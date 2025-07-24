Bankruptcy can be a tough process, but for many brands, it’s a critical step toward recovery and growth. While Chapter 7 involves liquidation, Chapter 11 allows for reorganization—a much more common route, and one that has helped many businesses reset and come back stronger. The key isn’t just financial restructuring; it’s the opportunity to reevaluate, clarify vision, and refocus on what truly matters.

Here’s a look at four brands that used bankruptcy as a springboard to success, turning a challenging chapter into a stronger future.

Cicis Gets Back to Basics

Cicis Pizza’s buffet model quickly became a liability when COVID hit. Less than a year into the pandemic, the company filed for bankruptcy. But brand president Jeff Hetsel saw it as a reset opportunity, guided by a phrase taped to his desk: “never waste a crisis.”

The brand was acquired by D&G Investors—a joint venture between SSCP Management and Gala Capital Partners—through a pre-packaged bankruptcy Hetsel says helped Cicis return to its roots while evolving for the future.

“It was always about thriving, never surviving,” he says. “One of the things that we talked about very early on is that a camel is a racehorse designed by a committee. There were so many people that really never understood the brand that were involved in the brand. This was going to provide us the opportunity to reset back to what made us great in the very beginning, which largely had slipped away through people putting their fingerprints on it and changing one thing at a time over the years.”

That reset came naturally to Hetsel, who’s been with Cicis for 33 years. In addition to leading the brand, he owns two locations as a franchisee and serves as president of JMC Restaurant Distribution, the company’s in-house supply arm.

Quality became a major focus. Cicis pulled out manuals from the early ‘90s to return to original recipes and standards. At the same time, the brand leveraged its in-house distribution and purchasing capabilities to lock in quality ingredients at lower costs—key to maintaining its promise of being “the best pizza value anywhere.”

That value was also emphasized through a stronger marketing push. Campaigns spotlighted fresh-made dough and sauce, as well as the $8.99 all-you-can-eat price point.

Technology marked one of the biggest departures from the past for Cicis.

“In a world where a cup of coffee or a smoothie can cost the same as a complete meal at an all-you-can-eat buffet, we know we’re a wonderful value,” Hetsel says. “For us, it was just about really investing in that message.”



Cicis also began leaning more into limited-time offers. While historically a rarity, the brand now has a steady pipeline of four to five LTOs per year, thanks to a more proactive marketing approach.

Technology marked one of the biggest departures from the past. Following a data breach three years ago, Cicis replaced its tech stack with new POS and ERP systems across all locations. The upgraded infrastructure laid the foundation for the brand’s first-ever loyalty program, which begins piloting this summer ahead of a wider rollout later in the year.

The turnaround wasn’t without tough calls. In 2020 alone, Cicis closed roughly 100 underperforming stores—a move Hetsel calls “addition by subtraction.” But the back-to-basics strategy, combined with selective modernization, has paid off. In recent years, Cicis has opened or reopened units across the country and signed several development agreements, with more in the pipeline for 2025.

Franchisees are also working closely with the brand on a systemwide remodel. The refresh includes updated aesthetics and expanded game rooms, while preserving the chain’s signature buffet model.

“We’re privately held, we have no debt, and we’re not under pressure to grow—but we have 35 stores in our development pipeline, so we are growing and are going to be growing more and more,” Hetsel says. “But what we really care about is just protecting and enhancing what we have.”

Clover’s High-Speed Reinvention

Clover CEO Julia Wrin Piper describes the company’s recent bankruptcy process as “evolution on steroids.” Chapter 11 Subchapter 5 didn’t just allow for restructuring—it forced the leadership team to quickly clarify its identity and future direction.

“It’s really economical in terms of capital, and it really asks a lot of the leadership team,” Wrin Piper says. “You have to have a lot of stamina and a lot of precision … We basically went through the natural evolution and experimentation process that a company usually takes years to go through, but we did that in a matter of months.”

The mission—promoting climate-conscious choices through plant-based meals—remained the constant. But the process required tough decisions about what to preserve and what to overhaul.

Going forward, Clover’s real estate strategy centers on partnerships.

“It’s definitely an emotional process… especially in a mission-driven company like Clover,” says CMO Kiernan Schmitt. “We’re all motivated by the bigger climate goals that we stand for.”

That didn’t mean everything stayed the same. The team identified key non-negotiables, like sourcing from local farms and using compostable packaging, despite the cost. At the same time, operations were simplified, internal processes restructured, and some corporate roles eliminated. Clover also focused on making its brand more accessible to a wider audience.



“You have to be very, very honest with yourself and go in with a totally open mind,” Wrin Piper says. “Knowing exactly where every dollar is going, what your core values and competencies are … it all moves quickly and can only be achieved if you’re being honest and over-communicating.”

One of the biggest visible shifts was the rebrand. Clover dropped “Food Lab” from its name, feeling it didn’t align with the brand’s farm-to-table ethos. It also updated its visual identity with vibrant food and farm imagery, a new color scheme, and more inviting packaging and uniforms. The menu now emphasizes flavor and familiarity—replacing technical names like “Celery Root” with more approachable terms like “Buffalo.”

“When we decided to go into restructuring, it was because we believed in the growth on the other side,” Schmitt says. “There was a version of this story where we brought it down to three restaurants … but the whole premise is that we want to affect climate change. We have to scale in order to accomplish that.”

Clover closed one restaurant and renegotiated its remaining leases during the process. Going forward, its real estate strategy centers on partnerships—especially with institutions like universities—and supporting other business lines, including a growing catering operation. The company now operates across four verticals: restaurants, catering, home meal box delivery, and wholesale. It’s currently designing new locations in Massachusetts and plans to expand further into New England before looking beyond the region.

