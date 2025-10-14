Restaurants are no strangers to disruption—but today’s economic headwinds are testing even the most seasoned operators. With dining out now nearly four times more expensive than cooking at home, consumers are cutting back and choosing more carefully. Recent data shows that 55 percent of U.S. adults are spending less on dining out (Numerator), and over half expect to spend even less in 2025 (Bankrate). That’s putting real pressure on margins—and on marketers to do more with less.



To stay competitive, restaurant brands need more than attention-grabbing campaigns. They need marketing that performs—marketing that harmonizes engagement with diners across channels, builds real relationships, delivers meaningful value, and ties directly to business results. Here are three strategies every dining marketer should focus on right now to stay relevant and resilient.

Setting the Table …

“Close the relationship gap with smarter data and tech”

Personalization has long been a priority—but delivering it consistently across channels remains a challenge for many restaurants. Outdated tech, siloed data, and overreliance on third-party identifiers often stand in the way.



It’s time to close that gap. By strengthening the data and tech foundation—and tapping into the power of first-party data—restaurants can turn fragmented guest signals into rich, actionable insights. That includes knowing who the guests are, how often they visit, what they order, and how they engage with the brand both in-store and online.



When loyalty data, POS activity, app behavior, and media performance are unified through a persistent connected identity for each customer (not just devices or cookies), marketers can create more relevant offers, communicate one-to-one at scale, and optimize media spend toward actual outcomes.



In today’s environment, marketing that reflects real customer intelligence isn’t just nice to have—it’s the difference between a one-time visit and a long-term loyalist.



Tonight’s Specials Are …

“Redefine value—it’s not just about price!”

Yes, consumers are watching their wallets, but that doesn’t mean the lowest price always wins. Value isn’t just about discounts. It’s about what the brand means to the guests.



According to the National Restaurant Association, 64 percent of full-service diners say experience matters more than price. And additional research finds that 69 percent of U.S. consumers say customer service is “very important” when choosing brands. These numbers underscore that even in leaner times, consumers crave quality experiences and human connection.



The most resilient brands are shifting their focus from price-cutting to value-building through better experiences, emotional connections, and moments that matter. Whether recognizing loyal diners with personalized rewards, surprising guests with tailored offers, or creating seamless digital-to-dining journeys, these efforts reinforce why customers chose the brand in the first place.



Transactional loyalty programs may get people in the door, but emotional loyalty keeps them coming back. When budgets are tight, that sense of connection can make all the difference.

And for Dessert? …

“Measure what matters”

Too many restaurant campaigns still get judged on vanity metrics such as impressions, clicks, reach. But what really matters is what happens after the ad: visits, orders, frequency, ticket size, and ultimately, return on ad spend.



Leading brands are shifting their focus to performance metrics that tie directly to business outcomes. They’re prioritizing audiences based on real behavior, targeting lapsed guests with win-back messages, and using first-party data to understand which promotions truly move the needle.



Despite cost-consciousness, consumers are still engaging with restaurants in meaningful ways. Datassential reports that 81 percent of Gen Z plan to order takeout/delivery more often in 2025, signaling strong momentum in off-premise dining—even as preferences evolve.



With the right connected identity, marketers can finally close the loop between media and revenue—reaching the right people, driving action, and proving impact at the register.



Check Please!

There’s no sugarcoating it: this is a tough time for dining brands. But it’s also a moment of opportunity. By doubling down on better data, richer value, and accountable performance, marketers can turn today’s challenges into tomorrow’s growth.



The ingredients are already in the pantry: strong first-party data, loyal customers, and powerful tech. The secret sauce? Knowing how to mix them just right.

Brian Giannone is Senior Vice President, Dining Vertical Lead at Epsilon. With more than 20 years of experience in digital marketing and business strategy, Brian’s work reflects Epsilon’s commitment to guiding dining industry clients through an evolving martech and adtech landscape with diverse perspectives and deep category expertise. He helps dining brands unlock measurable growth through data-driven solutions, innovative strategies, and collaborative execution that deliver on business outcomes.