-forward retail experience where customers can walk into a store and grab a coffee, smoothie, or fruit bouquet. Two of these new retail models are currently in development, with additional locations expected later this year.

She has also welcomed a new concept under the Edible Brands umbrella: In late February, the company acquired Roti, a 17-unit Mediterranean fast-casual brand that will help bridge the gap between health, wellness, gifting, and indulgence. The goal is to leverage Edible Brands’ technology, supply chain infrastructure, and leadership to scale Roti through franchising.

“We call ourselves experts in franchising, and we’re excited to bring another brand into the fold that can help us grow,” Silber says. “There are opportunities to capitalize on the synergies between brands. [For example,] putting Edible smoothies and treats into Roti locations as another daypart offering. It feels like a natural fit.”

From a franchise development perspective, Silber has seen the pipeline pick up despite a tough macroeconomic environment. The company is focused on growing both Edible Arrangements and Roti, with 100 franchise renewals and 100 resales projected by year’s end. Many Edible franchisees are approaching their 20-year renewals, but Silber is also seeing increased interest from the next generation of franchisees, whom she is eager to bring into the fold.

She also speaks to the challenges of managing high-volume sales periods and how negative noise can sometimes overshadow success. During Valentine’s Day week, Edible Arrangements delivered over half a million orders, with most going out on the holiday itself. Silber is accustomed to high-pressure situations where franchisees and stores must handle 10 to 15 times their usual daily volume. She reminds her team that some things, like unpredictable weather affecting deliveries, are beyond their control and should not be dwelled upon.

“You know, it happens. I had to remind the team that our success rate is 99 percent, delivering and fulfilling orders flawlessly. The 1 percent we’re dealing with—the loudness of the negative reviews—sometimes becomes all you can think about,” Silber says. “It’s my job as a leader to help the team pull back and look at the impact from a broader perspective. We’ll rectify that 1 percent, but the focus should be on all of the good that we did during the week.”

Even at the highest levels of leadership, Silber leans on her support system for inspiration. She has cultivated a strong network of women executives from various industries, who have shown her what balance looks like both personally and professionally. At the same time, she takes pride in being a role model for others.

“It’s taken me a long time to get comfortable [speaking out], and the reason why I do it is because there are not a lot of young women of color leading half-a-billion-dollar organizations,” Silber says. “I’m doing this for the woman who needs inspiration to make her mark. If 15-year-old Somia got to see what 31-year-old Somia is doing today, she’d be mind-blown.”