“We have to carry the very honest and rigorous perspective that we developed during the restructuring forward,” Wrin Piper says. “It’s really important not to backslide, and to always look for where we can make a big impact.”

Chuck E. Cheese has expanded beyond games and pizza with new in-store attractions.

Chuck E. Cheese Goes Big on Experience

When David McKillips stepped in as CEO of Chuck E. Cheese in early 2020, he inherited a brand in need of attention. Locations were outdated, underfunded, and worn down. Then COVID hit. Stores were forced to close and the company filed for bankruptcy.

But even in crisis, Chuck E. Cheese still held its status as the leading name in eatertainment, backed by a nearly five-decade legacy. The challenge was unlocking its full potential.

“We wanted to evolve from being a place where you go one or two times a year and make it a destination where you can come any time,” McKillips says. “That was the vision, and we were allowed to reset with that mindset while we were closed during COVID and going through the restructuring.”

That reset kicked off a full brand overhaul. With a $350 million investment beginning in 2021, Chuck E. Cheese set out to reimagine the guest experience. That meant restaurant remodels, new menu offerings, and tech-forward enhancements like kiosks, digital menu boards, floor-to-ceiling jumbotrons, and interactive dance floors.

“We embraced technology in the back of the house, too, which was just as important,” McKillips says. “We upgraded our entire tech stack, everything from a new point of sale to a new app to kiosks that we have on the floor. We added pizza pickup windows and guest pagers, and we eliminated paper tickets and went to e-tickets, which are greener, cleaner, and a greater guest service.”

Chuck E. Cheese also has expanded beyond games and pizza with new in-store attractions. Trampolines tested in Brooklyn rolled out nationwide in 2024, joined by obstacle courses with climbing walls and slides. Together, they make up the Adventure Zone, launching systemwide in 2025. To boost visit frequency, the brand introduced Fun Passes, offering unlimited access for a flat fee over two months or a full year in installments.

Those efforts have brought consistency to the brand and opened new marketing avenues. Chuck E. Cheese has teamed with Buddy V’s virtual desserts, Kidz Bop, and the Harlem Globetrotters. It also extended its reach into retail, now offering frozen pizzas in Walmart.

McKillips says Chuck E. Cheese is well-positioned to make a strong impression on a new generation of kids—and reconnect with lapsed guests with the full system refreshed. Looking back, he credits communication as the foundation for the turnaround. One of his first moves was a listening tour, meeting face-to-face with every market to understand frontline needs.

“That really knocked down any type of wall between the support center and the field, which was so important,” he says.

At the time, he saw a clear disconnect between corporate and store-level teams. Frequent town halls—where wins and failures are openly discussed—helped rebuild trust. Today, general manager turnover is at an all-time low, and the company’s Glassdoor rating has never been higher.

“Communication is absolutely paramount for trying to be a change agent,” McKillips says. “I feel that everyone really can embrace change or embrace a new strategy if you understand the why behind it. And if it doesn’t work, you have to talk about the why behind that, too.”

Tijuana Flats currently operates around 90 stores across the Southern U.S. and is focused on building density in existing markets.

Tijuana Flats Finds Its Flavor Again

Jim Greco took the reins at Tijuana Flats just a few months after the brand filed for bankruptcy last spring. Known for leading turnarounds at Sbarro and Bruegger’s Bagels, the industry veteran brought a reputation for turnarounds.

At Tijuana Flats, he determined the 30-year-old brand had simply lost its vision along the way.

“If you think back to 1995, there weren’t very many fast-casual Mexican restaurants, so it was a leader in that category,” Greco says. “It just failed to evolve over the years, while at the same time, more competitors arrived on the scene. It was no longer on the cutting edge in terms of appearance and product, because it no longer knew exactly what its brand position was.”

Clarifying that brand identity became the priority. The company landed on “authentic Mexican” as its core positioning—setting it apart from competitors that typically serve Tex-Mex or fusion fare. To support the rebrand, Tijuana Flats partnered with a family-owned Mexican food company to develop new recipes and enhance existing ones. Dishes like Street Tacos and Street Corn were designed to strike a balance between Mexican street food and American familiarity, Greco says.

Guest feedback also played a key role. The team reviewed years of customer input to surface recurring issues the company had previously overlooked—like updating the rice or reworking how proteins were prepared.

Financially, Tijuana Flats took steps to reduce debt and improve margins. The company retained key vendor relationships, cut unnecessary expenses, and streamlined its corporate support center.

“We looked at how we operated our restaurants—in particular, how we operated our labor at the store level and our cost of goods sold,” Greco says. “By benchmarking high-performing stores against similar but less-efficient ones, the company developed new guidelines around labor and product usage. “We worked to reduce the difference between the most efficient restaurants and the least efficient, and in doing so, we saved several percentage points of cost. That all falls to the bottom line.”

The brand currently operates around 90 stores across the Southern U.S. and is focused on building density in existing markets. In 2024, it opened three franchise stores and one corporate location, with similar plans for 2025.

Roughly 30 restaurants closed between January and April 2024, prior to Greco’s arrival. He believes some of those closures could have been avoided.

“One of the cautionary tales that I would tell people is that you should be very, very careful about closing units,” he says. “It’s not a panacea. It often creates its own set of problems.”

Reflecting on Tijuana Flats’ rebound—and the pitfalls he’s seen throughout his career—Greco says the most common misstep is ignoring what guests are trying to tell you.

“It’s a lot easier to make slight course corrections as you’re going to keep yourself on track and then it is to get way off track and then try to fix it,” he says. “Constantly being aware of that and then adjusting for it is key to keeping the business from getting into the kind of trouble that would even require bankruptcy.”