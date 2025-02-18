Almost 13 years ago, my adventure in the culinary world kicked off, fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit that ended up making waves in the industry. It all started in the traditional realm of pharmacy, where I snagged a Doctorate in Pharmacy from The University of Georgia in 2008 and wrapped up a post-graduate residency in 2009. Initially, I walked the clinical pharmacist and assistant professor path, delving deep into the world of medicine.

But then, the call of entrepreneurship came knocking. In 2011, I took a plunge into the unknown by launching a “paint and sip” business while still holding down my day job. That first venture paved the way for a pretty amazing transformation, showcasing my adaptability and forward-thinking approach. By 2014, my portfolio had expanded, shifting from the “paint and sip” scene to creating LouVino, a five-unit wine bar and small plates restaurant.

The pinnacle of my entrepreneurial journey came in 2018 with the co-founding of Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky-based “craft casual” brunch spot, shaking up breakfast with gourmet biscuit breakfast sandwiches. Teaming up with my wife, Lauren Coulter, we crafted a culinary haven that not only pleases taste buds but also captures the spirit of the South.

In 2020, I ventured into franchising, propelling Biscuit Belly to new heights. The franchise now boasts twelve locations across several states. At the core of my success is a deep focus on leadership, steering Biscuit Belly into a thriving franchise with a widespread presence.

What was your first job?

My first job was a Honey Baked Ham cashier. I had surgery on my broken pinky finger right before I got the job and had a large bandage on it when I started. Guests often joked and asked if I got it stuck in the ham slicer. I (jokingly, of course) told them “Yes” and if they found it, they would get a free ham. Some laughed, some looked at me in horror. It was fun and made the days go by a little quicker.

What’s your favorite menu item at Biscuit Belly?

My favorite menu item at Biscuit belly is our Biscuit Bennie dish which is an open face biscuit topped with two poached eggs, smoked brisket, poblano tomato sauce and smoked gouda mornay. It’s to die for!

What’s your favorite cuisine aside from Biscuit Belly?

Ice cream!

Who inspires you as a leader?

Our team that we have assembled, from the executive team to our dishwasher, are inspiring every day in their commitment, dedication and enthusiasm to grow the brand the right way.

What’s the best piece of advice that other restaurant executives should hear?

If you are building a start-up restaurant concept, hire people who have built something from the ground up before and understand shoestring budgets. Those people have a different skill set than those who have worked at big brands when they were already big.

What are some of your interests outside of work?

I took up flying as a part of my “COVID therapy” during the depressing days of keeping restaurants afloat during the pandemic. I love flying to new places, going to new store openings and especially love flying friends to Georgia football games—Go Dawgs! Aside from that, I love taking our 8-year-old to new countries as he has a strong desire to travel and learn about new cultures.