As earnings season approaches for public QSRs, burgers and hot dogs aren’t the only things being grilled.

Executive leadership must brace themselves for analyst Q&A: the high-stakes (and unscripted) portion of quarterly earnings calls where leaders field tough questions about what’s working, what’s not, and what’s next.

With polished, confident answers, leaders and their teams can breathe a sigh of relief. But shaky responses (often the result of being caught off guard) can rattle investor confidence, and even negatively affect valuation and market perception.

Beyond the Q&A, the earnings call as a whole, where executives share performance highlights, strategic updates and future guidance, needs to go smoothly. And with major QSR brands set to host these calls from mid-October to mid-November, a flurry of behind-the-scenes prep is already underway.

The Secret Sauce? AI

AI is already playing a big and growing role across QSR operations: personalizing app offers, optimizing drive-thru orders, dynamically adjusting digital menus, and managing supply chain flows … to name just a few uses.

Increasingly, QSRs’ investor relations (IR) teams, at the helm of earnings prep and investor communications, are tapping into AI too. As they get the business ready for earnings, they’re using generative and agentic AI technologies to:

Draft earnings scripts and news announcements: saving time with a near-instant draft that teams can react to.

saving time with a near-instant draft that teams can react to. Summarize competitors’ earnings events: to stay in-the-know and refine their own messaging and strategies.

to stay in-the-know and refine their own messaging and strategies. Anticipate analyst Q&A: rapidly analyzing market trends, news and previous calls to build a “crystal ball” that runs on data (not intuition and incense) to predict likely questions.

One gasoline and convenience store chain recently shared how they use AI in this way: analyzing competitive trends and past interactions to zero in on what’s likely to come up in Q&A.

“Ahead of our most recent earnings call, we prepped a list of the top 10 questions we expected to get,” their director of IR said. “We nailed two of them verbatim. We were all fist-pumping.”

Q3 Earnings Themes: What’s on the Menu?

To help QSRs sharpen their earnings prep, we used Q by Q4, a secure agentic AI tool designed for investor relations, to analyze transcripts from recent earnings calls across leading QSR brands. The result? A clear snapshot of what’s consistently coming up in analyst Q&A and what leading QSRs are saying and doing. This offers a practical guide for what to address, where to tighten messaging, and how to focus prep time.

Here are the top five themes that surfaced:

No. 1. Value Strategy and Affordability

This was the most consistent theme across nearly every call… and for good reason. In an inflation-sensitive environment, with tariffs threatening further price hikes, value remains the battleground for maintaining traffic.

That’s partly because many consumers are pulling back: A recent survey from Zappi shows half of Americans are cooking more meals at home, and one-third say they’d stop buying fast food if prices rose 5 percent.

What to say: QSRs are using earnings calls to outline how they’re leaning into value — from McDonald’s McValue platform to Jack in the Box’s expanded entry-price point offerings—while still protecting margins and reinforcing brand strength.

QSRs are using earnings calls to outline how they’re leaning into value — from McDonald’s McValue platform to Jack in the Box’s expanded entry-price point offerings—while still protecting margins and reinforcing brand strength. Questions to prep for: Expect questions like: “As value wars intensify, how are you differentiating your value proposition beyond just price?” and “As inflation shows signs of moderating, are you planning to sustain your current value positioning, or is there an opportunity to lean more into premium offerings?”

No. 2. Digital Transformation and Technology Investment

Digital remains a top focus across the QSR space, and it shows in earnings calls. For example, in the last earnings cycle, Yum! Brands shared that digital sales now account for 57 percent of systemwide sales, with AI-driven marketing playing a key role. In addition, Papa Johns highlighted its partnership with Google Cloud for smarter personalization, while Starbucks has pointed to continued app enhancements.

What to say: Use earnings calls to show how digital investments are driving growth, improving guest experiences and fostering smarter operations. Be prepared to speak to measurable outcomes, not just features.

Use earnings calls to show how digital investments are driving growth, improving guest experiences and fostering smarter operations. Be prepared to speak to measurable outcomes, not just features. Questions to prep for: “Can you provide concrete ROI metrics on your digital investments, and when do you expect to see meaningful margin expansion from these initiatives?” “What specific AI applications are showing the most promise for driving sales and operational efficiency?” and “What new personalization capabilities are you developing, and how are they impacting customer engagement?”

