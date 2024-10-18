If you live in the Northeast, chances are you know 16 Handles. The brand was originally founded as NYC’s first self-serve soft serve frozen yogurt shop, designed to compete with the other frozen yogurt concepts in Manhattan that were limited on flavor and topping selection and didn’t allow customers to own their creations. Today, the product lineup has expanded, and so has the brand, but we are still focused on one main thing: selling a spoonful of happiness that just so happens to be healthier than traditional ice cream.

I was first introduced to 16 Handles as a customer of the East Village store, where I became a frequent loyal customer grabbing froyo after the gym, after dinner with friends, or even just as a midday weekday pick-me-up. After leaving behind my finance career for my own entrepreneurial ventures, I saw the opportunity for a new, active operator to lead 16 Handles into a new phase of growth, creating systems to scale nationally using the lessons learned from over a decade of real-world experience and data for the 30-plus-unit brand.

In 2022, as 16 Handles’ largest franchisee, I acquired the brand from its founder. Today, we are entering a new phase of growth with a new leadership team. 16 Handles is the evolution of the self-serve frozen yogurt shop but modernized for today’s consumer. Our premium soft-serve ranges from vegan, nonfat and no sugar added frozen yogurt to rich and decadent ice cream, with 50-plus toppings spanning from fresh fruit to edible cookie dough. Our stores also feature fruit smoothies, milkshakes, acai bowls, cookie dough, and really anything you could want when you need a snack. I personally operate seven stores across NYC in addition to overseeing growth and franchise support across the country, from Boston to Florida to Texas.

We are a premium brand in the frozen dessert industry, and you notice the difference as soon as you enter a shop or try the first spoonful. Our lineup of frozen yogurt, sorbet, and vegan soft serve flavors are artisan and proprietary, with better ingredients and bold, addictive flavors. This, combined with the modern and comfortable setting—akin to a hip lounge designed for the millennial generation of 20- to 40-year-olds, as well as young families—has led us to have higher AUVs per location than our competitors. Many of our stores have seen consistent year over year sales increases and earned really positive organic reviews. We stay consistent and relevant with effective marketing and loyalty programs and, in my opinion, our tech stack is lightyears ahead of anyone else in frozen dessert.

What was your first job?

I studied finance and astrophysics in college and decided to go the finance route after graduation. I worked for a hedge fund that specialized in structure credit, and primarily worked under our CFO on forecasting, valuations, and M&A activity. This role gave me great insight into how the public and private markets value companies and assets, as well as a plethora of knowledge of creative debt structures, which would be helpful later down the road.

What’s your favorite menu item at 16 Handles?

The great thing about 16 Handles is that the menu is always fresh, with multiple flavors rotating through the stores each month. Right now, I’m hooked on the Original Tart flavor topped with fresh strawberries and hazelnut crunch, which is one of our special toppings imported direct from Italy (best described as creamy Nutella mixed with crunchy rice balls).

What is your favorite cuisine aside from what is offered at 16 Handles?

My family and I love seafood! Whenever we are somewhere coastal, we always try the local oysters (Kumamoto are the current favorite). Nothing beats fresh lobster or king crab. Who knows, maybe we’ll launch a lobster flavor one day.

Who inspires you as a leader?

There are a lot of great visionaries in the modern era that I look up to. Warren Buffet has taught me and many others about value investing, long term positions, and never being above the role. I respect the vision of Elon Musk and his execution with SpaceX and Tesla at upending industries typically seen as boring. Colin O’Brady is a great modern athlete who’s accomplished some incredible feats recently and is a great storyteller. And I’d be remised if I didn’t mention Ernest Shackleton, from the age of Antarctic exploration, who really demonstrated that you should never give up no matter the odds.

What is the best piece of advice you have that other restaurant executives should hear?

There is a quote about min-maxing your life that has always stuck with me. In a short summary, find the things you really excel at, or are passionate about, and go all-in on them. If you try to be good at everything, you oftentimes spread yourself too thin and execute subpar, whereas when you focus on particular actions or activities, you can achieve a higher level of success. This advice has helped me in realizing which projects I should focus on, and which are better off delegated to the right person, rather than trying to be involved with everything.

What are some of your interests outside of work?

I love pushing myself to the limits and have gotten to do a few great ultra-running and triathlon races, as well as some high-altitude mountaineering. I’m also a commercially rated pilot and have always been interested in aviation. Recently my evenings and weekends are dedicated to exploring NYC with my family and our young daughter, which has led to all new experiences and adventures.