Operating a restaurant is a dynamic and rewarding venture, especially when equipped with the right strategies. According to the National Restaurant Association’s “State of the Industry” report, it is projected to reach an impressive $1.1 trillion in sales in 2024, a clear indication of a positive future.

With these upward trends and predictions, restaurants that focus on innovation, customer engagement and efficient management are not just surviving—they are thriving. By embracing these opportunities, restaurants can turn potential industrywide challenges into successes and learning moments.

Robby Berg has embraced every milestone in the space with Genghis Grill in Tempe, Arizona and created a path for himself to learn, grow and educate effective restaurant management to others, who are just as passionate. He started with the brand in 2014 as a kitchen team member, and through dedication and hard work, Berg climbed the ranks to become Regional Director of Operations.

In his current role, he oversees all aspects of the restaurant’s operations in the area, focusing on increasing sales, brand awareness and dining experiences. Over the years, Berg learned what truly motivates a team and what leads to success. The steps he follows are simple but effective, and if you are a manager looking to make your mark, these tips could be the key to your accomplishments.

Lead By Example

One of the most important things you can do as a restaurant manager is to lead by example. Get in there with your team and show them how it is done. Scrub a floor drain or pick up a deck brush—you need to be there with the team. When you roll up your sleeves and tackle tasks alongside them, it demonstrates that you understand their roles and appreciate the importance of a job well done. This not only builds respect but also fosters a strong sense of teamwork. Remember, in this industry, actions really do speak louder than words. By setting the right example, you inspire your team and create a positive, productive environment.

Maintain High Energy Levels

We all know that restaurant days can sometimes be long and fast-paced, and it’s normal to feel tired when multi-tasking. But despite the occasional challenges, the rewards make it worthwhile. That’s why it’s crucial for a manager to keep their energy levels high.

My personal secret: prioritize a good night’s rest. Not only can you make better decisions after eight hours of sleep, but you may find yourself running circles around teammates. Your team will pick up on your work ethic.

By staying upbeat and enthusiastic, you help motivate them through the rough patches and make the good days even better. Your positive attitude sets the tone for the whole team, inspiring them to meet and surpass expectations.

Master the Details

In the restaurant industry, every detail counts—from the front of the house to the back. As a manager, it’s crucial to be on top of every aspect of the restaurant business. This means being knowledgeable and attentive to the entire operation.

Both your employees and your customers rely on you to ensure a top-notch experience for everyone who walks through your doors. It’s essential to become an expert in all areas of the restaurant, from customer service to inventory management. By focusing on the little things, like demonstrating how to get an even distribution of a garnish or helping a server master their spiel, you set your team up for success and create memorable experiences for your customers.

Set Clear Standards

Never settle for mediocrity! It’s so important to show your team what success looks like by consistently demonstrating and re-enforcing the right procedures and processes. In order to provide consumers with the best experience, your team must always operate with the best practices in mind, and there can be no cutting corners, ever.

This should start with the new hire’s first day. The manager should set expectations from day one and provide examples of how tasks should be performed to maintain the best standards. Studies show that new hires who spend their first shift with a manager perform better and are retained longer.

Foster Team Development

Building the right team culture is key to an authentic, caring and dynamic work environment. As a manager, it’s important to make decisions that empower your team and promote a sense of unity and growth. By fostering an environment where everyone feels valued and heard, you encourage trust and collaboration among team members.

From my experience, creating a culture where staff feels genuinely listened to is crucial for overall success. When a team member wants to pull you aside, no matter how busy you might be, it’s important to stop and listen, or schedule time to hear their needs and feedback. When everyone’s opinions are valued, the team is more likely to thrive and achieve amazing results together.

Robby Berg joined Craveworthy Brands’ stir fry bowl concept Genghis Grill with its franchise group in Arizona in 2014, starting in the kitchen and advancing rapidly to leadership roles including Shift Manager, General Manager and now Regional Director of Operations, where he oversees restaurant operations for the location in Tempe, Arizona among others and continues to thrive in his career.