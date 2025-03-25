My personal journey from finance professional to CEO of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is a testament to the power of passion and entrepreneurial spirit. As a college student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, I fell in love with Capriotti’s sandwiches, never imagining that one day I would lead the company.

After establishing a career in finance with Wells Fargo, my entrepreneurial instincts kicked in. In 2004, my longtime friend Jason Smylie and I became Capriotti’s franchisees, purchasing our first store. Our success and belief in the brand led us to acquire the entire company in 2008, just before the financial crisis hit.

Despite the challenges of being undercapitalized and lacking franchise experience, Jason and I’s determination and love for the brand propelled Capriotti’s forward. Under my leadership, the company has more than tripled in size, growing from a beloved local sandwich shop to a national brand with nearly 160 stores in operation as of August 2024.

My vision for Capriotti’s is ambitious yet grounded in a commitment to quality and customer experience. We aim to have 750 profitable locations by the end of 2032, focusing on strategic partnerships and methodical growth. My leadership style emphasizes collaboration, open communication, and a family-like culture among franchisees and employees.

As CEO, I have prioritized extensive support systems to ensure the success of our franchisees. We provide comprehensive training programs, ongoing operational guidance, and marketing resources to help franchisees excel. Our dedicated field support team works closely with franchise owners to address challenges and identify opportunities for growth. Additionally, we focus on fostering a strong sense of community among our franchisees through regular meetings, feedback sessions, and shared best practices.

My journey with Capriotti’s showcases the potential for turning a personal passion into a thriving business. I hope my story serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and a testament to the enduring appeal of quality food and exceptional customer service in the restaurant industry.

What was your first job?

My first job was as a financial advisor, which sparked my career in finance before I entered the restaurant industry.

What’s your favorite menu item at Capriotti’s?

The Cheese Steak with fried onions, mushrooms, and hot peppers is my favorite. It was the first sandwich I tried, and it’s still my favorite. Cheese steaks happen to be our biggest sellers, but our signature items like the Bobbie and Capastrami are also huge fan favorites.

What’s your favorite cuisine aside from what you offer at Capriotti’s?

I enjoy eating Mediterranean food. The fresh ingredients, such as olive oil, fresh vegetables, lean proteins, and hearty grains, are not only delicious but also align with my focus on maintaining a healthy but also happy lifestyle.

What inspires you as a leader?

I’m inspired by the collaborative spirit of our team and franchisees. I believe in a participative leadership style and thrive on groupthink, giving everyone the chance to contribute their ideas.

What’s the best piece of advice that other restaurant executives should hear?

Get hands-on experience and stay proactive. It’s crucial to understand every aspect of your business and anticipate challenges before they arise. Also, don’t underestimate the importance of building a strong team and fostering a culture of teamwork.

What are some of your interests outside of work?

I’m a family man who loves spending time with my two boys, cheering them on in their sports, and enjoying moments with friends. I also have a keen interest in futurism, exploring innovations and ideas that shape our world.