No. 3. Operational Excellence and Efficiency Improvements

Analysts continue to ask about what’s driving margins, with QSRs sharing updates on everything from kitchen tech to service consistency. They’re framing operational improvements as both margin protectors and ways to improve the customer experience.

Recent earnings calls showcased these efforts. For example, Shake Shack reported a 23.9 percent restaurant-level profit margin, while Chipotle completed its produce slicer rollout and introduced high-efficiency kitchen equipment to improve throughput.

What to say: Highlight how operational investments are improving performance, including through cost savings, faster service, greater consistency across locations, and so on.

Highlight how operational investments are improving performance, including through cost savings, faster service, greater consistency across locations, and so on. Questions to prep for: “With ongoing labor challenges, what operational innovations are having the biggest impact on productivity and service levels?” and “How are you prioritizing your operational investments to maximize impact on both customer experience and margins?”

No. 4. International Expansion and Market Diversification

Even as domestic markets face pressure, QSRs are doubling down on international growth, both as a hedge and a long-term opportunity.

Take these examples: McDonald’s is on track to open roughly 2,200 restaurants globally this year. Yum! Brands is also focused on international development, with most future units expected to open outside the U.S., and Chipotle has signaled a stronger global expansion push as well.

What to say: QSRs can reinforce international growth as a strategic priority. Share how and why your brand is entering new markets, tailoring offerings to local tastes, and scaling (and adapting) proven formats abroad.

QSRs can reinforce international growth as a strategic priority. Share how and why your brand is entering new markets, tailoring offerings to local tastes, and scaling (and adapting) proven formats abroad. Questions to prep for: “How are you evaluating new market entry opportunities, and what criteria are most important for expansion decisions?” and “What’s your strategy for managing currency volatility and economic uncertainty in key international markets?”

No. 5. Menu Innovation and Product Development

With price-sensitive consumers and stiff competition, menu innovation remains a key strategy for driving loyalty and standing out in a crowded field.

QSR brands are rising to the challenge and touting this on earnings calls and beyond. For example, Domino’s has credited its Parmesan Stuffed Crust as a strong driver of new customer traffic, Wendy’s is focusing on chicken innovation with new recipes and dipping sauces, and Taco Bell (Yum! Brands) is expanding its Live Más Cafés to “become the ultimate beverage stop.”

What to say: Connect menu innovation to goals and outcomes, whether that’s attracting new customers, increasing check size or driving competitive differentiation.

Connect menu innovation to goals and outcomes, whether that’s attracting new customers, increasing check size or driving competitive differentiation. Questions to prep for: “How are you balancing menu innovation with operational complexity, and what’s your framework for evaluating new product introductions?” “How are you using customer data and testing to inform your innovation pipeline?” and “How are you responding to evolving consumer preferences around health, sustainability and ingredient transparency?”

The above list, of course, isn’t all-inclusive. Here are some additional themes and topics to keep an eye on in the quarter ahead include: AI implementation results (with ROI specifics), labor market adaptation (how QSRs are managing wage inflation and staffing), sustainability initiatives (focused on environmental impact, transparency and consumer expectations), delivery economics (profitability of third-party partnerships), and real estate strategy (store format evolution and location optimization).

Recipe for Earnings Success

For many QSRs, earnings prep is roughly a month-long sprint: analyzing performance data, drafting the earnings script, running mock Q&As, aligning internal teams, and more. Time-savers make a real difference when the clock is ticking.

By using AI to get ahead, including on content, competitive monitoring and Q&A development, teams can spend more time strategizing and polishing, and less time scrambling… paving the way for a successful earnings event.

In the near-term, the above themes highlight how leading QSRs are responding to challenging macroeconomic conditions, changing consumer behaviors and competitive pressures. Taking cues from their approaches, and preparing to address these topics clearly and head-on, is a recipe for earnings success.

Darrell Heaps is the founder and chief strategy officer of Q4 Inc., a leading provider of investor relations (IR) operations software for 2,600+ companies, including half of the S&P 500. With its powerful, AI-based platform, Q4 gives QSR IR teams the data, insights and workflows they need to enhance investor relationships and drive premium valuations for their companies.