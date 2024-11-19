Congratulations! You’ve just purchased a new robot (or a fleet of robots) to automate your restaurant. You expect these machines to serve customers, help assemble hamburgers or pizzas or take over repetitive tasks that have been challenging to fill with human workers, allowing the human staff you do have to focus on higher-value roles.

While robots are not human, they can become integral members of your team. It’s essential to start off on the right foot by integrating the robot properly into your operation and optimizing its use for what you want it to do.

Here are five best practice tips to maximize the robot’s impact on your business:

Ensure the Robots Are Installed Correctly

Installing a robot involves straightforward steps: unpacking, powering up, testing, mapping your facility, configuring with the appropriate software, and training your staff on how to use it. However, it’s crucial to have the right team for this job. Your expertise lies in running your business, not in robotics. Look for experienced robot technicians who can efficiently manage each installation step and provide best practices tailored to environments like yours. Interview installers to assess their experience—have they merely installed a photocopier or a refrigerator prior to your installation? Are they contract hires, or are they full-time employees committed to your long-term success? Additionally, consider whether they are engineers either from the robot’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or contracted with them who can offer insights into installation and ongoing service.

Their expertise on robotics—and tie-into the downstream services—can be instrumental in the success of the installation and project overall.

Get a Service Contract with Maintenance

Today’s well-designed robots are user-friendly, yet they are still complex machines, containing over 500 parts and associated software that must operate seamlessly. Just like cars, robots require regular maintenance to keep them functioning optimally. While it might be possible for you or your staff to handle some maintenance tasks, it might not be the best use of your time. Relying solely on the robot’s seller or manufacturer for repairs can be risky, as they often prioritize selling new robots and not keeping them working like they should be.

A service contract that includes preventative maintenance can help minimize breakdowns and reduce costs associated with downtime.

Continually Train Your Staff

Your human workers may not be familiar with operating robots, so providing regular training is essential. This training should cover both how to use the robots effectively and how you want them integrated into your operations. Unfortunately, many robots end up unused—even stuck in a corner—because staff members lack proper training. While some training can be conducted via remote video, live training sessions are most effective, allowing employees to engage, ask questions, and provide feedback. Partner with a trainer who understands your operations and can offer continuous training to both new hires and current employees as refreshers.

Focus on Continuous Improvement in Robot Operations

As robot usage expands across quick-service restaurants, new best practices emerge that you can adapt for your businesses. Robots are powerful tools that help you remain competitive, differentiate your business, and enhance customer satisfaction. Continuously evaluate how you can leverage the robot more effectively within your operations. A knowledgeable partner can provide valuable insights and ideas that have proven successful in other industries, which can lead to significant improvements in your own processes.

Focus on the Big Picture

Generally, robots are purchased to generate economic benefits for your company. Consider two critical aspects:

Cost: What are the monthly costs associated with the robot? If it malfunctions for a day or a week, what does that cost you? You should strive to receive at least as much benefit from the robot as its costs, taking into account not only savings on personnel but also improvements in efficiency and customer service.

Revenue: Find ways to turn the robot into a revenue-generator, not just cost saver. For example, can it offer more services/products? Can it be used as part of an event to excite guests or even used to post advertisements to promote other services.

By following these tips, you can ensure that your investment in robotic technology pays off in greater operational efficiency and overall success for your restaurant.

Dale Walsh is the senior VP of strategy & innovation for Roboworx, a services company that partners with robot manufacturers and integrators to ensure customer success throughout the lifecycle of their robot fleets. With more than 30 years of experience in field services, Dale has helped end users reduce reactive service c calls—and robot downtime—by as much as 93 percent.