CC’s Coffee House, a Louisiana-based coffee brand founded in New Orleans in 1995, is launching a new franchise growth strategy designed to expand its footprint beyond its home state. Known for its warm, community-focused atmosphere and handcrafted beverages, CC’s is transitioning from a successful licensing model to franchising, marking a significant milestone nearly 30 years after its founding.

The brand has built a strong reputation across Louisiana for its premium coffee blends, fresh pastries, and signature drinks like the Mochasippi and Espresso No. 22. With more than 40 locations, CC’s has cultivated a loyal guest base and a distinct identity rooted in Louisiana’s rich cultural and coffee traditions. The company’s new strategy aims to bring this unique experience to neighboring Southeast states and select markets in Texas.

To support this expansion, CC’s is offering franchise opportunities to qualified entrepreneurs who share the brand’s passion for coffee and community engagement. Ideal candidates are those with business or leadership experience, a net worth of $1 million, and at least $250,000 in liquid assets. CC’s encourages multi-unit development, with a preference for franchisees committed to opening three to five locations.

In response to consumer demand for convenience, CC’s is introducing a new drive-thru-only prototype. This streamlined model, averaging 800 square feet, is designed to meet the growing need for on-the-go coffee service and reflects current sales trends, with drive-thru accounting for up to 80% of the brand’s revenue. This new format will join CC’s existing range of store models, including 1,500 to 1,800 square foot end cap and freestanding locations.

Franchisees will receive comprehensive support, including training, site selection assistance, and operational resources. As the brand expands, it will continue to emphasize its core values—Be Real, Be Exceptional, and Be Passionate—while providing personalized experiences for guests in every community it enters.

Headquartered in Baton Rouge, CC’s Coffee House remains committed to its philanthropic efforts through the CC’s Cares program, which includes initiatives like Chords 4 Kids, Ground for Growth, and Campus Clean Up. With this new chapter, CC’s Coffee House is poised to extend its tradition of quality, community, and hospitality to a broader audience across the region.

What do most people not know about you?

I went to a specialized high school with a focused curriculum to learn how to become a lawyer.

What’s your favorite menu item at CC’s?

Guest experience? Turtle Mochasippi with whip and the works. Quality control? Double Espresso with one raw sugar.

What’s your favorite cuisine aside from CC’s?

Texas styled Barbeque.

How do you maintain a work-life balance?

Balance doesn’t truly exist. Just compromises on what gets your time over the other based on urgencies. I find that having a passion or hobby to release your pent up frustrations and anxieties allows you to reduce the amount that you take work home.

What’s the best piece of advice that other restaurant executives should hear?

Focus on the highest level of consistent service and quality with an extreme awareness of your customers’ expectations.

What are some of your interests outside of work?

I am currently diving into the sport of long-range precision rifle shooting. It is one of the most mentally and physically intense challenges I have ever pursued.”