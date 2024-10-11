Water is constantly being used in restaurant kitchens. It seems like a faucet is always on. Making sure the drains and pipes are working is crucial in keeping a restaurant running so you can keep the doors open. When the plumbing acts up it can shut down the whole establishment. Here are some common plumbing issues restaurant managers must be aware of to ensure a smooth operation.

Greasy drains

Restaurant drains are always a concern when it comes to potential plumbing issues. Oils, fats, and grease from preparing food and washing dishes easily go down the drains accumulating on the pipes. Over time, these substances solidify and may cause severe blockages in the plumbing system. These backups not only create unsanitary conditions but may attract pests and cause nasty odors to build up that seep out of the drains, compromising the hygiene standards of the establishment. Additionally, blocked drains can lead to plumbing repairs that may cost the owner a lot of money to fix and possible fines from health inspectors.

Be sure to train staff what can go down the drains and what can’t. Oils need separate areas and bins for disposal. Teach your staff how to clean the drains properly after every shift so no issues arise, and the operation of the restaurant can continue to run smoothly. Maintaining a clean environment when it comes to your plumbing is key so you won’t have any unexpected backups, or potential health code violations that can lead to pricey fixes and fines. If you do experience blockages in your plumbing system, contact a professional as soon as you can to fix the issue. Waiting will only cause the problem to worsen and may damage the pipes even further.

Clogged toilets, restroom issues

Restaurant bathrooms are being used constantly by customers and staff. Over periods of time the toilets can become clogged due to excessive use and often improper disposal of such items like paper towels, sanitary products and so on. A clogged toilet can quickly create a nuisance for staff which may turn into a major issue for the establishment.

Managers must educate staff about proper waste disposal to help prevent any toilet or plumbing issues. Post clear signs for customers about what can and cannot go down the toilets. Inspect your restrooms for plumbing issues, backlogs, cleanliness and any other issues. Always be proactive with plumbing issues. If you wait until there is a problem, then it is often too late, and you will have to spend more money getting a piece fixed here and there instead of taking care of it immediately.

Leaky faucets and fixtures

In restaurants water faucets are being turned on and off constantly in the kitchen, the restroom and at the bar. As these fixtures get used hundreds if not thousands of times a night they wear down, become leaky or not even work at all. Leaky faucets will not only waste water, resulting in higher water bills, but they can potentially lead to water damage to surrounding areas and provide a great spot for bacteria and mold to grow leading to health issues.

If you notice your faucets becoming leaky, loose, or just not functioning properly it is time to get someone to come in and fix the problem. Water waste is always an issue in restaurants but having a faucet run when it doesn’t need to means you are just adding to your water bill drip by drip. It may not seem like much but if left unfixed it can lead to costly bills. Fix these issues quickly to save money and keep your kitchen, bathroom and bar areas clean.

Water heater issues

Having a steady source of hot water is one-hundred percent necessary in all restaurants. Hot water is used in every aspect of the restaurant from cooking to cleaning so making sure your hot water heater is functioning properly is key to keeping your restaurant running smoothly. Water heaters, over time, may experience certain issues like inconsistent heating, sediment buildup, or even a complete failure due to heavy usage.

When these instances occur, it is important to deal with it immediately. The best thing to do is have regular maintenance take place on your water heater system. Have a plumber come in periodically, at least every 6 months and flush out your system. This will remove any sediment buildup in the system that can lead to blockages. Also, always monitor the water temperature. When you have the plumber check your system for sediment have them check the temperature of the water. The plumber will check your system and ensure the water reaches the required temperatures and be able to fix any malfunctions within the system. Hot water temperatures vary per health codes and depending on the station in a restaurant so make sure the water can reach a temperature of 200 degrees at least to suit all needs within the establishment. If you notice your water temperature not getting as hot as it used to call a plumber immediately to fix the problem before it becomes an even more costly repair.

Maintaining a good plumbing system in a restaurant is critical for operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Addressing these issues quickly and creating preventative measures can minimize any downtime needed for repairs, as well as reduce costs. Regular inspections by professional plumbers will go a long way in ensuring the plumbing system in your restaurant is up to par so you can function at the highest level as a food service provider.

Joe Hammer is the owner of SAK Electric Plumbing Inc., a Phoenix based plumbing company serving the Greater Phoenix area for over 30 years. SAK is proud to serve area businesses with affordable and friendly plumbing repair and installation.